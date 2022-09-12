Tottenham will be looking to continue an unbeaten start to the Premier League season, with Leicester their weekend visitors.Antonio Conte’s side suffered a midweek defeat to Sporting in the Champions League but will be hoping to get back on track against a team struggling to find form after a busy summer of exits at the King Power Stadium.Leicester sit bottom of the table with just a solitary point from their opening six games, leaving Brendan Rodgers under pressure.The manager said ahead of the trip to London that he hoped he and his team could show “grit and strength” to...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 31 MINUTES AGO