Fox 19
Warming trend going into the weekend
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday will be slightly warmer with more low humidity as highs reach the low 80s. A few clouds will develop with daytime heating, but skies will be mostly sunny for much of the day. You may notice a haze in the sky - that’s due to wildfire smoke from out west moving into the region.
Fox 19
Mix of Sun and Clouds Tuesday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Our dry and comfortable stretch of weather begins Tuesday. Outside of a isolated sprinkle, daytime highs near 72 degrees are on the way. Look for sunshine and dry weather the remainder of the week as we warm into the upper 70s on Wednesday. While we have fall...
Fox 19
Ohio referee shortage could force high-school football from Friday nights
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Concern is mounting about a shortage of high-school and peewee football referees in Ohio amid a dwindling pool of applicants. Bill Klamo with the Ohio Athletics Association says games are unlikely to be canceled or rescheduled this year, but come next year, it could become a problem.
Fox 19
Ride Cincinnati returning this weekend with new course
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hundreds of people will ride their bikes in Cincinnati this weekend for a worthy cause. Ride Cincinnati was started by a Tri-State family to honor and remember their loved one who died of breast cancer. Fifteen years later, the ride is making a big difference in helping raise money for cancer research in the Queen City.
Fox 19
Bed Bath and Beyond to close 2 Greater Cincinnati stores
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two Tri-State Bed Bath & Beyond locations are expected to close. The Colerain Township store in Stone Creek Towne Center and the Hamilton store at Bridgewater Falls are among dozens of store closures the company publicized Thursday as part of a broader plan to steady the company amid declining sales.
Fox 19
Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week returns Monday with fall flavor
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week is returning Monday, Sept. 19, with more than 40 restaurants participating. Tri-State restaurants will offer $26, $36, and $46 three-course prix fixe menus, with $1 from every meal going directly to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. Restaurant Week will also donate $1 for the first 1,000 restaurant week meals served.
Fox 19
NKY man vying for best men’s mullet in the U.S.
WALTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky man hopes his luscious head of hair will help him advance to the next round of the USA Mullet Championship, but he could use a boost from the Tri-State. Ryan Cox, 28, of Walton, Kentucky, is among hundreds of contestants vying for the...
Fox 19
Meet your grand marshals for Oktoberfest Zinzinnati’s chicken dance
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The cast of Hamilton will serve as the grand marshals for the world’s largest chicken dance at this year’s Oktoberfest Zinzinnati. Cast members will take the stage in front of tens of thousands of people at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 17 at the Turfway Park Main Stage at Second and Elm Streets.
Fox 19
Part of $20M grant money to be used on improving pedestrian safety in Cincinnati neighborhoods
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Improvements for cyclist and pedestrian safety are coming to some of Cincinnati’s underserved communities thanks to grant money. Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval and councilmembers say residents in West End, Queensgate, and Lower Price Hill will see updates to their communities thanks to the new $20 million RAISE Grant.
Fox 19
Fire crews battle boxcar blaze at Queensgate railyard
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati fire crews are investigating the cause of a boxcar fire at a railyard in Queensgate. Flames were spotted about 6 a.m. Wednesday in the 3600 block of Geringer Street. The fire appeared to be out but then appeared to re-ignite by 7 a.m. No immediate injuries...
Fox 19
French bulldog gives birth to 13 puppies in NKY
MORNING VIEW, Ky. (WXIX) - French bulldogs are among the most popular dog breeds, ranking fourth most popular according to the American Kennel Club. However, one French bulldog in Northern Kentucky has a little luck by doing something incredibly rare - giving birth to 13 puppies. A French bulldog was...
Fox 19
Gigi’s Playhouse hosts grand opening in Loveland after years of fundraising
LOVELAND, Ohio (WXIX) - A local non-profit for people with Down syndrome plans to host their grand opening on Sept. 24 after raising enough money for the perfect location. Gigi’s Playhouse is a non-profit that serves people of all ages with Down syndrome by offering a variety of services for no cost to them.
Fox 19
Loveland resident critically hurt in house fire
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Loveland resident was critically hurt in an early morning house fire, a fire official tells FOX19 NOW. Loveland firefighters rescued the resident from a bedroom at the home in the 1100 block of West Main Street shortly after they arrived at about 12:40 a.m Friday., according to Loveland-Symmes Fire Deputy Chief Billy Goldfeder.
Fox 19
Lab confirms powder form of colorful rainbow fentanyl now in southwest Ohio
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - Colorful powdered fentanyl has reached the Hamilton County Crime Laboratory, and while “rainbow” colored fentanyl pills haven’t been seen here yet, it’s possible pills will be made by those who get the powdered form, our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer reports. The...
Fox 19
VIDEO: Car crashes into Cincinnati Walmart
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - New video shows the moments a car crashed into a Cincinnati Walmart, resulting in the driver facing several charges. Around 11:13 p.m. on Aug. 14, Christopher Caylor is accused of crashing his vehicle in the Western Hills Square store on Ferguson Road, according to police. The video...
Fox 19
Cincinnati man ‘empty inside’ after only brother killed in Kroger crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man continues to remember his late brother who died after a woman hit him with her van in the parking lot of a Kroger store last month. The unthinkable details of Christopher Griffith’s death, including what allegedly motivated the driver, have surfaced in the weeks since it happened.
Fox 19
Warren County man dead in I-75 crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was killed Thursday afternoon in a three-car crash on Interstate 75, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened around 3:58 p.m. on southbound I-75 near OH-122 in Warren County near Middletown. OSP has identified 82-year-old Gerald Metcalf, of Franklin, as the victim. Metcalf was...
Fox 19
Triple shooting in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a triple shooting in West Price Hill early Friday. The intersection of West 8th Street and Hermosa Avenue will be shut down for the next few hours. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at about 3:45 a.m. They found one man...
Fox 19
OTR residents give mixed reviews to a car-free Main Street
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Parking problems prevailed in an anticipated public meeting about Over-the-Rhine Tuesday night, where residents described a neighborhood “in flux” thanks to continued development. They also cited safety concerns as people from outside the neighborhood descend upon it on over the weekends, eating up a diminishing...
Fox 19
Police: 2 shot on I-75 near Norwood Lateral
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - First responders are at the scene of a shooting and a crash on northbound Interstate 75 Wednesday night, police say. It happened sometime after 10:30 p.m. just north of the Norwood Lateral near the Towne Street exit. Two people were shot and transported to the University of...
