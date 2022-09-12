“It’s just hard to film a video like that”: Ludwig reveals what happens behind the scenes on a MrBeast video

Read full article on original website
‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Heidi Klum Gives ‘Sad’ Update About Her Daughter
As a first-time parent of a college student, there’s always the sinking feeling that something is going to go wrong. America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum admits she gets that feeling every so often when her daughter, Leni, is not with her as the younger Klum attends college in New York City.
Paul Newman’s Widow Joanne Woodward ‘Is At The End Of A Long Life’: Fears Hollywood Icon May Never Be Seen In Public Again
Oscar legend Joanne Woodward is hanging onto life by a thread and pals fear the fast-fading 92-year-old star will never be seen in public again.The widow of superstar Paul Newman is surrounded 24/7 by caregivers at her family mansion in a wooded area of Westport, Conn., Radar has learned.According to a source, Joanne is “not well” and “far gone” in the advanced stages of brain-savaging Alzheimer’s that she has battled for over a decade. “Joanne’s daughters wait on her every need to make her final days as comfortable as possible,” the family friend said.“It’s sad, but Joanne is at the...
‘There Is Tension’: Jennifer Lopez Struggles to Keep Both New Husband Ben Affleck And Longtime Manager Happy
Jennifer Lopez is struggling and failing to keep both her new husband, Ben Affleck, and her long-time manager, Benny Medina, happy. Sources tell Radar, “Benny has been by Jennifer’s side since day one. She credits him with transforming her from a backup dancer to one of the biggest stars in the world. It’s not a coincidence that the only time Jennifer broke up with him was when she was originally dating Ben Affleck, back in 2003.”The insider told RadarOnline.com, “Ben and Benny hate each other. As the moment they are playing nice but there is already tension.”Medina launched Lopez’s pop...
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
North West looked frustrated asking Kim Kardashian to ‘stop’ filming her during car ride
It seems North West is tired of being filmed and photographed, not just by paparazzi, as she recently demanded photographers to “stop” during the Jean Paul Gaultier fashion show in Paris, but also during a recent car ride with her mom Kim Kardashian, who was trying to record...
Brad Pitt Told Angelina Jolie One Of Their Children 'Looked Like A...Columbine Kid'
A sloshed Brad Pitt told his then wife Angelina Jolie that she was “ruining their family” during a “verbal and physical fight” on their private jet in 2016, a leaked FBI report has revealed.Jolie’s account to law enforcement also detailed how Pitt, the star of Bullet Train, allegedly poured beer on her during a September trip from Nice, France, to Los Angeles.It is for the first time a shocking and vivid account about what really happened on Jolie and Pitt’s fateful last flight — and why she felt forced to leave him.Pitt, her partner of 12 years and husband of...
Insanely Cute Clip Of Keanu Reeves Telling Drew Barrymore She Can Be A Lover AND A Fighter Is Running Around On The Internet Again
Is it time to put this well-loved Keanu Reeves quote on bumper stickers around the world?
Man reveals he learned he was denied job after he was accidentally CC’d in HR email: ‘So let’s reject him’
A man has revealed that he learned he was denied a job after the company’s human resources department accidentally copied him into an email chain.Alexander, who goes by the username @noveltygay on TikTok, joked about the incident in a video uploaded on Monday, in which he included a screenshot of the email he received from a coffee company’s hiring manager.According to the screenshot, the email read: “Well that’s interesting okay so let’s reject him…”“Yeah breakups hurt and stuff but have y’all ever been CC’d on HR emails talking about why they don’t wanna hire you?” Alexander wrote in a...
EW.com
Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco go on their first date (again and again) in Meet Cute trailer
There are moments in life that everyone wishes they could go back and change. For Sheila (Kaley Cuoco), it's her first date with Gary (Pete Davidson). The only catch? She has the time machine to actually do it. In the first trailer for Peacock's upcoming rom-com Meet Cute, Sheila finds...
