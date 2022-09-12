Read full article on original website
newsfromthestates.com
Fourteen years on, Palin’s ‘bridge to nowhere’ comment still resounds
Republican U.S. House candidates Sarah Palin (on screen) and Nick Begich III (below, at left) appear at a candidate forum Thursday, Sept. 15 in Ketchikan. At right is event moderator Robert Venables. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) Ketchikan residents still remember the moment when Sarah Palin said on national TV,...
Election in West Anchorage could be key to control of Alaska state Senate
The state Senate race in West Anchorage pits two seasoned lawmakers against each other and could be critical in deciding the makeup of the majority caucus that controls the body’s business. For Democratic Rep. Matt Claman, who represents the House district that comprises the northern part of the newly drawn Senate district, the prospect of […] The post Election in West Anchorage could be key to control of Alaska state Senate appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
NBC News
Tshibaka, Murkowski virtually tied in new Alaska statewide poll
A new AARP poll of the Alaska Senate race finds GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski and fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka virtually tied less than two months ahead of Election Day. And, in the House race, Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola — who won the special election to complete the term of the late Don Young just a month ago — led both of her Republican challengers by six percentage points, 53% to 47%.
These Men Are Missing In Alaska
32-year-old Kevin Lydell Maclin is originally from the Los Angeles, California area. He was employed as a commercial fisherman in Alaska. On November 29, 1997, Kevin was last seen leaving the fishing boat, Zolotoi, at the Unisea Docks in Unalaska, Alaska. Kevin went to some local bars that evening and never returned to the boat, the Doe Network reports.
carrollnews.org
Ranked-choice voting leads to unlikely Democratic victory in Alaska
On Mar. 18, longtime Alaskan Rep. Don Young passed away at the age of 88. Young was the House Dean, meaning he was the longest-serving member of the chamber, at over 44 years. Young served for so long that he was the third elected representative Alaska has had since it gained statehood in 1959. And, on Aug. 31, his vacated seat unexpectedly flipped blue, as Democratic former State Rep. Mary Peltola won the special election to fill Alaska’s lone seat, largely due to ranked-choice voting.
UC Daily Campus
Alaska’s Political Revolution
The state adopted this system of ranked choice voting in November 2020 through Measure 2, a ballot measure where the public directly voted on the proposed RCV law. Despite famous “fair election” supporter Donald Trump winning the state by 10 percentage points, Measure 2 prevailed and ushered in a new era in Alaska elections.
alaskapublic.org
NOAA asks Alaskans for help Saturday in annual Cook Inlet beluga count
After a two-year hiatus, crowds of wildlife lovers will be back this weekend at designated observation points to count beluga whales swimming in Cook Inlet. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will be staging a citizen-science event on Saturday called Belugas Count! The annual event was put on hold by the COVID-19 pandemic, but it has returned this fall.
alaskapublic.org
Why Alaska uses ranked choice voting and what we know about how it affects elections
This story was produced as part of the Democracy Day journalism collaborative, a nationwide effort to shine a light on the threats and opportunities facing American democracy. Read more at usdemocracyday.org. Most people who used ranked choice voting for the first time this August thought the process was simple according...
Yeti Coolers Are Washing Up on Alaska Beaches. Get Yours Today.
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Cooler lovers, listen up. There’s a huge sale on Yetis happening right now in various parts of Alaska that we simply have to share. All models are 100 percent off—yes, that’s right. Free! All you have to do is pitch your body into the icy chop of the North Pacific to get one.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Assembly rejects Bronson’s municipal attorney nominee
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Assembly voted 8-4 in opposition of Mayor Dave Bronson’s appointee for municipal attorney, Mario Bird. Bird is a practicing attorney in Anchorage who represented a group that sued the Assembly less than two years ago. Bird’s confirmation hearing came along with two other municipal department heads who had their confirmation vote postponed from the Aug. 23 meeting. Courtney Petersen was confirmed to lead the Office of Management and Budget on an 11-1 vote, and Michael Braniff was confirmed as the Parks and Recreation Department director by a unanimous vote.
