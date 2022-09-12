Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Complexity stun Astralis at ESL Pro League season 16
The North Americans have finally defeated a European CS:GO team in 2022. Complexity reverse swept Astralis 2-1 today in the opening round of ESL Pro League season 16’s Group C, collecting one of the biggest victories the organization has had with its North American CS:GO roster. The collective effort...
dotesports.com
How many teams will compete in ALGS year 3?
Year three of the Apex Legends Global Series will have a $5 million prize pool and will see the best professional players in the world compete in three global LAN tournaments. The professional circuit of Apex Legends will start in October 2022 with the preseason qualifiers and end in the summer of 2023 with the ALGS Championship. The split one playoffs will take place in the winter of 2022, while the split two playoffs will run in the spring of 2023. EA will reveal the exact dates at a later time.
dotesports.com
3 diamond-encrusted Twitch drops will be available for Halo Infinite’s Orlando Major
Halo Infinite’s final major LAN tournament before Worlds, HCS Orlando, will begin next Friday, Sept. 23. As with each tournament that has come before it, players who tune in throughout the weekend will be able to get their hands on a variety of free rewards through Twitch drops. And today, what those Twitch drops are this time around was finally revealed.
dotesports.com
What do Rocket League and League of Legends have in common? Ex-Riot devs’ Omega Strikers might be the answer
The developers at Odyssey Interactive, a new studio founded by ex-League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics leaders, introduced their new game to the world today. Titled Omega Strikers, the game features three-on-three matches that are a hybrid of soccer games and battle arenas. Players pick one of several unique characters and attempt to guide the ball into the goal at the other end of the pitch—but of course, it’s not that simple. Each character has their own strengths and abilities, and the game is as much about knocking out your opponents as it is about scoring goals. The development team shared that they were inspired by the skill potential inherent in League and the sporty, fast-paced gameplay of Rocket League.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com
How to dodge a match in VALORANT
VALORANT has a system in place to punish users who consistently leave and dodge matches in Competitive. While dodging, AFKing and leaving matches is annoying for players in your lobby, sometimes it’s necessary. VALORANT scales its bans and punishments depending on the severity of the case, with cheating taking...
dotesports.com
How to register for Apex Legends Global Series year 3
Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment recently announced what every fan has been waiting for: details about registration for year three of the Apex Legends Global Series. Also known as the ALGS, this esports league gives both professional players and amateur teams the opportunity to win fame, glory, and a really, really big trophy on their way to becoming the best of the best.
dotesports.com
Four-way tie for second in Group C emerges after Heroic beats ENCE in ESL Pro League
René ‘TeSeS’ Madsen and the rest of Heroic easily handled the international ENCE’s Counter-Strike roster. This is Heroic’s first win in ESL Pro League Season 16, with only three matches left for each squad to see who makes it to the playoffs. Heroic started the...
dotesports.com
Affiliation transfer requests in NBA 2K23 | How to change your MyCareer affiliation
The City is home to the majority of NBA 2K23 players. It’s one of the most popular game modes in NBA 2K23 since there’s always something to do. There are lots of activities, from challenging random players on the court to affiliating yourself with one of the four groups in the City.
NBA・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dotesports.com
Crimsix, winningest Call of Duty esports player of all time, retires
Ian “Crimsix” Porter has announced his retirement from professional Call of Duty. The 38-time champion opened up in a heartfelt YouTube video announcing his decision today, sitting in front of a fire pit and speaking candidly in a way that the jokester rarely did during his 14-year career.
dotesports.com
CLG isn’t just looking out for its fighting game players, it’s here for the entire community
Counter Logic Gaming is an esports organization synonymous with titles like League of Legends, but it has recently started heavily expanding into the fighting game community after circling the scene for around seven years. The org has been involved in Super Smash Bros. since June 2015, fielding players like VoiD...
dotesports.com
How will the Overwatch 2 battle pass work?
A lot of news dropped about Overwatch 2’s battle pass today after some details about it leaked last week. Players now have more official details about what the Overwatch 2 battle pass will look like and what will be included. The battle pass was explained in detail in a...
dotesports.com
Is Kiriko a support hero in Overwatch 2?
At this year’s Tokyo Game Show, Blizzard revealed Kiriko, the last new launch hero for Overwatch 2. Kiriko is a fun hero whose abilities allow her to help allies and boost her teammates to victory. Don’t underestimate her damage potential, either. Her kunai blades, which act as her primary damage method, deal increased critical damage when she lands a headshot.
dotesports.com
When does the next Overwatch 2 map release?
While the big draw of Overwatch 2 is its new heroes and modes, maps are an equally important part of the playing experience. The first Overwatch‘s maps were a unique mix of futuristic and traditional, with colorful landscapes, intricate paths, and, of course, plenty of hidden secrets. The game received maps on an irregular basis, meaning players never quite knew when a new location was going to appear in their game.
dotesports.com
How to enable cloud saves for cross progression in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Disney Dreamlight Valley has been a hit among players, building on a lot of things from past games in the genre. Gameloft accomplishes a lot with Dreamlight Valley, allowing players to live with some of their favorite Disney characters. Something else the game offers is a way to connect your saves across devices, allowing you to pick up and play from any other available platform.
dotesports.com
Rumors of conflict between EA and orgs swirl after major team allows Apex Legends roster to seek new org
With the next year of the Apex Legends Global Series mere weeks away and following an extremely successful end to year two of the tournament series, rumors of conflict between EA and some of the biggest esports organizations in Apex are circulating. Full Squad Gaming’s Jake Lucky reported once again...
dotesports.com
How to see your Apex Legends match history
Being able to check your match history is a common feature of many games like Dota 2, League of Legends, and CS:GO. It isn’t the case for Apex Legends, however, and fans can only check their Apex match histories through third party services. Going over your match history can...
dotesports.com
When does VCT 2023 start?
The VALORANT 2022 season is set to come to a close in a few days with the conclusion of Champions, so here’s the plan for next year. Tournament organizer and game developer Riot Games revealed the schedule for the VALORANT competitive circuit in 2023 today. It will begin with a kick-off tournament, held in São Paulo, Brazil, and feature all 30 international teams from around the world. The event will be held in February to commence the start of the international leagues.
dotesports.com
How to register for the Street Fighter 6 closed beta test
Street Fighter 6 is going hands-on early, with Capcom bringing a closed beta test to players around the world from Oct. 7 to 10. This will be the first chance for players to experience SF6 from home and will include more than seven modes along with eight characters like Luke, Ryu, and the newly returning Ken Masters. A few added bonuses like full character creation and an exclusive title that will be given to players who participate will also be included.
dotesports.com
Is Kiriko related to Hanzo and Genji in Overwatch 2?
Earlier today, Kiriko was announced as Overwatch 2’s newest hero. Though fans have mixed feelings about the change to free-to-play structure for the game, which implements unlocking new characters via a battle pass, most players are excited to finally be receiving a new support hero after so long. The...
dotesports.com
Why are new heroes locked behind Overwatch 2’s battle pass?
Weeks before the release of Overwatch 2, sporadic leaks from around the internet showed the game’s newest hero, Kiriko, locked within the free path of the battle pass system. After years of having every hero available at all times, many longtime Overwatch players–and even former professional players–were outraged.
Comments / 0