On September 8, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96, after 70 years as the nation and commonwealth's monarch. In the days since, we’ve been prescribed a national mood: a palpable sense of mourning amongst a substantial majority of the British public. Events have been cancelled, commemorative portraits are quite literally everywhere, there have been tributes (from marmalade sandwiches to spontaneous acts of song) and stadiums have fallen silent in Her Majesty’s honour. This is how the United Kingdom was always expected to grieve.

U.K. ・ 2 DAYS AGO