alaskasnewssource.com
The Port of Alaska welcomes its first cruise ship in two years
Last week reports of property damage and dead chickens started coming into the Department of Fish and Game as well as Matanuska-Susitna Borough community social media pages, leaving the community on high alert. Mom looks for hit and run driver who struck her son while he was riding his bike.
ktoo.org
Alaska health officials report Juneau’s 23rd death from COVID-19
Alaska health officials say that a Juneau woman in her 70s has died of COVID-19. It’s not clear when she died. The state reported a total of 25 new deaths among Alaska residents, which occurred from January through August of this year. Over the course of the pandemic, 23...
alaskasnewssource.com
Typhoon Merbok remnants headed for Western Alaska, Aleutian Islands
One option is the former Golden Lion Hotel at 36th Avenue and the Seward Highway. The report notes the facility has 85 already furnished units, and that the space could be doubled if people have roommates. The second preferred option is the Dempsey Anderson Ice Arena on West Northern Lights Boulevard. The report says that space could hold between 240 and 260 people if used as an emergency shelter.
alaskapublic.org
Ex-Anchorage health director calls his lies about military, education and medical credentials ‘a ticking time bomb’
Government agencies at the state and city level in Alaska are investigating how they were duped by Joe Gerace. Gerace is the former director of Anchorage’s health department, and he resigned last month hours before Alaska Public Media published an investigation showing that he used phony credentials to get the job.
alaskasnewssource.com
Emergency task force recommends new shelter locations
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In a preliminary report released Friday, Anchorage’s Emergency Shelter Task Force narrowed down future shelter locations to two preferred options that members feel will be the least disruptive to the community and can be occupied quickly. One option is the former Golden Lion Hotel at...
generalaviationnews.com
Upscale Alaskan hangar expanded
Most pilots will admit to wondering what other pilot’s hangars look like. Here’s a peek inside one at the Lake Hood Seaplane Base in Alaska that was recently expanded. The hangar is owned by Jim St. George. Now semi-retired from his construction company, STG Inc., St. George recently oversaw an addition to his hangar at the base southwest of downtown Anchorage.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Peltola makes history, fills Alaska representation void with swearing in
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - For roughly half a year, Alaska has gone without representation in the U.S. House of Representatives. That hole was filled Tuesday with the swearing in of Alaska’s new representative, Rep. Mary Peltola (D-Alaska). Peltola made history Tuesday as the first woman to serve Alaska in...
alaskapublic.org
Joe Gerace’s lies went way beyond Anchorage. Multiple government agencies investigate how they were duped.
Joe Gerace lied his way into more than a high-paying job running the Anchorage Health Department. New reporting reveals that Gerace — who resigned from the city on Aug. 8 shortly before Alaska Public Media exposed his phony medical, educational and military credentials — also successfully deceived a state commission overseeing EMT training, a state paramilitary organization and the Alaska Department of Health. None appear to have taken the basic steps needed to debunk the false claims on his resume, allowing him to attain a seat on a state task force, a prestigious volunteer gig and an EMT license.
newsfromthestates.com
Kenai borough confirms existence of harassment complaint against governor candidate Pierce
Alaska Republican governor candidate Charlie Pierce is seen in an undated photo published by the Alaska Division of Elections. (Handout photo) Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce, one of four candidates for Alaska governor, was asked to resign as mayor after a secret investigation corroborated a harassment complaint against him and found the complainant’s report credible.
kmxt.org
Alaska Fisheries Report September 15, 2022
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: The Crab Committee of the Bycatch Taskforce asks questions about unobserved mortality, and what the word pelagic means. Plus KMXT’s Kirsten Dobroth reports on a blowy beginning to B season Pollock in the Central Gulf.
