ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 4

guest
4d ago

If Democrats don't want to protect us, we will protect and defend ourselves. Remember That

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

2 men charged after boy shot in head at family party

CHICAGO — Two men have been charged with five counts of attempted murder after a boy was shot in the head earlier this week on the Lower West Side. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of West 21st Place. The 13-year-old boy was walking with four family members on the […]
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Journal

16, 17, and 18-year-old shot at Archer Heights gas station

CHICAGO - Three young people were shot late Friday night while at a gas station on the city's southwest side, authorities said. The incident happened about 11:00 p.m. on the 4300 block of W. 47th Street in the Archer Heights neighborhood on the city's southwest side. Police said a 16-year-old...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, IL
City
Chicago, IL
City
Comer, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

3 teens shot at Chicago gas station

CHICAGO - Three teens were wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday night at a gas station in the Archer Heights neighborhood. The trio was at a gas station around 11 p.m. in the 4300 block of West 47th Street when a green Chevy Tahoe pulled up and someone inside started shooting, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Journal

Woman attacked and stabbed leaving a house this morning in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Chicago - A woman was violently attacked as she left a house early this morning on the city's south side, authorities said. The incident happened around 6:45 a.m. this morning on the 1500 block of W. 62nd Street in the Englewood neighborhood. Police said a 31-year-old woman was leaving...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man wounded in Albany Park drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - A man was critically wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday night in the Albany Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. The man, who is in his 20s, was walking with another person around 11 p.m. in the 4800 block of North Drake Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside started shooting, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ccl#Robbery#Auburn Gresham#Police#Violent Crime#Kia#The Area Station#Concealed Carry License
WGN News

Chicago police officer fired over deadly shooting

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer will be fired for shooting an apparently unarmed man four years ago. Maurice Granton Jr., 24, was shot and killed during a police foot chase. Police said officers were attempting to question Granton after spotting him taking part in an alleged illegal drug transaction beneath the CTA Green Line tracks […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 boys shot in their homes just minutes apart on South Side

CHICAGO — Two boys are being treated for gunshot injuries after they were both shot in their own homes just minutes apart. A 10 p.m. Wednesday, a 3-year-old was sleeping in his bed on the 700 block of 93rd Street when gunfire was heard outside. A family member checked on the boy, and found him […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman opens fire on Chicago police on Northwest Side

CHICAGO - A woman fired multiple shots at Chicago police who were on a call on the Northwest Side Friday morning. No one was hit or injured, and the officers did not return fire, police say. The incident happened in the 4200 block of West North Avenue while officers were...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Chicago Journal

Two Chicago cops charged in shooting that wounded unarmed man

Update 2: During the felony bond hearing against the two long-term veterans of the force, attorneys for the officers described how their clients, while on their way to the academy for training, stopped to talk to a group they thought suspiciously hanging out near closed businesses. The officers reportedly noticed one of the individuals in the group was wearing a cross-body bag that is now common to the city as a new way to carry a pistol, which Judge Maryam Ahmad acknowledged during the hearing was indeed a common and reasonable suspicion due to her experience in court.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Journal

13-year-old critical after shot in the head at random on Lower West Side

CHICAGO - A 13-year-old boy was shot in the head in an apparently random shooting on the city's Lower West Side last night, authorities said. The incident happened last night around 10:30 p.m. when a 13-year-old boy and his Uncle were returning to a residence on the 1800 block of West 21st Place on the city's lower west side where family members were still gathered after a grandmother's birthday party.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teen shot while playing basketball on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A teen boy was shot while playing basketball on Chicago's South Side Thursday night. At about 6:20 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was playing basketball in the 100 block of East 72nd Street when occupants from a dark-colored SUV fired shots, striking the teen, police said. The teen was...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy