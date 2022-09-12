Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
The 'merge' has arrived — Wednesday is your last chance to buy ether before historic makeover
Ahead of a years-in-the-making upgrade to the ethereum blockchain, the token ether has been outperforming bitcoin in 2022 by a wide margin. The so-called merge will result in much more energy-efficient transactions. Some market experts say the real upside price momentum is set to come after the merge. It's time...
CNBC
Ethereum/USD Coin Metrics
Ether falls after the smart contracts network completes long anticipated 'merge'14 Hours AgoCNBC.com. What Cramer is watching — rail strike avoided, Club stock news, Putin-Xi meeting16 Hours AgoCNBC.com. The Ethereum 'merge' is almost here—how the upgrade will affect crypto investorsSeptember 14, 2022CNBC.com. September 14, 2022CNBC.com. Content From Our...
CNBC
Chartmaster says to keep on selling
Carter Worth of Worth Charting says the S&P's breaking trend is to the downside. With CNBC's Frank Holland and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Jeff Mills and Steve Grasso.
CNBC
Jim Cramer says Wall Street should stop the ‘now is the time to get out’ calls
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said that investors urging traders to exit the market while they still can are about a year too late. "I'm done with all the 'now is the time to get out' calls — where the heck were you 10 months ago when it mattered? It's not just the post-Covid kiss of death, it's multiple kisses, multiple fatalities," he said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
FedEx CEO says he expects the economy to enter a ‘worldwide recession’
FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam told CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday that he believes a recession is impending for the global economy. The CEO's pessimism came after FedEx missed estimates on revenue and earnings in its first quarter. The company also withdrew its full year guidance. FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam told...
CNBC
Cramer: Here's why I bought 2-year Treasurys for my personal portfolio
CNBC's Jim Cramer told his Investing Club members Thursday that he personally bought 2-year Treasury notes — because for the first time in a really long time, the yields are more competitive with stock returns, especially when factoring in the risk-free nature of government-backed bonds. Before we get any...
CNBC
Ether ends week with wild trading day, and White House reveals regulation guidance: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Jake Boyle of Caleb & Brown discusses what's driving the post-merge volatility.
CNBC
Cramer says investors should remain calm after FedEx’s bad quarter but brace for more economic pain
CNBC's Jim Cramer advised investors not to panic after FedEx's worse-than-expected first quarter. The "Mad Money" host's warning comes after FedEx reported first-quarter earnings and revenue that fell short of Wall Street expectations, citing a decline in global shipment volumes, while announcing aggressive cost-cutting measures. Shares of the company tumbled...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNBC
Stocks drop as FedEx warns about gloomy environment ahead
FedEx warns about recession and the market drops. With CNBC's Frank Holland and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Scott Nations.
CNBC
The Final Call: LVS, WMT & UBER
The final trades for this week. With CNBC's Frank Holland and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Scott Nations.
CNBC
New Street Advisors' Delano Saporu discusses what's ahead for mega-cap tech
New Street Advisors Founder and CEO Delano Saporu joins 'TechCheck' to respond to volatility struggles in mega-cap tech companies. He describes traits that are advantageous for long-term growth, and data-points to look to for insights into Q4.
CNBC
Options Action: One shaky homebuilder
Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw on options traders betting on a shaky foundation for one homebuilder. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Courtney Garcia and Dan Nathan.
CNBC
5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. equities futures looked set for a mixed session Wednesday morning as investors sought to shake off the worst market rout since June 2020. All three major indices had a lousy Tuesday after the consumer price index came in hotter than expected. While the Dow fell an eye-popping 1,276 points, the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq suffered bigger drops percentage-wise as it sunk in across Wall Street that the Fed won't back off its aggressive rate-hike plans any time soon. In fact, traders are now divided over whether the Fed will hike its benchmark rate by three-quarters of a point or one full point at next week's meeting. Investors have more inflation data to chew over, too. The producer price index slipped slightly in August, matching expectations.
CNBC
Fed meeting ahead will decide whether stocks can stabilize or fall back to bear market lows
A traditionally boring part of the market is beating the S&P 500 in 2022. How analysts say to play it.
CNBC
Delivering Alpha 2022 Agenda
Tyler Mathisen, CNBC "Power Lunch" Co-Anchor & Vice President, Events Strategy. Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo will share the Biden administration's plan to fight inflation and build a more resilient economy. He'll also discuss the U.S response to Russia, the endgame for Ukraine and the potential for geopolitical realignment. Wally...
CNBC
30-year-old crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried reveals how he made his billions
Five years ago Sam Bankman-Fried hadn't bought his first bitcoin, but today, he's one of the youngest billionaires in the world thanks to the cryptocurrency, and one of the most powerful people in the young but fast-growing crypto industry. Bankman-Fried, who has been touted by some as the next Warren Buffett, still drives his Toyota Corolla, and he tells CNBC that he plans to give 99% of his fortune away to charity. CNBC's Kate Rooney travels to FTX headquarters in the Bahamas for an in-depth interview with the man some call "Crypto's White Knight."
CNBC
'Inflation is a ruse': Longtime bear David Rosenberg sees recession slamming demand and markets
Rosenberg Research president David Rosenberg on what's next for the Fed. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Dan Nathan, Karen Finerman, Bonawyn Eison and Jeff Mills.
CNBC
FedEx warns on earnings
CNBC's Frank Holland joins 'Fast Money to discuss FedEx issuing a warning ahead of its earnings report. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Courtney Garcia and Dan Nathan.
CNBC
Meta shares plunged 14% this week, falling close to their pandemic low
Meta shares dropped below the company's pandemic nadir during the day on Friday and are down more than 60% for the year. The Facebook parent company said in July that sales would decline for a second straight quarter. Facebook hasn't been this cheap since the beginning of the pandemic. After...
CNBC
'I accept being ordinary': China's youth are turning their backs on hustle culture
Crystal Guo says she typically works for about six months to a year before quitting. It's what the 30-year-old describes as her new lifestyle of "intermittent working and persistent lying flat." Young people in China are growing disillusioned and frustrated with work and life, and some are now turning their...
Comments / 0