Levit ranges from Wagner to Henze with the Leipzig Gewandhaus, while Paavo Järvi and the Tonhalle-Orchester Zürich celebrate their artist-in-residence. Never try to second-guess the Russian-German pianist Igor Levit. Love and death are the twin flames of his new double album. Contrasting with the polychromatic presentation of last year’s On DSCH, his new Tristan (Sony) has monochrome sobriety. The unifying theme is the Tristan legend made famous by Wagner and explored by others, in homage and inspiration.

MUSIC ・ 18 MINUTES AGO