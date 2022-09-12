Read full article on original website
Related
The queen's queue: people line up for 16 hours to see coffin
LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - People flocked to central London to join a queue to file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth on Saturday, undeterred by a government warning to stay at home to avoid standing in line for hours to see the late monarch's lying-in-state.
U.K.・
Six things to know as Xi Jinping moves to be China’s dictator for life
Economic woes and growing perceptions of Beijing as a threat to international stability mean his third term won’t be easy.
Comments / 0