WRDW-TV
Richmond County teen goes missing a third time, may be in Atlanta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for a 16-year-old who was last seen on September 5. This is the third time Katrina Sexton has been reported missing. She was last seen on the 200 block of Pineview Drive. Sexton was last seen wearing a...
WRDW-TV
S.C., Ga. schools ranked among top liberal arts colleges in U.S.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The new school year is now in full swing, and that can mean a stressful time for high school seniors applying for college. If you’re at a crossroads or just want to know more about what schools have to offer, you might not have to look too far.
WRDW-TV
Ga. businesses, consumers brace for possible rail strike
AUGUSTA, Ga. - A potential strike could prevent home deliveries, business operations, and farming from chugging along as normal. If labor unions and railroad companies don’t reach an agreement over attendance policies and sick leave by Friday, nearly every industry will be impacted. Nikolay Osadchiy, a professor at Emory...
WRDW-TV
Mariah Carey lists Atlanta-area home for $6.5 million after string of burglaries
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grammy Award winner Mariah Carey is selling her Atlanta-area mansion for $6.5 million. The home listing, represented by Shanna Bradley of Ansley Real Estate Christie’s International in Atlanta, features nine bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, and four half bathrooms in 12,575 square feet of living space.
WRDW-TV
Gamecocks brace for #1 ranked Georgia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecocks are bracing for Saturday’s game against the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs. The game is scheduled for Sept. 17 at the Williams-Brice Stadium. The kickoff is set for noon. The South Carolina Gamecocks are returning home for a three-game homestand. The first game...
