Lucabe Coffee wins Docomomo US award
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Docomomo US, an organization that preserves modern architecture, landscapes, and design through principled advocacy, collaboration, and celebration, announced Wednesday that it had selected Lucabe Coffee to receive a 2022 Modernism in America Award Design Citation of Merit. In 2021, the owners of Lucabe Coffee, Tyler and...
Cummins debuts electrified Meritor powertrains for first time
COLUMBUS, Ind. — For the first time since finalizing the acquisition of Meritor, Inc. last month, Cummins Inc. will showcase Meritor’s 17Xe ePowertrain assembled with a Cummins battery system during the IAA Transportation tradeshow in Hanover, Germany. The 17Xe is designed for heavy-duty trucks with the capacity to...
