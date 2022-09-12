ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Arrest made in February homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After seven months of investigation, an arrest has been made in the murder of 36-year-old Jamil Rout. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called to a wreck the night of Feb. 13 on the Interstate 485 North interloop at Mount Holly Road. They found a car had veered off...
CMPD: Arrest made in fatal southwest Charlotte double shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An arrest has been made in a fatal double-shooting last month in southwest Charlotte. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a shooting at Rose Ridge Place the night of Aug. 30. They found 18-year-old Joe Bay Galicia dead at the scene from an apparent shooting. A second man...
Shelby High School student killed in shooting, police say

SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities confirmed they are investigating the killing of a Shelby teen. According to Shelby Police Chief Jeff Ledford, the deadly shooting happened Tuesday night on Logan Street in Shelby. Ledford said the 17-year-old victim was enrolled at Shelby High School. He added it is early...
Meck County detention officer dies in off-duty motorcycle crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) announced that one of its detention officers died in a motorcycle crash while off duty on Thursday. Officer Brandon Thomas, 35, was involved in a single vehicle motorcycle crash at Mount Sinai Church in Shelby, N.C. around 2:39 p.m. on Sept. 15. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Three CMPD officers involved in shooting in northwest Charlotte

Local App State fans in Charlotte preparing for big game day weekend. On Saturday, Kidd Brewer Stadium at App State will experience its second sold-out game of the season when Troy comes to Boone to face the Mountaineers. Reporter Notebook: Day Three with a wounded British Army vet and strolling...
Man shot by deputies in York Co. dies

Atrium Health now offering updated COVID-19 booster shots. The CDC recommends everyone 12 and older get it – as long as you've had your primary shots. Man shot by deputy during chase in Rock Hill, S.C. Updated: 12 hours ago. While no deputies were hurt, officials say the man...
Identity of motorcyclist killed in Lancaster S.C. released

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The man struck and killed while on a motorcycle Wednesday has been identified. Lancaster County Deputy Coroner Lynette Walker was called to the scene on Douglas Road in Lancaster, S.C., where a motorcyclist had been hit by a car. The bike has been identified as 34-year-old...
Man shot by deputy during chase in Rock Hill, S.C.

The CDC recommends everyone 12 and older get it – as long as you've had your primary shots. Work being done to bring up CMS student test scores. Two weeks after troubling test scores showed Charlotte-Mecklenburg students were behind in several grades and subjects, district leaders are laying out a plan to help students recover.
Breaking: Massive fire in Stanly county

One avid bike rider and advocate for veteran mental health awareness has his own business that helps bring awareness to veterans battling mental health. Fire destroys long-standing furniture store in Stanly County. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Several units from multiple counties were called in to assist with a massive...
Loaded gun found at Union County middle school, message to parents says

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - A loaded gun was found on the campus of Monroe Middle School on Thursday, schools officials said in a message to parents. According to the school’s message, the firearm was found after a student offered a tip. Once the school received the tip, administrators and the school resource officer worked to locate the weapon.
Fire destroys long-standing furniture store in Stanly County

One avid bike rider and advocate for veteran mental health awareness has his own business that helps bring awareness to veterans battling mental health. Firefighters are working to stop a fire that broke out in stanly county. l-85 Widening Project and other road constructions granted from $100 million fund. Updated:...
