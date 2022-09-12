Read full article on original website
Rose Street renovation project to be named Alumni Commons
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 16, 2022) – A plan to name the Rose Street Redevelopment Park Project as Alumni Commons was approved Friday by the University of Kentucky Board of Trustees. The $9 million development project located between Columbia Avenue and Huguelet Drive is expected to be completed by July...
UK expands measures to ensure safety of community
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 15, 2022) — The University of Kentucky Police Department (UKPD) and the Lexington Police Department are partnering to address issues related to off-campus parties and other events. Officers will increase patrols today, Sept. 15, and those patrols will continue operating Wednesdays through Saturdays for the foreseeable...
Popular podcast host Dani Shapiro coming to campus Sept. 29
The event — sponsored by the Department of Writing, Rhetoric, and Digital Studies (WRD) — will take place at 6 p.m. in White Hall Classroom Building, Room 102. All students, faculty and staff are invited to attend Shapiro’s talk, “Family Secrets and the Stories We Carry.”
KYNETIC selects 9 to submit commercialization proposals, offers open online training series
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 16, 2022) — The Kentucky Network for Innovation and Commercialization (KYNETIC) has selected nine applicants from its Cycle 6 to submit full proposals to the KYNETIC External Review Board in October. KYNETIC is a National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded Research Evaluation and Commercialization Hub (REACH)...
UK to host public reading of US Constitution for Constitution Day
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 16, 2022) — Tomorrow is Constitution Day — the American federal observance that recognizes the adoption of the United States Constitution and those who have become U.S. citizens. It is observed on Sept. 17, the day in 1787 that delegates to the Constitutional Convention signed the document in Philadelphia.
UK celebrates Latinx Heritage Month
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 15, 2022) — Across the United States and Latin America, we celebrate 500 years of Latin American identity, cultures, languages and specifically honor the vast contributions of Latin Americans to the United States. Since 1968, Latinx/Hispanic Heritage Month is observed from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15....
UK Invests: A first-of-its-kind initiative to enhance student financial wellness
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 14, 2022) — At the University of Kentucky, we are dedicated to upholding a powerful promise — to prepare students to lead lives of meaning and purpose. Part of that commitment is empowering and encouraging students to understand the importance of investing in themselves and...
KCH, Easterseals partner to expand services for kids with special health care needs
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 15, 2022) — UK HealthCare’s Kentucky Children’s Hospital (KCH) and Easterseals Bluegrass (formerly known as Easterseals Cardinal Hill) are partnering to expand services for children who require complex medical and developmental care. Easterseals Bluegrass, a Lexington-based nonprofit recently purchased the former Shriners Children's Hospital...
UK College of Social Work Alumna Shines, from the Classroom to the Policy Arena
If there is one thing Brenda Rosen has learned from her career, it is how valuable a social worker’s versatile skill set is to any organization or business. “Social work is a professional degree, and we are trained to work in so many different fields and disciplines. We can work in big business. We can work in nonprofits. We can work in schools, healthcare, politics, criminal justice and crisis response to name just a few. We have the knowledge and education to be leaders in every multi-disciplinary setting,” Rosen said.
7 steps to help you prep for the Fall 2022 campus career fairs
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 16, 2022) — Looking for an internship or full-time job after you graduate? The HireBlue Career Fairs are for you. Over 200 employers are looking for University of Kentucky students for internships and full-time jobs. You won’t want to miss it!. Here are seven things...
Vehicle relocation required for home football game Saturday, Sept. 17
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 15, 2022) — The University of Kentucky Wildcats will face the Youngstown State University Penguins noon Saturday, Sept. 17, which marks the university’s second home game of the season. Some UK parking permit holders should make plans to relocate their vehicles starting on Friday to make way for football fans.
Dr. Pearson Named Assistant Dean for Inclusive Research Initiatives
The University of Kentucky College of Medicine has made incredible strides to enhance diversity and inclusivity in research and training. The college has established a new leadership position – the assistant dean for inclusive research initiatives – to build upon this progress and ensure continued advancement. The position...
