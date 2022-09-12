ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

WRDW-TV

S.C., Ga. schools ranked among top liberal arts colleges in U.S.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The new school year is now in full swing, and that can mean a stressful time for high school seniors applying for college. If you’re at a crossroads or just want to know more about what schools have to offer, you might not have to look too far.
GREENVILLE, SC
WRDW-TV

Ga. businesses, consumers brace for possible rail strike

AUGUSTA, Ga. - A potential strike could prevent home deliveries, business operations, and farming from chugging along as normal. If labor unions and railroad companies don’t reach an agreement over attendance policies and sick leave by Friday, nearly every industry will be impacted. Nikolay Osadchiy, a professor at Emory...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Gamecocks brace for #1 ranked Georgia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecocks are bracing for Saturday’s game against the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs. The game is scheduled for Sept. 17 at the Williams-Brice Stadium. The kickoff is set for noon. The South Carolina Gamecocks are returning home for a three-game homestand. The first game...
ATLANTA, GA

