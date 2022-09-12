ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 18

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Francisco, CA
State
Florida State
Local
California Business
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Davis, CA
San Francisco, CA
Business
everythingsouthcity.com

David Louie, ABC7 News Reporter Announces Retirement

David Louie has announced his retirement on ABC7 News Facebook page, and when we shared it, there was an outpouring of appreciation for his years of dedication. “I got scooped on my own news today.” David Louie writes “After 50 years and six months, I’ve decided to retire from reporting for ABC7 News. Thanks for letting me share your stories since 1972. What an honor and a privilege.”
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
theatlasheart.com

15 Best Rooftop Bars in San Francisco with Epic Views

Here’s the inside scoop on the best rooftop bars in San Francisco for al fresco drinks, tasty bar snacks, and views for days. Take cocktail hour to the next level with fresh air and a spectacular view at the best rooftop bars in San Francisco. The city’s year-round mild...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kimberly Guilfoyle
Person
Donald Trump Jr.
Person
Vanessa Trump
Person
James Brown
Person
Eric Villency
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Donald Trump
eastcountytoday.net

Councilmembers Ask Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe to Resign

On Thursday, Antioch Mayor Pro Tem Mike Barbanica and Councilwoman Lori Ogorchock called for the resignation of Mayor Lamar Thorpe during a press conference. The call for the resignation came after this publication broke the news that the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors agreed to a $350k settlement with two victims who sued the Los Medanos Healthcare District and its executive director Lamar Thorpe, who is also Mayor of Antioch.
ANTIOCH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Domestic Violence#Height##Mercedes Siblings#American#Fox News
Secret SF

A Guide To Local Filming Locations From Hitchcock’s The Birds

Alfred Hitchcock’s The Birds (1963), starring Tippi Hedren and Rod Taylor, is the famous director’s first horror film and perhaps one of the most industry-defining films in history. It takes place just up the coast in Bodega Bay in Sonoma County, making it just an hour-and-a-half drive from San Francisco. Whether you’re a film buff in the mood for a road trip, or you’re just a fan of quaint coastal towns and beautiful views, these iconic places are worth putting on your radar. Legend goes that The Birds was inspired by the “sooty shearwater incident” of 1961 in Capitola, when...
BODEGA BAY, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose housing shortage is the worst in the U.S.

San Jose’s housing crisis is the worst of any major U.S. city due to its limited supply of homes. That’s according to a recent study from Angi which says the San Jose metro area, which includes San Jose, Sunnyvale and Santa Clara is faring worse than other major metro cities like Washington D.C., San Francisco and Boston in terms of housing supply. The study employed several factors, including listing rates for new housing on the market, amount of residents moving in and out of the metro area and changes in housing prices.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
kgoradio.com

Mysterious Billboards Warn Californians ‘Don’t Move To Texas’

As residents continue to leave California in droves, a number of mysterious new billboards have turned up in the state that warn people against moving to Texas. The billboards, which have appeared in Los Angeles and San Francisco, feature a hooded figure alongside the following message: “The Texas Miracle died in Uvalde. Don’t move to Texas.”
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy