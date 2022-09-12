Read full article on original website
If Democrats don't want to protect us, we will protect and defend ourselves. Remember That
10-year-old boy shot in drive-by shooting while walking on South Side with father, 2 others: CPD
The boy was walking with his father, another man and another child when someone in a vehicle began shooting at the group.
2 men charged after boy shot in head at family party
CHICAGO — Two men have been charged with five counts of attempted murder after a boy was shot in the head earlier this week on the Lower West Side. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of West 21st Place. The 13-year-old boy was walking with four family members on the […]
Mother speaks out after 13-year-old shot in head in 'random' SW Side shooting
The boy shot was left in "extremely" critical condition after being shot in the head during an apparent "random act of violence," according to police.
16, 17, and 18-year-old shot at Archer Heights gas station
CHICAGO - Three young people were shot late Friday night while at a gas station on the city's southwest side, authorities said. The incident happened about 11:00 p.m. on the 4300 block of W. 47th Street in the Archer Heights neighborhood on the city's southwest side. Police said a 16-year-old...
3 teens shot at Chicago gas station
CHICAGO - Three teens were wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday night at a gas station in the Archer Heights neighborhood. The trio was at a gas station around 11 p.m. in the 4300 block of West 47th Street when a green Chevy Tahoe pulled up and someone inside started shooting, police said.
Woman attacked and stabbed leaving a house this morning in Englewood
ENGLEWOOD, Chicago - A woman was violently attacked as she left a house early this morning on the city's south side, authorities said. The incident happened around 6:45 a.m. this morning on the 1500 block of W. 62nd Street in the Englewood neighborhood. Police said a 31-year-old woman was leaving...
Man wounded in Albany Park drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - A man was critically wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday night in the Albany Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. The man, who is in his 20s, was walking with another person around 11 p.m. in the 4800 block of North Drake Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside started shooting, police said.
Woman stabbed in face, pepper-sprayed leaving a home on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A woman was leaving a home on Chicago's South Side in Englewood when she was pepper-sprayed and stabbed in the face and neck. Police say around 6:45 a.m. on Friday, a woman, 31, was assaulted in the 1500 block of West 62nd Street. The suspect pepper-sprayed the victim,...
3-year-old and 8-year-old shot while inside homes in separate incidents overnight
CHICAGO - A 3-year-old and an 8-year-old were both struck by gunfire while inside their homes last night in separate incidents on the city's south side, authorities said. The first shooting happened around 9:41 p.m. on the 3600 block of S. Rhodes in the Douglas/Bronzeville area on the city's near south side.
Chicago police officer fired over deadly shooting
CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer will be fired for shooting an apparently unarmed man four years ago. Maurice Granton Jr., 24, was shot and killed during a police foot chase. Police said officers were attempting to question Granton after spotting him taking part in an alleged illegal drug transaction beneath the CTA Green Line tracks […]
2 boys shot in their homes just minutes apart on South Side
CHICAGO — Two boys are being treated for gunshot injuries after they were both shot in their own homes just minutes apart. A 10 p.m. Wednesday, a 3-year-old was sleeping in his bed on the 700 block of 93rd Street when gunfire was heard outside. A family member checked on the boy, and found him […]
Woman opens fire on Chicago police on Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A woman fired multiple shots at Chicago police who were on a call on the Northwest Side Friday morning. No one was hit or injured, and the officers did not return fire, police say. The incident happened in the 4200 block of West North Avenue while officers were...
Two Chicago cops charged in shooting that wounded unarmed man
Update 2: During the felony bond hearing against the two long-term veterans of the force, attorneys for the officers described how their clients, while on their way to the academy for training, stopped to talk to a group they thought suspiciously hanging out near closed businesses. The officers reportedly noticed one of the individuals in the group was wearing a cross-body bag that is now common to the city as a new way to carry a pistol, which Judge Maryam Ahmad acknowledged during the hearing was indeed a common and reasonable suspicion due to her experience in court.
3 teens shot within an hour on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Three teens were shot Wednesday evening on the West Side of Chicago. A 16-year-old girl was sitting in a car in the 2200 block of South Keeler Avenue around 6:54 p.m. when she was shot at. She was grazed in her right thigh. She was taken to Rush...
2 USPS mail carriers robbed hours apart in South Austin, police say
Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.
13-year-old critical after shot in the head at random on Lower West Side
CHICAGO - A 13-year-old boy was shot in the head in an apparently random shooting on the city's Lower West Side last night, authorities said. The incident happened last night around 10:30 p.m. when a 13-year-old boy and his Uncle were returning to a residence on the 1800 block of West 21st Place on the city's lower west side where family members were still gathered after a grandmother's birthday party.
Teen shot while playing basketball on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A teen boy was shot while playing basketball on Chicago's South Side Thursday night. At about 6:20 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was playing basketball in the 100 block of East 72nd Street when occupants from a dark-colored SUV fired shots, striking the teen, police said. The teen was...
Chicago Family Dealing With Constant Grief After Losing 2 Sons to Gun Violence
The devastating calls came twice for one heartbroken Chicago family. Lealer Harris and Derrick Pryor's son DiMonte Pryor was fatally shot in 2018. “He died at the age of 26,” Harris said. "He was murdered in front of people’s homes.”. Then, in August of this year, they received...
#37: Man shot woman dead because he didn’t want her at a block party—while he was supposed to be home on electronic monitoring for 3 felonies, prosecutors say
Prosecutors say Marcell Hunter, while on electronic monitoring for three felony cases, shot and killed a woman during a street party in Chicago this summer because he didn’t know who she was and he didn’t want her there. That’s bad enough. But then there’s this: Hunter, 27, is...
'Random act of violence': 12-year-old boy critically injured in Near West Side shooting, police say
CPD said the child was shot in the head.
Comments / 4