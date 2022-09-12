Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
How to Play the Assassin's Creed Games in Chronological Order
Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed franchise has covered a lot of ground in its 15 years. The Assassin-Templar conflict has taken players across five continents, from Ancient Greece to Victorian London, spanning 2,300 years of history over the course of 13 mainline games. Following Ubisoft’s recent Assassin’s Creed showcase —...
IGN
PlayStation Exclusive Deathloop Appears on Xbox Store
Deathloop, the popular first-person shooter from Bethesda and Arkane, appears to be making its way to Xbox platforms. Following its release on the PlayStation 5 and PC last year, it was expected that Deathloop would eventually make its way to Xbox, given it was just a limited-time console exclusive for the PlayStation. Finally, a year after its initial release, it appears that Deathloop will be coming to Xbox very soon.
IGN
ID@Xbox Fall Showcase: Everything Shown at the Event
Microsoft's ID@Xbox Fall Showcase has now concluded, following appearances from a ton of Xbox games including Valheim, Moonscars, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, and more. IGN has you covered right here with everything shown during the event, which included trailers, new Game Pass additions, and interviews with developers. Eville Arrives on Xbox...
IGN
Sony Pleased With Xbox-Activision Buyout Investigation: 'Major Negative Implications for Gamers'
The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority has recommended beginning a second-phase investigation into Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, as it believes it could stifle competition in the video game industry in the region. Sony has responded that it welcomes the announcement of further investigation. "By giving Microsoft control...
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
Secrets and Unlockables
Splatoon 3 contains a vast amount of secret rewards and unlockables that you may not know of, and can be gained in various ways. This page contains information for all the different unlocks you can get while playing Splatoon 3's Single Player and Multiplayer Modes. Be warned, there may be certain story mode spoilers.
IGN
Isonzo Video Review
Isonzo reviewed on PC by Luke Winkie. Also available on Xbox and PlayStation. Isonzo is an eminently approachable World War One game. The firearms and technology might be ancient by modern standards, but anyone who's played a modern first-person shooter can easily start storming the Dolomites and picking off headshots as soon as they boot it up. Developer Blackmill keeps it fast and loose with its historical touchstones, to the point that you can swig from a canteen to give your warfighter a quick stamina buff. It’s more historical fantasy than recreation, and most of its turn-of-last-century touches are revealed to be skin deep. That’s fine, since it allows you to fully participate in battle without knowing who killed Archduke Franz Ferdinand or being able to find the Austro-Hungarian Empire on a map, but it’s all too easy to forget about the time period you’re in and focus on popping off headshots to climb the score board.
IGN
Spectre Hands-On Preview: Splinter Cell Multiplayer’s Spiritual Successor?
While there are several popular multiplayer archetypes in 2022, one that is notably missing is Spies versus Mercenaries. The game type was originally introduced in Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow and became a huge hit among fans – as well as a big part of Splinter Cell’s identity moving forward. But with Splinter Cell seeing no new releases in nearly a decade, Spies vs. Mercs has been all but forgotten..
IGN
Xbox App for PC Now Tells You How Long it Takes to Beat a Game
Microsoft has released a new update for its Xbox app on Windows, which includes faster launch times and will now tell you how long it takes to beat a game. As part of a partnership with IGN's sister site, HowLongToBeat, the Xbox app for Windows computers includes some information on most of the games available on PC Game Pass, such as how long it takes to beat a game or get 100 percent completion.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
See a New Card From the Magic: The Gathering and Warhammer 40,000 Crossover!
On October 7, two geek culture titans - Magic: The Gathering and Warhammer 40,000 - are coming together in a hugely exciting collaboration. It will see the characters, lore and world of Games Workshop's epic Warhammer 40,000 universe appearing in the form of playable cards that utilise Magic: The Gathering's gameplay architecture. A part of the "Universes Beyond" initiative, it's a brilliant idea to bring gritty sci-fi into Magic's normally more fantasy-oriented foundation, and to do so with a property as renowned for its incredible art as Magic itself.
