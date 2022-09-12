Read full article on original website
Harper's Bazaar
Kate Middleton Makes a Solemn Appearance Alongside Queen Camilla During Procession for Queen Elizabeth
The Waleses have arrived at Westminster Hall, where Queen Elizabeth II's coffin will lie in state for the next few days. Today, Catherine, Princess of Wales, joined Queen Consort Camilla for a procession honoring the late monarch. The two royals, both of whom are wearing all black as a sign of mourning, were seated in a car that was being driven behind the late queen's coffin.
Marie Claire
Prince Harry Was Comforted by a Sweet Puppy During Windsor Walkabout
It's an internet slogan: We don't deserve dogs. But for the Royal Family, there is more than a little bit of truth to this statement. After William, Catherine, Harry and Meghan's walkabout in Windsor this past weekend following the Queen's passing, a photo quickly made the rounds of the Duke of Sussex petting and cuddling an adorable young dog (it's either a golden retriever or a Labrador, I'm afraid I can't tell the difference, somebody pls help).
Royal Conspiracy Theory Claims Queen Elizabeth's Body Is Not in Her Coffin
After Queen Elizabeth II died last week at age 96, world leaders and regular citizens flooded the internet to mourn. But so did conspiracy theorists, including some who allege that the late monarch's body isn't actually in the coffin. The queen's state funeral is set to take place on Monday,...
Harper's Bazaar
St George’s Chapel: the final resting place of the Queen
Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the Queen will be buried at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. On Monday, State Hearse will travel from her funeral in Westminster Abbey to Windsor, arriving at the chapel for a committal service via the Long Walk, the majestic tree-lined avenue that leads to the castle.
Queen Consort Camilla praised for her handling of slip and dedication to duties amid reports of broken toe
Camilla, the Queen Consort, has been praised for her dedication to her royal duties, while reportedly suffering a broken toe, after she was seen stumbling slightly while visiting Wales alongside her husband King Charles III.On Friday, the Queen Consort and the King visited the Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff, Wales, as they continued their tour of the United Kingdom following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.During the visit, the couple attended a service of prayer and reflection honouring the late monarch. Following the service, the King and the Queen Consort were filmed exiting the cathedral, at which point Camilla was...
Harper's Bazaar
Kate wears the Queen's pearl brooch for lying-in-state ceremony
Catherine, the Princess of Wales, paid tribute to the Queen today in typical royal fashion – through some thoughtfully chosen jewellery. The former Duchess of Cambridge joined the rest of the senior royal family at a special service to commemorate the start of the Queen's lying-in-state at Westminster Hall.
BBC
Florist who supplied Royal nosegays so grateful to Queen
A florist who worked with the Royal Family for nearly 40 years has described her meetings with the Queen as "so very special". Rosemary Mason's Leicester-based flower business - Rosemary Hughes - holds the Royal warrant as supplier of nosegays to the Queen. Mrs Mason made the nosegays for the...
epicstream.com
All The Rumors That Surrounded Queen Elizabeth’s Health Before She Died Revisited: From Her Majesty Allegedly Knowing She Won’t Survive Until The End Of 2022 To Former Monarch Exhausted Due To Prince Andrew, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Queen Elizabeth sadly passed away on Sept. 8. Even though she was already 96 years old and preparations for her passing have long been put in place, the announcement still came as a shock to everyone. Hours before her passing, a statement was released saying that her doctors were worried about her. Not long after, a sign was placed outside the gates of Balmoral confirming that the queen had died.
Penny's on patrol! Rod Stewart's wife is seen in her police uniform at RAF Northolt as Queen's coffin arrives in London for journey to Buckingham Palace
Penny Lancaster was spotted this evening in her police uniform at RAF Northolt in front of the Queen's coffin as Her Majesty was driven to Buckingham Palace. The monarch arrived at the RAF base earlier this evening, after flying from Edinburgh this afternoon, and crowds gathered to pay their respects as she made her journey to the Palace.
Harper's Bazaar
Photographer who captured the last image of Queen Elizabeth II shares her memories of that day
The royal photographer, Jane Barlow, who captured the final public images of Queen Elizabeth II – during Her Majesty's first and only meeting with the UK's new Prime Minister, Liz Truss – has shared what the mood was like at Balmoral on that now-poignant day, and their final conversation together.
As I photographed Queen’s coffin, there were no Corgis – it finally sank in this would be last time
RETURNING from summer holidays at Balmoral, the Queen always came down the plane’s steps while Palace staff carried her corgis. Last night, as I photographed the Queen’s Colour Squadron carrying her coffin from the C-17 at RAF Northolt, it dawned on me. There were no corgis this time.
Queen to be reunited with Philip in tiny King George VI Memorial Chapel
The Queen will be reunited with her beloved Duke of Edinburgh when she is interred alongside her husband in the King George VI Memorial Chapel. The King and the royal family will gather for a “deeply personal” private burial service on Monday evening in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, following the Queen’s state funeral and committal service.
Harper's Bazaar
The mysterious stone at the centre of Queen Elizabeth's Imperial State Crown
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was adorned with the Imperial State Crown as it processed from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall today. The Imperial State Crown, a glittering symbol of the sovereign, was worn by the Queen for her coronation in 1953, and for many occasions over the course of her reign. But in 2016, and for every State Opening of Parliament thereafter, it was placed on a velvet pillow right next to Her Majesty. It had become — at almost three pounds and laden with 2,901 stones —simply too heavy a burden to bear.
AOL Corp
The queen was not a gentle figurehead for many in Britain's former colonies
NEW DELHI — Just hours after the world learned that Queen Elizabeth II was dead, Twitter feeds across India exploded with angry demands for the repatriation of a precious diamond called the Kohinoor, which has become a symbol of Britain’s often bloody history of colonial conquest and rule.
Queen's close friend Sir Jackie Stewart says it was a 'kindness' that she 'slipped away comfortably and quietly' at Balmoral as he pays an emotional tribute to the most 'impressive woman he has ever known'
Emotional Sir Jackie Stewart has said it was a 'kindness' the Queen 'slipped away' as he recalled his decades-long friendship with the most 'impressive woman he has ever known'. The former Formula One racing driver, nicknamed the ‘Flying Scot’ for his success on the circuit, has been close friends with...
Harper's Bazaar
King Charles leads immediate family in procession for the lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II
Today, Wednesday September 14, Queen Elizabeth II's coffin made its way out of Buckingham Palace, where it resided in the Bow Room overnight, to its resting place at Westminster Hall. This morning, prayers commenced in front of King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla and other members of the royal family, before...
Harper's Bazaar
All the Photos from the Procession of Queen Elizabeth's Coffin
Since Buckingham Palace announced Queen Elizabeth's death last Thursday, her coffin has traveled from Balmoral Castle in Scotland, to the Palace of Holyroodhouse and St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, and now to London. The royal family has come together today for the procession of the late monarch's coffin, as well...
pethelpful.com
Video of Westie Dog Watching the Queen's Final Ride Through Edinburgh Brings Us to Tears
News shocked the world as Queen Elizabeth II passed last week. She was the longest reigning monarch in British history. And over the last few days, people were paying their respects as her coffin traveled through Scotland and England before arriving in London on Tuesday. During the travel, thousands of people took to the streets to watch her final journey. But it wasn't just people lining the streets watching.
