Richardson, TX

CW33 NewsFix

Best hoagies to chow down on in Dallas, according to Yelp reviewers

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s time! Time for you to find out the very best spots in Dallas to get yourself a healthy and tasty hoagie. So, why the hoagie talk? September 14 is National Eat A Hoagie Day! NationalToday said, “The sandwich is named after John Montagu (1718-92), the 4th Earl of Sandwich, who started a craze for eating beef between two slices of toast.”
Dallas Observer

The 9 Best Pizza Joints in Dallas

When it comes to pizza, everyone has their favorite style. Thin crust, stuffed crust, deep dish, Neapolitan, New York, Chicago, Detroit — the options are endless. Thankfully, you can find all the above in Dallas. From shiny newcomers to iconic mainstays, here are a few of our favorite places to get a slice of pizza in North Texas.
CandysDirt

A Bluffview Gem With a Beautiful Backyard Retreat

Just northeast of the iconic Bachman Lake, Bluffview is a haven for both quaint American architecture and arresting natural views. This northern Dallas neighborhood is near University Park and Preston Hollow. Therefore, it features easy access to dining, entertainment, and the greatest shopping our city has to offer. For those who like the best of both worlds, this slice of paradise combines open air with avenues of excitement.
Dallas Observer

Late Summer Round-Up of Dallas Restaurant Opening and Closings

It's almost fall, and the weather is starting to tease us with sometimes cool-ish temperatures. Starbucks has already brought back the PSL for its 19th year, which is the only harbinger of autumn many of us need. The Dallas restaurant and bar scene is not cooling off, however. Here's our latest round-up of recent openings and closings.
papercitymag.com

Two Under-the-Radar North Texas Spots Land on a Coveted ‘Best Restaurants in America’ List, and a Michelin-Worthy Menu Makes a Brief Dallas Appearance

Muchacho's patio at the Plaza at Preston Center offers al fresco dining with heaters when the weather is cool. (Courtesy) It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
dallasexpress.com

Local Pumpkin Patch Closes This Season

The Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch, located about 30 miles northwest of central Dallas, has announced that it will not reopen this fall after being in operation for 29 years. For many area families, a fall visit to the Pumpkin Patch has become an annual tradition. The business has opened every October for nearly three decades, offering family-friendly outdoor activities such as hay rides, a hay bale maze, and pumpkin picking. In addition, the venue provided a playground, picnic tables, and food and beverage vendors.
CW33 NewsFix

Dallas restaurant ranked among America’s best burgers, popular report says

DALLAS (KDAF) — Celebrate good times, and double cheeseburgers, come on! Thursday, Sep. 15 is National Double Cheeseburger Day and burgers are an important part of our lives, for some people even daily. NationalToday says, “A double cheeseburger is comfort food for many with its extensive flavor profile and...
myfoxzone.com

World's largest interactive fountain now open in Dallas

DALLAS — Fall may be approaching, but the summer heat's still looming around North Texas. Fortunately, there's a new attraction that'll help hundreds of people cool off in Dallas. Klyde Warren Park has announced the opening of the Nancy Best Fountain, which is now the world's tallest interactive fountain....
Dallas Observer

Another DFW Drag Show Is Canceled For 'Safety' Reasons

Denton’s Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studio canceled its weekly Thursday night Glitterbomb drag event, the latest cancellation following threats to another local drag performance over the weekend. Chad Withers, Rubber Gloves' general manager, described the move as a “precautionary cancellation out of concern for the safety of performers.” Withers did...
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Kendra Scott moves storefronts in Southlake Town Square

Kendra Scott opened in Southlake Town Square in fall 2015. (Courtesy Kendra Scott) Seven years after opening, Kendra Scott in Southlake Town Square is moving storefronts. Kendra Scott will be moving next door to 324 Grand Ave. E. and will open Sept. 16, according to Melanie Daifotis, Kendra Scott public relations manager. The former storefront at 321 Grand Ave. W. opened in fall 2015. Kendra Scott sells a collection of jewelry, including necklaces, watches, earrings and more. 817-442- 3859. www.kendrascott.com.
SOUTHLAKE, TX

