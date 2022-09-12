ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jessie Reyez Finds Healing On YESSIE — & You Will, Too

Ten seconds into Jessie Reyez’s debut album, “Before Love Came to Kill Us,” she sings, “I should’ve fucked your friends. / It would’ve been the best revenge for the fire that you started.” The entire 14-song project is a testament to what Reyez was going through at the time: pain, heartbreak, anger, and resentment from a love story gone left. Her sophomore album “YESSIE,” out today, also reflects where the Colombian-Canadian singer-songwriter is today: healing.
Wait, Did I Just Soft-Launch My Own Breakup?

If soft-launching a relationship involves posting a photo with that person’s hand in shot, two pints instead of one, or an extra pair of legs resting beside yours on a beach, then soft-launching a breakup can mean a sudden absence of those things. The dramatic new haircut is often...
If Your Feelings About The Queen’s Death Are Complicated, That’s OK

On September 8, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96, after 70 years as the nation and commonwealth's monarch. In the days since, we’ve been prescribed a national mood: a palpable sense of mourning amongst a substantial majority of the British public. Events have been cancelled, commemorative portraits are quite literally everywhere, there have been tributes (from marmalade sandwiches to spontaneous acts of song) and stadiums have fallen silent in Her Majesty’s honour. This is how the United Kingdom was always expected to grieve.
