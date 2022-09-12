Read full article on original website
Op-ed: When will Cindy Chavez tell the truth?
These are ominous times in America for those who have lost their fundamental right to make decisions about their own body in many states—although thankfully not here in California where our rights will remain protected—and because of the threats to our democracy. In these serious times, we need...
San Francisco Examiner
Both San Francisco public and private high schools are engaged in a fiction about educational equity
When rental prices dropped last summer, I was finally able to return my son to the city of his birth. Too late to play the San Francisco public school lottery, we found an opening at a “good” school. Surely, I thought, my ninth grader would get a solid education at any S.F. high school.
Two New California Restaurants Rated Best In America
Bon Appetit put together a list of the 10 best new restaurants across the country.
Two California Residents Become Victims of Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scams in Bank Scams
Anyone can be a victim of a bank scam, and criminals continue to use the latest technology to pull of their scams. In these two stories, two California residents fall victim to the Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' scam.
SFGate
$32M Sea Cliff mansion, home to SF interior designer, showcases the 'California look'
Panoramic ocean views, a poolside courtyard and private access to Baker Beach all for $32 million.
everythingsouthcity.com
David Louie, ABC7 News Reporter Announces Retirement
David Louie has announced his retirement on ABC7 News Facebook page, and when we shared it, there was an outpouring of appreciation for his years of dedication. “I got scooped on my own news today.” David Louie writes “After 50 years and six months, I’ve decided to retire from reporting for ABC7 News. Thanks for letting me share your stories since 1972. What an honor and a privilege.”
Lifelong San Francisco resident leaves for suburbs after business is robbed: 'Their policies just don't work'
A lifelong San Francisco resident said on "Fox & Friends First" Friday that crime is spiking and homelessness is rampant in the city, with "no clear end" in sight to the problems. "My business was robbed. It was broken into and my equipment was robbed. My vehicle was constantly being...
theatlasheart.com
15 Best Rooftop Bars in San Francisco with Epic Views
Here’s the inside scoop on the best rooftop bars in San Francisco for al fresco drinks, tasty bar snacks, and views for days. Take cocktail hour to the next level with fresh air and a spectacular view at the best rooftop bars in San Francisco. The city’s year-round mild...
SF mayor responds after poll results show dissatisfaction with her performance, state of city
New poll from the San Francisco Chronicle show that less than a quarter of San Franciscans believe Mayor London Breed has done "an excellent or good job" at improving the city. Breed says she's not surprised by the results.
KRON4 News
Where people in San Francisco are moving to most
Stacker compiled a list of where people in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
eastcountytoday.net
Councilmembers Ask Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe to Resign
On Thursday, Antioch Mayor Pro Tem Mike Barbanica and Councilwoman Lori Ogorchock called for the resignation of Mayor Lamar Thorpe during a press conference. The call for the resignation came after this publication broke the news that the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors agreed to a $350k settlement with two victims who sued the Los Medanos Healthcare District and its executive director Lamar Thorpe, who is also Mayor of Antioch.
Dish N Dash to Move to New Location
Dish N Dash Milpitas is early in the permitting process for a new location that they hope to open in 2023.
A Guide To Local Filming Locations From Hitchcock’s The Birds
Alfred Hitchcock’s The Birds (1963), starring Tippi Hedren and Rod Taylor, is the famous director’s first horror film and perhaps one of the most industry-defining films in history. It takes place just up the coast in Bodega Bay in Sonoma County, making it just an hour-and-a-half drive from San Francisco. Whether you’re a film buff in the mood for a road trip, or you’re just a fan of quaint coastal towns and beautiful views, these iconic places are worth putting on your radar. Legend goes that The Birds was inspired by the “sooty shearwater incident” of 1961 in Capitola, when...
SF's 'dirty streets' hurting international tourism as conventions struggle to come back
Travel expert says international clients have seen firsthand what they describe as the "dirty streets of San Francisco" - scenes like open drug markets crowding the sidewalks and needles lining the streets nearby the convention space.
SFist
RH Drops $25 Million on Napa Resort Full of Crumbling, Formerly Glorious Structures
Napa’s Soda Springs Resort has been out of use and in disrepair since the 1960s, but RH (formerly Restoration Hardware) just bought it for $25 million and hopes to put it back on the map as a winery and resort. The tourism business is apparently way down in wine...
San Jose housing shortage is the worst in the U.S.
San Jose’s housing crisis is the worst of any major U.S. city due to its limited supply of homes. That’s according to a recent study from Angi which says the San Jose metro area, which includes San Jose, Sunnyvale and Santa Clara is faring worse than other major metro cities like Washington D.C., San Francisco and Boston in terms of housing supply. The study employed several factors, including listing rates for new housing on the market, amount of residents moving in and out of the metro area and changes in housing prices.
kgoradio.com
Mysterious Billboards Warn Californians ‘Don’t Move To Texas’
As residents continue to leave California in droves, a number of mysterious new billboards have turned up in the state that warn people against moving to Texas. The billboards, which have appeared in Los Angeles and San Francisco, feature a hooded figure alongside the following message: “The Texas Miracle died in Uvalde. Don’t move to Texas.”
Singer Bad Bunny brings entourage of 80 to Bay Area Puerto Rican restaurant
"It's like having Oprah come and visit us here": One of the managers says he is thankful the Puerto Rican superstar came to support the Puerto Rican restaurant - and the group ordered almost everything on the menu!
iheart.com
This Is Where The “Big One” Will Strike In California, New Study Reveals
Researchers say the Rodgers Creek Fault in Northern California, which runs from the San Pablo Bay north through central Sonoma County, could well become the source of the state’s next major earthquake. The San Francisco Chronicle says the fault is a main strand along the boundary between the North...
Woman whose rape kit DNA was used to arrest her sues San Francisco
A rape victim whose DNA from her sexual assault case was used by San Francisco police to arrest her in an unrelated property crime is suing the city.
Comments / 18