IGN
Genshin Impact Is Becoming an Anime
Genshin Impact is offiically becoming an anime as developer HoYoverse has announced a new collaboration with animation studio Ufotable. Announced at Tokyo Game Show, a three-minute concept trailer for the anime was also shared on the official Genshin Impact Twitter (below) showing off the art style and feel of what the anime will eventually be.
IGN
Street Fighter 6 Reveals Its Full Launch Roster
Street Fighter 6 has revealed its full, 18-strong launch roster. The full roster includes a mixture of new and returning characters:. Of course that list doesn't include the fighter your create yourself in World Tour mode. Character customization will include a huge number of options, and will set you heading around the game's Metro City, fighting major characters and learning their Master Actions when you beat them.
IGN
PlayStation VR2: The First Hands-On
When the original PlayStation VR launched in 2016, it already felt a bit dated, with its stationary setup and PlayStation Move controllers outclassed by the room-scale VR offered by its PC competitors. PlayStation VR2, thankfully, brings things up to parity. Room-scale VR is on offer here thanks to inside-out headset-based tracking, and the controllers feel on-par with Meta’s latest.
IGN
Genshin Impact 3.1 Version Guide
Genshin Impact Version 3.1 continues the story of Sumeru that began in Version 3.0. This patch is set to introduce three new characters, an assortment of new bosses, a new part of Sumeru to explore, and the continuation of the archon quest. Maybe even a return of a familiar face!
IGN
Ashfall Showcase 2022: How to Watch and What to Expect
Ashfall is an upcoming adventure shooter MMORPG from Legendary Star Studio that is set in a stylized post-apocalypse wasteland that tasks player to leave their Vault in the aftermath of a nuclear war to search out the Core of Creation, which may be the only hope of ensuring the survival of the human race.
IGN
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - 18 Things to Pay Attention to in the New Trailer
The sequel to Breath of the Wild is inching ever closer and thanks to the newest trailer we now know a whole lot more. We know it’s officially called The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, we know it’s coming out on May 12, 2023, and we’ve been given some intriguing hints about the game’s story, world and mechanics. Here are 18 things we think are worth calling out in the new trailer.
IGN
Gran Turismo Movie Will Star David Harbour
David Harbour (Stranger Things, Hellboy) has been cast in director Neill Blomkamp's Gran Turismo movie. Harbour will play a retired racecar driver who teaches the teenage protagonist how to drive, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film tells the tale of a real-life teenage Gran Turismo player who transcended video games to become an actual pro driver.
IGN
Explore the Post-Apocalyptic Wasteland in Ashfall
Ashfall is an upcoming adventure shooter MMORPG that is not only set to give players a chance to save humanity in a post-apocalyptic world that honors Eastern cultures in its design, but one that will also feature music by Academy Award-winner Hans Zimmer, Steve Mazzaro, and Inon Zur of Fallout fame.
IGN
CRYSTALLINE RESONANCE: FINAL FANTASY Piano Concert Celebrates the Music of FINAL FANTASY
2022 marks the 35th anniversary of the FINAL FANTASY franchise. Since the original launched in 1987, FINAL FANTASY has captured the hearts and minds of millions worldwide, with its music playing a massive part in its appeal. To honor this milestone, a brand new FINAL FANTASY piano concert, produced by Square Enix, called CRYSTALLINE RESONANCE is headed to more than 45 cities around the world in celebration of the music of this critically-acclaimed series.
IGN
Tekken 8: 5 Things We Learned in IGN's First Interview With Katsuhiro Harada
Bandai Namco announced Tekken 8 earlier this week, and we recently got a chance to sit down with lead producer Katsuhiro Harada to talk about the anticipated sequel in a wide-ranging interview. Here's five things we learned while talking to Harada. Yes, Tekken 8 Will Use Unreal Engine 5. After...
IGN
Best Temtem Guide
Your journey in the world of Temtem will be challenging but do not worry we got you covered! We prepared a list of the best Temtem to help you out. Please be aware that this list is focused on the story campaign and depending on the activity you do the effectiveness of those Temtem may vary! For a list of all Temtem you can find in the Airborne Archipelago visit our List of All Temtem page!
Comments / 0