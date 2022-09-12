Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was adorned with the Imperial State Crown as it processed from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall today. The Imperial State Crown, a glittering symbol of the sovereign, was worn by the Queen for her coronation in 1953, and for many occasions over the course of her reign. But in 2016, and for every State Opening of Parliament thereafter, it was placed on a velvet pillow right next to Her Majesty. It had become — at almost three pounds and laden with 2,901 stones —simply too heavy a burden to bear.

U.K. ・ 2 DAYS AGO