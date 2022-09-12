ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ethereum/USD Coin Metrics

Ether falls after the smart contracts network completes long anticipated 'merge'14 Hours AgoCNBC.com. What Cramer is watching — rail strike avoided, Club stock news, Putin-Xi meeting16 Hours AgoCNBC.com. The Ethereum 'merge' is almost here—how the upgrade will affect crypto investorsSeptember 14, 2022CNBC.com. September 14, 2022CNBC.com. Content From Our...
CURRENCIES
Chartmaster says to keep on selling

Carter Worth of Worth Charting says the S&P's breaking trend is to the downside. With CNBC's Frank Holland and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Jeff Mills and Steve Grasso.
STOCKS
Jim Cramer says Wall Street should stop the ‘now is the time to get out’ calls

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said that investors urging traders to exit the market while they still can are about a year too late. "I'm done with all the 'now is the time to get out' calls — where the heck were you 10 months ago when it mattered? It's not just the post-Covid kiss of death, it's multiple kisses, multiple fatalities," he said.
STOCKS
FedEx CEO says he expects the economy to enter a ‘worldwide recession’

FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam told CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday that he believes a recession is impending for the global economy. The CEO's pessimism came after FedEx missed estimates on revenue and earnings in its first quarter. The company also withdrew its full year guidance. FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam told...
ECONOMY
Cramer: Here's why I bought 2-year Treasurys for my personal portfolio

CNBC's Jim Cramer told his Investing Club members Thursday that he personally bought 2-year Treasury notes — because for the first time in a really long time, the yields are more competitive with stock returns, especially when factoring in the risk-free nature of government-backed bonds. Before we get any...
MARKETS
The Final Call: LVS, WMT & UBER

The final trades for this week. With CNBC's Frank Holland and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Scott Nations.
STOCKS
Options Action: One shaky homebuilder

Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw on options traders betting on a shaky foundation for one homebuilder. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Courtney Garcia and Dan Nathan.
MARKETS
5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. equities futures looked set for a mixed session Wednesday morning as investors sought to shake off the worst market rout since June 2020. All three major indices had a lousy Tuesday after the consumer price index came in hotter than expected. While the Dow fell an eye-popping 1,276 points, the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq suffered bigger drops percentage-wise as it sunk in across Wall Street that the Fed won't back off its aggressive rate-hike plans any time soon. In fact, traders are now divided over whether the Fed will hike its benchmark rate by three-quarters of a point or one full point at next week's meeting. Investors have more inflation data to chew over, too. The producer price index slipped slightly in August, matching expectations.
STOCKS
Delivering Alpha 2022 Agenda

Tyler Mathisen, CNBC "Power Lunch" Co-Anchor & Vice President, Events Strategy. Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo will share the Biden administration's plan to fight inflation and build a more resilient economy. He'll also discuss the U.S response to Russia, the endgame for Ukraine and the potential for geopolitical realignment. Wally...
ECONOMY
30-year-old crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried reveals how he made his billions

Five years ago Sam Bankman-Fried hadn't bought his first bitcoin, but today, he's one of the youngest billionaires in the world thanks to the cryptocurrency, and one of the most powerful people in the young but fast-growing crypto industry. Bankman-Fried, who has been touted by some as the next Warren Buffett, still drives his Toyota Corolla, and he tells CNBC that he plans to give 99% of his fortune away to charity. CNBC's Kate Rooney travels to FTX headquarters in the Bahamas for an in-depth interview with the man some call "Crypto's White Knight."
MARKETS
FedEx warns on earnings

CNBC's Frank Holland joins 'Fast Money to discuss FedEx issuing a warning ahead of its earnings report. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Courtney Garcia and Dan Nathan.
MARKETS
Meta shares plunged 14% this week, falling close to their pandemic low

Meta shares dropped below the company's pandemic nadir during the day on Friday and are down more than 60% for the year. The Facebook parent company said in July that sales would decline for a second straight quarter. Facebook hasn't been this cheap since the beginning of the pandemic. After...
