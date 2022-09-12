Read full article on original website
Related
WBTV
Arrest made in February homicide
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After seven months of investigation, an arrest has been made in the murder of 36-year-old Jamil Rout. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called to a wreck the night of Feb. 13 on the Interstate 485 North interloop at Mount Holly Road. They found a car had veered off...
WBTV
CMPD: Arrest made in fatal southwest Charlotte double shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An arrest has been made in a fatal double-shooting last month in southwest Charlotte. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a shooting at Rose Ridge Place the night of Aug. 30. They found 18-year-old Joe Bay Galicia dead at the scene from an apparent shooting. A second man...
WBTV
CMPD officers fire shots, 4 people arrested following alleged car theft in northwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in northwest Charlotte on Thursday evening. Police said the incident happened in the 1300 block of Onyx Street, near LC Coleman Neighborhood Park, shortly after 5 p.m. The incident began after police received a call about...
WBTV
Deputies searching for 'armed and dangerous' suspect in Alexander County
One avid bike rider and advocate for veteran mental health awareness has his own business that helps bring awareness to veterans battling mental health. Turner-Phifer says the Inflation Reduction Act takes necessary steps to lower insulin costs. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Firefighters are working to stop a fire that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBTV
Shelby High School student killed in shooting, police say
SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities confirmed they are investigating the killing of a Shelby teen. According to Shelby Police Chief Jeff Ledford, the deadly shooting happened Tuesday night on Logan Street in Shelby. Ledford said the 17-year-old victim was enrolled at Shelby High School. He added it is early...
WBTV
Man sentenced to up to 27 years in prison after shooting man in front of toddler in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man found guilty of shooting another man 12 times in front of his 3-year-old daughter in northwest Charlotte in March 2021 has been sentenced to prison. Jamario Clinton, 26, was found guilty of attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to...
WBTV
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought in Alexander Co., deputies say
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a robbery suspect they believe to be armed and dangerous. Deputies say that they tried to stop a car driven by Richard Eugene Pennell at 9 a.m. for a traffic violation on All Healing Springs Road in Taylorsville. He allegedly fled and went down Mountain Ridge Church Road.
WBTV
Former teammate and a coach remember MCSO detention officer killed in motorcycle crash
CHERRYVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Thursday evening, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said one of its detention officers died in a motorcycle crash. Brandon Thomas, 35, died in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Shelby while off-duty on Thursday. We’re told Thomas grew up in the area and was...
RELATED PEOPLE
WBTV
Crime Stoppers: Police looking to identify people involved in shooting near north Charlotte 7-Eleven
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) are hoping to identify two people believed to be connected a shooting in north Charlotte. The incident happened early Sunday morning around 2:35 a.m. near a 7-Eleven store in the 3700 block of N. Tryon Street in north Charlotte.
WBTV
Community remembers Jonathan Ferrell 9 years after he was mistakenly shot and killed by CMPD officer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Many people move to Charlotte every day so many current residents might not have been there nine years ago. But if you were, you’ll remember what happened on Sept. 14 in 2013. Jonathan Ferrell, 24, was in a car accident and was stumbling towards officers,...
WBTV
Meck County detention officer dies in off-duty motorcycle crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) announced that one of its detention officers died in a motorcycle crash while off duty on Thursday. Officer Brandon Thomas, 35, was involved in a single vehicle motorcycle crash at Mount Sinai Church in Shelby, N.C. around 2:39 p.m. on Sept. 15. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WBTV
Three CMPD officers involved in shooting in northwest Charlotte
Local App State fans in Charlotte preparing for big game day weekend. On Saturday, Kidd Brewer Stadium at App State will experience its second sold-out game of the season when Troy comes to Boone to face the Mountaineers. Reporter Notebook: Day Three with a wounded British Army vet and strolling...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBTV
Man shot by deputies in York Co. dies
Atrium Health now offering updated COVID-19 booster shots. The CDC recommends everyone 12 and older get it – as long as you've had your primary shots. Man shot by deputy during chase in Rock Hill, S.C. Updated: 12 hours ago. While no deputies were hurt, officials say the man...
WBTV
Identity of motorcyclist killed in Lancaster S.C. released
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The man struck and killed while on a motorcycle Wednesday has been identified. Lancaster County Deputy Coroner Lynette Walker was called to the scene on Douglas Road in Lancaster, S.C., where a motorcyclist had been hit by a car. The bike has been identified as 34-year-old...
WBTV
Man shot by deputy during chase in Rock Hill, S.C.
The CDC recommends everyone 12 and older get it – as long as you've had your primary shots. Work being done to bring up CMS student test scores. Two weeks after troubling test scores showed Charlotte-Mecklenburg students were behind in several grades and subjects, district leaders are laying out a plan to help students recover.
WBTV
Rowan County man gets more than 7 years in federal prison for fentanyl distribution
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Spencer man has been sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison following an undercover drug operation by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. According to authorities, 33-year-old Jorod Young was released from federal prison in May 2019 after serving more than...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBTV
Breaking: Massive fire in Stanly county
One avid bike rider and advocate for veteran mental health awareness has his own business that helps bring awareness to veterans battling mental health. Fire destroys long-standing furniture store in Stanly County. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Several units from multiple counties were called in to assist with a massive...
WBTV
Loaded gun found at Union County middle school, message to parents says
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - A loaded gun was found on the campus of Monroe Middle School on Thursday, schools officials said in a message to parents. According to the school’s message, the firearm was found after a student offered a tip. Once the school received the tip, administrators and the school resource officer worked to locate the weapon.
WBTV
Fire destroys long-standing furniture store in Stanly County
One avid bike rider and advocate for veteran mental health awareness has his own business that helps bring awareness to veterans battling mental health. Firefighters are working to stop a fire that broke out in stanly county. l-85 Widening Project and other road constructions granted from $100 million fund. Updated:...
WBTV
Retired Charlotte fire captain returning home after hunting accident in Kansas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A retired Charlotte Fire Department captain who was hurt in a hunting accident is coming home. Tripp Fincher is set to return to Charlotte later on Thursday. His accident in Kansas left him with a broken pelvis and rib, and a collapsed lung. It has also required extensive surgery.
Comments / 0