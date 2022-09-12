Faculty are invited to apply for a Faculty Research, Scholarship, & Creativity Grant. The purpose of these grants is to allow Carthage faculty to conduct research, scholarship and creative activities relevant to their specific fields. Grants are available for $500.00 - $2500.00. Faculty Research, Scholarship, and Creativity Grants are funded by the Provost’s Office and administered by the Research, Scholarship, & Creativity Committee (RSCC). The RSCC reviews applications and determines awards in October and March. For best consideration in the fall cycle this year, submissions must be made by Wednesday, October 5th, 2022. Additional guidelines and the application form can be found on the Research at Carthage Resources page. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact RSC Committee Chair Nora McLean (nmclean@carthage.edu) or John Kirk (jkirk1@carthage.edu).