Popculture
Tom Cruise Reportedly Stepping Away From Church of Scientology, But Is It True?
Is Tom Cruise parting ways with the Church of Scientology? As reported in this week's edition of the National Enquirer, Cruise is withdrawing from the controversial religion after its latest scandal. But that might be far from the truth. According to the tabloid, via Suggest, That '70s Show actor Danny...
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Earning its stripes: Incredible moment zebra sinks its teeth into a crocodile's throat after the predator lay in wait to attack herd crossing a river in Kenya
This is the incredible moment a zebra sunk its teeth into a crocodile's throat, turning the tables on the predator after it lay in wait to attack a herd crossing a river in Kenya. Amazingly, the zebra was able to successfully defend itself from being trapped in the jaws of...
Ted Nugent Speaks Out About Ozzy Osbourne’s Decision to Relocate From ‘Hellhole’ Los Angeles
Following the news that Ozzy Osbourne was officially leaving the U.S. due to gun violence throughout the country, fellow musician Ted Nugent had a few choice words about the rock legend’s decision. As previously reported, Ozzy Osbourne spoke to The Guardian about the reason behind him leaving the U.S....
Sylvester Stallone claimed it'd be like 'mass suicide' if Jennifer Flavin ever left him months before divorce
Sylvester Stallone previously said it would d be like "mass suicide" if his model wife Jennifer Flavin ever left him. Months before filing for divorce, Stallone and Flavin appeared as guests on their daughters' podcast "Unwaxed with Sophia & Sistine Stallone." The two discussed their relationship in depth months before the two set out to end their 25-year marriage.
The US Sun
Watch horrifying moment shark savages diver in chilling Red Sea footage as terrified victim screams for help
THIS is the horrifying moment a shark savaged a diver in the Red Sea. A terrifying scream can be heard from ten metres under the water as the white tip tore at the man's leg, filling the water with blood. The horror footage was shot in 2018 by diver Dan...
Neuralink executive who had twins with Elon Musk told colleagues the pair conceived via IVF and did not have a romantic relationship, report says
Elon Musk had twins in late 2021 with Shivon Zilis, an executive at Neuralink. Zilis told colleagues the twins were conceived via in vitro fertilization, Reuters reported Friday. She also insisted that she did not have a romantic relationship with Musk, Reuters said. The Neuralink executive who had twins with...
Popculture
'America's Got Talent' Star Suffers Spinal Damage From Cruise Ship Fall
Former America's Got Talent quarterfinalist Hans, also known as Matt Gilbertson, is recovering after he suffered numerous injuries after falling from a stage on a cruise in Europe. The Australian cabaret star, who performs under the alter ego of camp German accordion player Hans, was airlifted from Turkey to London for treatment after he fell more than 13 feet into the orchestra pit while performing the night of Thursday, Aug. 25.
LOOK: Clint Eastwood’s Son Scott Shows Off Wildly Impressive Catch on Fishing Trip
Son of legendary actor Clint Eastwood, and actor in his own right, Scott Eastwood took to Instagram to show off an impressive catch from a recent fishing trip. The Tuesday morning post coincided with the popular dinner tradition of Taco Tuesday. Looks like Eastwood put fish tacos on the menu using his fresh catch.
EW.com
NCIS star Pauley Perrette celebrates one year after surviving 'massive stroke': 'I'm still here'
Pauley Perrette has been through a lot but she is adamant, above all, that she is "still here." In a Twitter post and video, the former NCIS star revealed she had a "massive stroke" a year ago. "It's 9/2. One year ago I had a massive stoke. Before that I...
epicstream.com
DC Just Revealed Joker's Real Name After 82 Years
There's no denying that the Joker is one of the most recognizable comic book villains out there but despite being around for over eight decades, there are a lot of things we still don't know about Batman's archnemesis which is all the more astonishing considering there have been numerous iterations of the character. Now, DC Comics has seemingly revealed Joker's real name, putting an end to the years-long confusion surrounding his identity.
