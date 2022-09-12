Read full article on original website
uky.edu
Rose Street renovation project to be named Alumni Commons
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 16, 2022) – A plan to name the Rose Street Redevelopment Park Project as Alumni Commons was approved Friday by the University of Kentucky Board of Trustees. The $9 million development project located between Columbia Avenue and Huguelet Drive is expected to be completed by July...
uky.edu
UK expands measures to ensure safety of community
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 15, 2022) — The University of Kentucky Police Department (UKPD) and the Lexington Police Department are partnering to address issues related to off-campus parties and other events. Officers will increase patrols today, Sept. 15, and those patrols will continue operating Wednesdays through Saturdays for the foreseeable...
uky.edu
KYNETIC selects 9 to submit commercialization proposals, offers open online training series
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 16, 2022) — The Kentucky Network for Innovation and Commercialization (KYNETIC) has selected nine applicants from its Cycle 6 to submit full proposals to the KYNETIC External Review Board in October. KYNETIC is a National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded Research Evaluation and Commercialization Hub (REACH)...
uky.edu
UK MANRRS invites campus to new community room
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 15, 2022) — When a shared purpose finds a shared place, communities flourish. And with a newly renovated space to call their own, one University of Kentucky student organization is ready to shine even brighter. The College of Agriculture, Food and Environment (CAFE) has established a...
uky.edu
UK Invests: A first-of-its-kind initiative to enhance student financial wellness
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 14, 2022) — At the University of Kentucky, we are dedicated to upholding a powerful promise — to prepare students to lead lives of meaning and purpose. Part of that commitment is empowering and encouraging students to understand the importance of investing in themselves and...
uky.edu
UK to host public reading of US Constitution for Constitution Day
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 16, 2022) — Tomorrow is Constitution Day — the American federal observance that recognizes the adoption of the United States Constitution and those who have become U.S. citizens. It is observed on Sept. 17, the day in 1787 that delegates to the Constitutional Convention signed the document in Philadelphia.
uky.edu
UK Graduate School seeks nominations for 2023 honorary doctoral degrees
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 16, 2022) — The University Joint Committee on Honorary Degrees (UJCHD) is currently seeking nomination packages for candidates of honorary doctoral degrees to be awarded at the university’s commencement ceremonies in May 2023. The deadline for submissions is Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Nominations may be...
uky.edu
UK celebrates Latinx Heritage Month
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 15, 2022) — Across the United States and Latin America, we celebrate 500 years of Latin American identity, cultures, languages and specifically honor the vast contributions of Latin Americans to the United States. Since 1968, Latinx/Hispanic Heritage Month is observed from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15....
uky.edu
Vehicle relocation required for home football game Saturday, Sept. 17
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 15, 2022) — The University of Kentucky Wildcats will face the Youngstown State University Penguins noon Saturday, Sept. 17, which marks the university’s second home game of the season. Some UK parking permit holders should make plans to relocate their vehicles starting on Friday to make way for football fans.
uky.edu
Popular podcast host Dani Shapiro coming to campus Sept. 29
The event — sponsored by the Department of Writing, Rhetoric, and Digital Studies (WRD) — will take place at 6 p.m. in White Hall Classroom Building, Room 102. All students, faculty and staff are invited to attend Shapiro’s talk, “Family Secrets and the Stories We Carry.”
uky.edu
UK College of Social Work Alumna Shines, from the Classroom to the Policy Arena
If there is one thing Brenda Rosen has learned from her career, it is how valuable a social worker’s versatile skill set is to any organization or business. “Social work is a professional degree, and we are trained to work in so many different fields and disciplines. We can work in big business. We can work in nonprofits. We can work in schools, healthcare, politics, criminal justice and crisis response to name just a few. We have the knowledge and education to be leaders in every multi-disciplinary setting,” Rosen said.
uky.edu
UK College of Social Work Celebrates 1 Year of the KY-KINS Program As It Continues to Break Down Barriers for Kinship Families
One year after launching, the University of Kentucky College of Social Work’s Kentucky Kinship Information, Navigation, and Support (KY-KINS) program has made tremendous strides with initiatives designed to meet the needs of the kinship caregiving community, by helping families access critical resources and connect in peer groups. Why Kinship...
uky.edu
Dr. Pearson Named Assistant Dean for Inclusive Research Initiatives
The University of Kentucky College of Medicine has made incredible strides to enhance diversity and inclusivity in research and training. The college has established a new leadership position – the assistant dean for inclusive research initiatives – to build upon this progress and ensure continued advancement. The position...
