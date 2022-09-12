Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Young and the Restless flirts with danger but shows no signs of following throughCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
When things don't go his way Victor may start up an age-old feud s on The Young and the RestlessCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
Kyle and Summer's Genoa City wedding may be too much too little too late on The Young and the RestlessCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
Northern Illinois Food Bank’s New North Suburban Center (NSC) Hosted Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening EventKatie HeratyLake Forest, IL
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Talia decides to pressure Diane and Nikki and Phyllis declare victory too soonCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
Related
carthage.edu
Firebirds and Pointers Play To 1-1 Tie at Art Keller Field
KENOSHA, Wis. - The Carthage Firebirds women's soccer team drew for the fourth consecutive game, tying 1-1 with the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Pointers on Wednesday evening at Art Keller Field. Final Score: Carthage 1, UW-Stevens Point 1. Location: Art Keller Field - Kenosha, Wisconsin. Records: Carthage 0-1-4, UWSP 1-3-2.
carthage.edu
Carthage Athletics Announces Ticket Information For Football
The Carthage College athletic department has announced ticket information for the football season. Tickets for home events are sold online using VBO tickets. They can be purchased here. All ticket prices are general admission with no reserved seating areas. Fans can also pay cash at the door. Fans must purchase...
carthage.edu
New coin tradition lets seniors honor Carthage mentors
Carthage celebrated the members of its senior class and their mentors at the College’s first annual Coin Ceremony on Sept. 14. Seniors who attended the event in A.F. Siebert Chapel received a commemorative “Class of 2023” coin that they are invited to give to a faculty or staff member who has made a positive impact on them.
carthage.edu
Office of Advancement hiring student callers for Fall Phonathon
Join a fun team of students this fall by applying to be a student caller for our Fall Phonathon!. Student callers are vital to the success of fundraising at Carthage and for maintaining strong relationships with alumni and parents. Students are the best ambassadors to talk about the Carthage experience — because they’re living it!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
carthage.edu
Submit your Faculty Grant Application by October 5th!
Faculty are invited to apply for a Faculty Research, Scholarship, & Creativity Grant. The purpose of these grants is to allow Carthage faculty to conduct research, scholarship and creative activities relevant to their specific fields. Grants are available for $500.00 - $2500.00. Faculty Research, Scholarship, and Creativity Grants are funded by the Provost’s Office and administered by the Research, Scholarship, & Creativity Committee (RSCC). The RSCC reviews applications and determines awards in October and March. For best consideration in the fall cycle this year, submissions must be made by Wednesday, October 5th, 2022. Additional guidelines and the application form can be found on the Research at Carthage Resources page. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact RSC Committee Chair Nora McLean (nmclean@carthage.edu) or John Kirk (jkirk1@carthage.edu).
carthage.edu
Zeta Tau Sigma sorority recruitment parties Sept. 27 and Sept. 30
Stop by for an informal meet and chat with the sisters of Zeta Tau Sigma. All are welcome to come for the full time or as little time as you have on the following days:. Tuesday, Sept. 27: 4-6 p.m., Todd Wehr Center, Jockey Room B. Friday, Sept. 30: 5-7...
carthage.edu
Police training to occur just north of campus Friday
The Kenosha Police Department SWAT team will conduct training from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, in one of the Carthage-owned houses just north of campus. We wanted to make our community aware, as there may be SWAT and other KPD vehicles in that area. Thank you!. Sponsoring...
carthage.edu
Religion Pizza Party
Are you a Religion major, minor, or interested in exploring the Religion courses?. Join the Religion Department party for free lunch on September 27! Enjoy the pizza and hear the faculty pitch their awesome Religion courses, all at the same time. And bring a hungry friend!. Free Lunch! 11:40-12:20, Tuesday,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
carthage.edu
Apply to work in the Office of the Registrar
The Office of the Registrar is looking for a student worker to join our team this fall, with the opportunity for employment to continue in the next academic year. Main duties include: answering the phone, assisting with walk-in questions, data entry, filing, and scanning. Requirements: ability to maintain confidentiality, attention...
JOBS・
Comments / 0