North Texas Doctor Arrested as Part of IV Bag Tampering InvestigationLarry LeaseDallas, TX
LGBTQ students find allies in the Christian Faith leadership.Matthew C. WoodruffTexas State
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpDallas, TX
New Fountain and Splash Pad Opens in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
UNLV Football: The Rebels welcome 2–1 North Texas in the last game before conference playParadise, NV
CW33 NewsFix
Best hoagies to chow down on in Dallas, according to Yelp reviewers
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s time! Time for you to find out the very best spots in Dallas to get yourself a healthy and tasty hoagie. So, why the hoagie talk? September 14 is National Eat A Hoagie Day! NationalToday said, “The sandwich is named after John Montagu (1718-92), the 4th Earl of Sandwich, who started a craze for eating beef between two slices of toast.”
Dallas Observer
The 9 Best Pizza Joints in Dallas
When it comes to pizza, everyone has their favorite style. Thin crust, stuffed crust, deep dish, Neapolitan, New York, Chicago, Detroit — the options are endless. Thankfully, you can find all the above in Dallas. From shiny newcomers to iconic mainstays, here are a few of our favorite places to get a slice of pizza in North Texas.
KDAF
Report: This North Texas restaurant serves up the best paella in Texas
One of the best ways to get a look inside and celebrate someone else's culture is through food. No matter what culture you're looking into and trying to get a better understanding of, one of the easiest and best ways to gain insight is through its cuisine.
CW33 NewsFix
Texas home to 2 restaurants with the best tableside guacamole in the US
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to guacamole or dips of any kind you have a go-to brand at the store and also go-to restaurants that you believe serve the very best salsa, queso, and, of course, guacamole. However, have you ever seen someone in real time create a...
Dallas Observer
The Carnivorous Plant Gallery in Richardson Is Going Sci-Fi
A love of carnivorous plants helped Texas Triffid Ranch’s Paul Riddell sprout some artistic inspiration. Nominated (somewhat surprisingly) for local awards such as "Best Garden Center," the Texas Triffid Ranch may make a brisk trade in carnivorous plants, but Riddell, the owner, considers his space to be more art than commerce.
“Oh my gourd!” Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch is back on
When local realtor Christi Beca heard the news that the Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch would not open this fall due to a lack of help, she sprang into action to “bale” them out. Beca, a longtime Flower Mound resident who also runs the Flower Mound Women in Business...
KDAF
Motorheads, classic car fans have a new spot for delicious burgers and beer
If you're a gearhead in the metroplex and love classic cars - especially a fan of Fords, we've found your new favorite hangout.
checkoutdfw.com
Travel Texas: Weatherford, a town that perfectly mixes the old and new together
Weatherford is 20 minutes west of Fort Worth and if you haven’t been, you should. The town’s motto is “growing with tradition,” and this perfectly describes the mix of old and new spirit that inhabits the town. What makes Weatherford so pretty?. Personally, I love the...
KDAF
Let’s groove: This is the only 80s nightclub in North Texas
It's the one spot in town where you and your friends can go dressed up like Madonna or Michael Jackson and no one bats an eye!
WFAA
Ready for a winter wonderland? World's largest Christmas light maze, village returns to Dallas
DALLAS — Ready for the holiday spirit, Dallas?. Well, the world's largest Christmas light maze and village, "Enchant," is returning to Dallas and tickets are available! The incredible illuminated winter wonderland will come to Fair Park – and seven other host locations across the U.S. – starting on Black Friday, Nov. 25.
A Bluffview Gem With a Beautiful Backyard Retreat
Just northeast of the iconic Bachman Lake, Bluffview is a haven for both quaint American architecture and arresting natural views. This northern Dallas neighborhood is near University Park and Preston Hollow. Therefore, it features easy access to dining, entertainment, and the greatest shopping our city has to offer. For those who like the best of both worlds, this slice of paradise combines open air with avenues of excitement.
checkoutdfw.com
For sale: Check out this Tudor-style home that's within walking distance to downtown McKinney
A Tudor-style home located less than a quarter mile from downtown McKinney is on the market. It's located at 504 N. Tennessee St. The home, which has an arched front door, has walnut stained flooring and a variety of updated features, according to the listing. The house has tall cabinets...
Dallas Observer
Late Summer Round-Up of Dallas Restaurant Opening and Closings
It's almost fall, and the weather is starting to tease us with sometimes cool-ish temperatures. Starbucks has already brought back the PSL for its 19th year, which is the only harbinger of autumn many of us need. The Dallas restaurant and bar scene is not cooling off, however. Here's our latest round-up of recent openings and closings.
papercitymag.com
Two Under-the-Radar North Texas Spots Land on a Coveted ‘Best Restaurants in America’ List, and a Michelin-Worthy Menu Makes a Brief Dallas Appearance
Muchacho's patio at the Plaza at Preston Center offers al fresco dining with heaters when the weather is cool. (Courtesy) It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
dallasexpress.com
Local Pumpkin Patch Closes This Season
The Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch, located about 30 miles northwest of central Dallas, has announced that it will not reopen this fall after being in operation for 29 years. For many area families, a fall visit to the Pumpkin Patch has become an annual tradition. The business has opened every October for nearly three decades, offering family-friendly outdoor activities such as hay rides, a hay bale maze, and pumpkin picking. In addition, the venue provided a playground, picnic tables, and food and beverage vendors.
CW33 NewsFix
Dallas restaurant ranked among America’s best burgers, popular report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — Celebrate good times, and double cheeseburgers, come on! Thursday, Sep. 15 is National Double Cheeseburger Day and burgers are an important part of our lives, for some people even daily. NationalToday says, “A double cheeseburger is comfort food for many with its extensive flavor profile and...
myfoxzone.com
World's largest interactive fountain now open in Dallas
DALLAS — Fall may be approaching, but the summer heat's still looming around North Texas. Fortunately, there's a new attraction that'll help hundreds of people cool off in Dallas. Klyde Warren Park has announced the opening of the Nancy Best Fountain, which is now the world's tallest interactive fountain....
Dallas Observer
Another DFW Drag Show Is Canceled For 'Safety' Reasons
Denton’s Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studio canceled its weekly Thursday night Glitterbomb drag event, the latest cancellation following threats to another local drag performance over the weekend. Chad Withers, Rubber Gloves' general manager, described the move as a “precautionary cancellation out of concern for the safety of performers.” Withers did...
KDAF
Dallas home to 3 of the top 15 donut shops in Texas, report says
Do donuts make you go nuts? Are you itching to get your hands on a dozen glistening glazed or even some blueberry cake donuts? Well, what about cream-filled donuts?
Kendra Scott moves storefronts in Southlake Town Square
Kendra Scott opened in Southlake Town Square in fall 2015. (Courtesy Kendra Scott) Seven years after opening, Kendra Scott in Southlake Town Square is moving storefronts. Kendra Scott will be moving next door to 324 Grand Ave. E. and will open Sept. 16, according to Melanie Daifotis, Kendra Scott public relations manager. The former storefront at 321 Grand Ave. W. opened in fall 2015. Kendra Scott sells a collection of jewelry, including necklaces, watches, earrings and more. 817-442- 3859. www.kendrascott.com.
