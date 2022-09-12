Read full article on original website
Raleigh News & Observer
Distracted officer hit and killed moped driver while looking at laptop, GA troopers say
An Atlanta-area officer was distracted by his patrol car’s computer before a crash that killed a moped driver, Georgia state troopers say. Michael Brady, 49, with the Gwinnett County Police Department was charged with second-degree vehicular homicide and following too closely in connection with the Sept. 9 crash in Hall County, according to Georgia State Patrol.
