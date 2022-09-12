TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a robbery suspect they believe to be armed and dangerous. Deputies say that they tried to stop a car driven by Richard Eugene Pennell at 9 a.m. for a traffic violation on All Healing Springs Road in Taylorsville. He allegedly fled and went down Mountain Ridge Church Road.

TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC ・ 18 HOURS AGO