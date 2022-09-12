South Dakotans are highly familiar with the name Joe Foss. Most people immediately associate Foss with the Sioux Falls Regional Airport, otherwise known as Joe Foss Field. Foss was a very accomplished aviator during his lifetime. A United States Marine Corp major, and a highly decorated Marine fighter-ace during World War II, he also received the Medal of Honor for his role in the air combat campaign during the Guadalcanal Campaign in the early 1940s and was later named an Air National Guard brigadier general.

