Read full article on original website
Related
Summit Daily News
These 5 Colorado counties face the highest risk of losing homes to wildfires
COLORADO — Nearly 320,000 single-family homes in Colorado are at risk of wildfire damage with potential losses highest in El Paso County, according to CoreLogic, a property information firm that prepares an annual Wilfire Report. California, Florida, Texas, Colorado and New Mexico are the top five states in terms...
westernslopenow.com
Search leads to bust of Delta marijuana cultivations
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Two illegal marijuana farms in Delta County were searched, leading to the seizure of 680 mature marijuana plants and more. A press release given to KREX reveals that on Wednesday, September 14, the Colorado Bureau of Investigations’ Marijuana Enforcement division investigated two properties on search warrants outside Crawford, Colorado in rural Delta county.
Who Wants to Stay at Kevin Costner’s Gorgeous Rocky Mountain Ranch?
Haven't seen or heard of many recent "Costner sightings" as the filming of "Yellowstone" season 5 continues here in Montana. As we Montanans can tell, the popularity of the show has people from all over the country looking at Montana as a possible new place to call home. People seem to want a piece of the "Dutton Family" way of life.
Injured mountain biker rescued after serious crash at Aspen-area park
A mountain biker was rescued on Monday evening, after getting injured in a crash on Deadline Trail at Sky Mountain Park, according to officials from the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office. Sky Mountain Park is a popular mountain biking area, located between Aspen and Snowmass Village. The 2,400-acre park is home...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc11news.com
Delta County’s new Junk and Rubbish Ordinance in effect
DELTA, Colo. (KKCO) - At the Board of County Commissioners’ Meeting on September 6, 2022, an updated Ordinance Prohibiting the Accumulation of Rubbish (Junk) within Delta County was adopted and is now in effect. The Ordinance applies throughout the unincorporated area of Delta County including public and state lands.
Bodies of two drowning victims recovered from Colorado reservoir
The bodies of two men were recovered from Dillon Reservoir on Friday afternoon, according to a news release from the Summit County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office first began receiving reports of two allegedly intoxicated men driving around a campground near the reservoir on Thursday at around 7:20 PM. Upon arrival to the scene, deputies discovered an unoccupied vehicle.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Check out Rifle’s newest mural
There’s a new mural in Rifle. Located on the west side of the Midland Arts Building near the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Third Street, the mural is dedicated to the U.S. military. Local artist and art teacher Anne Hunter said in a recent news release “it has been...
Parts of Eagle’s Haymeadow project are now for sale
A large portion of Eagle’s Haymeadow neighborhood is up for sale. Fortius Capital is the listing firm for the sale. Erich Schmidt of Fortius said the portions of the project for sale — Neighborhood A2 and Neighborhood B — are approved for as many as 472 units. The entire development is approved for 837 units. The portion of the property not for sale will be developed as planned.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman attacked by charging bear while fixing the lid on her hot tub
A Colorado woman said she was attacked by a charging bear on Wednesday while attempting to fix the lid on her hot tub, according to state officials. The 2 a.m. attack sent the woman to a hospital with a severe laceration and multiple scratches. The attack occurred in New Castle, about three hours west of Denver, after the woman saw that the lid on her hot tub in her backyard was partially removed and went outside to fix it, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said in a statement. She said a bear then charged and swiped at her, "severely lacerating" her arm before...
Comments / 0