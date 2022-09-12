ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Marlins play the Rangers in first of 2-game series

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Texas Rangers (60-79, fourth in the AL West) vs. Miami Marlins (57-82, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Monday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Glenn Otto (6-8, 4.80 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 87 strikeouts); Marlins: Trevor Rogers (4-11, 5.51 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 96 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -132, Rangers +111; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the Texas Rangers to open a two-game series.

Miami has a 27-40 record at home and a 57-82 record overall. The Marlins are 40-17 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Texas has a 60-79 record overall and a 31-39 record in road games. The Rangers are 42-14 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Monday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Rojas has 17 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 32 RBI for the Marlins. Brian Anderson is 5-for-35 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Nate Lowe has 23 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs and 69 RBI for the Rangers. Adolis Garcia is 5-for-33 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 2-8, .220 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Rangers: 2-8, .225 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Avisail Garcia: day-to-day (hamstring), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Rangers: Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (hip), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (right elbow), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (finger), Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (side), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
Related
The Associated Press

Clement scores from 2nd on wild pitch, Guardians top Twins

CLEVELAND (AP) — Pinch-runner Ernie Clement raced home from second base on a wild pitch in the eighth inning for the go-ahead run and the AL-Central leading Cleveland Guardians rallied for a 4-3 win over the Minnesota Twins on Friday night in the opener of a crucial five-game series. Clement ran for Josh Naylor, who led off the eighth with a single and took second on Oscar Gonzalez’s single. Jhoan Duran’s 2-1 pitch to Andrés Giménez bounced in front of catcher Gary Sánchez and went back to the screen on the fly. Sánchez couldn’t find the ball initially and Clement rounded third and slid headfirst, beating Sánchez’s throw. Trevor Stephan (6-4) while Emmanuel Clase gave up an infield hit in the ninth, but got Gilberto Celestino on a groundout for his 36th save.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Braves host the Phillies on 6-game home win streak

Philadelphia Phillies (80-64, third in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (89-55, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (9-11, 3.31 ERA, .97 WHIP, 202 strikeouts); Braves: Jake Odorizzi (5-5, 4.15 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 68 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -111, Braves -108; over/under is 7 1/2...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
New York City, NY
City
Miami, FL
New York City, NY
Sports
Miami, FL
Sports
The Associated Press

Tigers play the White Sox leading series 1-0

Chicago White Sox (74-71, second in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (54-89, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Johnny Cueto (7-8, 3.09 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 88 strikeouts); Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (3-5, 4.50 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -155, Tigers +132; over/under...
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Blue Jays meet the Orioles with 1-0 series lead

Baltimore Orioles (75-68, fourth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (82-63, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (3-6, 5.01 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 90 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (10-5, 5.07 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 133 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -164, Orioles +138; over/under...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Soler
Person
Miguel Rojas
Person
Mitch Garver
Person
Nate Lowe
Person
Braxton Garrett
Person
Spencer Howard
Person
Josh Sborz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nl#The Texas Rangers#Rbi
The Associated Press

Higuain and Inter Miami visit D.C. United

Inter Miami CF (11-13-6, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. DC United (7-18-6, 14th in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: DC United +136, Inter Miami CF +181, Draw +252; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Gonzalo Higuain leads Inter Miami into a matchup with D.C. United after scoring two...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Brewers rally from five runs down to beat Yankees 7-6

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Garrett Mitchell is delivering a flair for the dramatic early in his major league career. Mitchell hit a two-out RBI single in the ninth inning and the Milwaukee Brewers rallied from a five-run deficit to beat Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees 7-6 on Friday night. Mitchell is batting just .182 since making his debut in late August, but he frequently has delivered in clutch situations such as this one. “Those types of moments are things you’ve been working for your whole entire life as a kid,” Mitchell said. “I’m just thankful to be in that moment and have that opportunity to help the team.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Associated Press

Trout homers for 8th time in 10 games, Angels beat M's 8-7

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mike Trout homered for the eighth time in 10 games and the Los Angeles Angels tripped up the Seattle Mariners’ AL wild-card run with an 8-7 victory Friday night that ended a four-game losing streak. Trout homered in seven straight games, one shy of the big league record, before failing to hit one Tuesday and Wednesday at Cleveland. He put the Angels ahead 5-3 when he led off the fifth with his 36th home run of the season, tying an Angel Stadium record by homering in a fifth straight home game. Seattle (80-63) dropped a game behind Toronto (82-63) for the top AL wild card and remained a half-game in front of Tampa Bay (80-64), which is in the third and last wild-card spot. “We have 19 (games to go) and you’re not going to win every one,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “We’re better than what we played tonight, we know that. But we did do a lot of good things offensively and we will continue to do that in this series.”
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Picault and the Houston Dynamo visit Los Angeles FC

Houston Dynamo (9-16-6, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles FC (19-8-4, first in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: LAFC -402, Houston +879, Draw +517; over/under is 3.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Fafa Picault leads the Houston Dynamo into a matchup with Los Angeles FC after a two-goal showing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
The Associated Press

Drury hits 2 HRs, Snell goes 7, Padres topple Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) — San Diego’s blockbuster deal for Juan Soto and Josh Bell at the trade deadline garnered so much attention that the addition of Brandon Drury was barely noticed. Turns out it was a pretty important acquisition. Drury hit a pair of homers, Blake Snell threw a season-high seven innings and the Padres cruised to a 12-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night. San Diego stayed 1 1/2 games ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers for the final NL wild card playoff spot. The Brewers rallied to beat the Yankees 7-6 earlier Friday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Associated Press

Resilient Sun to face fifth playoff elimination game

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Four times Connecticut has faced elimination this year in the WNBA playoffs and four times the Sun have responded with a convincing win to stay alive. The most convincing came Thursday, when Connecticut bounced back from two losses in Las Vegas to rout the Aces 105-76 at home in Game 3 of the Finals, putting six players in double figures and outscoring Vegas 64-26 in the paint. The margin of victory was the largest in a WNBA Finals elimination game. “If you could encapsulate Connecticut, it’s physical, and very resilient,” Aces coach Becky Hammon said. “They’re physical, and they’re resilient, and they have a kind of a battle-type mentality.” The Sun showed that in beating Dallas in a deciding third game in the first round, and again in winning two straight after falling behind 2-1 to Chicago in the semifinals, including a 24-point win in the first of the two elimination games in that series.
NBA
The Associated Press

Dennis Schröder returning to Lakers with 1-year deal

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Point guard Dennis Schröder is returning for a second stint with the Los Angeles Lakers. Schröder’s agency, Priority Sports, announced the deal on social media Friday. Schröder confirmed it with an Instagram post. The German guard spent the 2020-21 season with LeBron James and the Lakers, averaging 15.4 points and 5.8 assists per game. Los Angeles offered him a four-year contract extension worth more than $80 million during the season, but he apparently turned it down to seek more money in free agency. But Schröder struck out in the market and signed a $5.9 million deal with the Boston Celtics, who then traded him to Houston late last season in a deal for Daniel Theis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
524K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy