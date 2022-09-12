Read full article on original website
WIFR
80s have returned, several more ahead
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the first time since Saturday, temperatures returned to the 80s over the vast majority of the Stateline. It was also the first day since Saturday to post a temperature above normal, but it won’t be the last we see this week. Temperatures are expected...
WIFR
Hazy Sunshine Today
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hazy sunshine with highs in the upper 70′s. Low 80′s tomorrow through Sunday with a slight chance for showers on Sunday. Monday and Tuesday we could see highs in the upper 80′s.
WIFR
Football Frenzy - Week 4 Recap
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A couple of big time matchups in the Big Northern Conference highlight tonight’s Football Frenzy! Here are the scores and highlights from another jam packed night of high school football in the Stateline. NIC-10 Guilford 42, Harlem 19. Hononegah 42, Freeport 22. East 22, Auburn...
WIFR
GoFundMe created for Freeport couple hurt in house explosion
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A GoFundMe fundraiser has been created to help the couple seriously hurt after a devastating home explosion Tuesday night in rural Freeport. Family members say the couple, Al and Bonnie Bawinkel, have a long road to recovery after being pulled from their burning house and airlifted to a Rockford hospital for treatment.
WIFR
How the Hub City is preparing for the potential railroad strike
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Nearly all the items we purchase make their way to being sold in our local stores, by train. But in just a few days, those essential deliveries by rail may stop dead in their tracks. “We don’t know until this strike, how important rail is to...
WIFR
Freeport man and his three dogs die in house fire
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) -A home in Freeport located on Wright Street and Float Avenue has been destroyed after it randomly catches fire early Friday morning. The home was owned by a 72-year-old man who lived with his five dogs. Freeport Fire Department states the man and three of his five dogs perished in the fire from smoke inhalation.
WIFR
Three Rockford teens arrested in Freeport with reported stolen vehicle
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Two 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old face a slew of charges after being arrested Wednesday in Freeport. Freeport police just after 10 p.m. located a vehicle reported stolen out of Rockford in the area of W. Beach Street and N. Waddell Avenue in Freeport. The vehicle then...
WIFR
Body camera footage, 911 audio released in Rockford officer involved shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigators are releasing new details surrounding a fatal September 1 officer involved shooting on Linden Road in Rockford. In a video press release, police shared part of the 911 call made to dispatchers as well as body worn camera footage from responding officers. You can see the full video below. Viewer discretion is advised.
WIFR
Winnebago County launches safety initiative, offers free Ring Doorbells
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County is about to take the idea of using technology to fight crime, one step further, launching the Ring Doorbell Safety Initiative, a collaborative effort with county board members and law enforcement. More than 600 doorbells will be offered to residents on a first come,...
WIFR
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet store opens its doors
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new bargain store in Rockford cut the ribbon Thursday morning, as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is officially open. The store is located in the former Old Time Pottery building on 5830 East State Street. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet offers customers a wide variety of bargains on...
WIFR
Boylan blanks East, extends conference winning streak
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Boylan boys soccer has now won 24 straight NIC-10 matches after defeating East 4-0 at Swanson Stadium. The Titans last lost a conference match on October 3, 2019 at Guilford. That match was 0-0 after regulation and overtime, before the Vikings won it in penalty kicks.
WIFR
Winnebago-Boone Task Force: In-custody death resulted from a health complication
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Results of an in-custody death investigation were released Wednesday, stating no criminal charges will be filed against the corrections officer who found an inmate alone in their cell and unresponsive. David C. Reimann was found still and not breathing in his cell in April 2022 at...
WIFR
Rockford police say pedestrian critically hurt after being hit by car
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police say at least one person fights for their life Thursday night around 9:30 p.m. after they were hit by a car near Auburn Street and Rockton Avenue. Eastbound lanes are closed as police investigate. Drivers should avoid the area until further notice. This is...
WIFR
Rockford man gets nearly 8 years for semi-automatic weapon
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 33-year-old sees federal prison time for illegally possessing a loaded semi-automatic handgun. Shazariya Hibbett, was sentenced to 90 months for an incident from October 2020. Prosecutors say Hibbett was a passenger in a vehicle that Rockford police officers attempted to stop but lost sight of...
WIFR
Boone County Board approves resolution to repeal SAFE-T- Act
BOONE COUNTY (WIFR) - Questions regarding the SAFE-T Act stir debate across the Stateline and the Boone County Board even going as far as passing a resolution to repeal the act. Though the changes are set to take effect on Jan. 1, area lawmakers and law enforcement feel the SAFE-T...
WIFR
New Edgebrook business looks to educate young culinary artists
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Edgebrook Shopping Center makes room for a new business that will provide hands-on education for those looking for a job in the culinary arts. The new restaurant, Sonny’s Place, will be a café style and will share the space with students from the Awaken Foundation, a local news organization focused on providing at-risk youth with opportunities in the world of food.
WIFR
Winnebago County Health Department offering Paxlovid treatment for COVID-19
WINNEBAGO COUNTY - The Winnebago county health department offers the antiviral treatment Paxlovid for anyone who tests positive for COVID. Paxlovid is an oral medication used to treat COVID-19. It’s three tablets taken twice a day for five days. Anyone 12 and older who test positive for the virus can schedule an appointment to receive this treatment from the Winnebago county health department.
WIFR
Local group remembers POWs and those who never returned from war
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The third Friday of September is known as National POW and MIA Remembrance Day which was established to honor prisoners of war and those still missing in action. The Rockford chapter of Vietnam2Now hosted a ceremony as part of the day. This year’s ceremony is the...
