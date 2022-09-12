If there is one thing Brenda Rosen has learned from her career, it is how valuable a social worker’s versatile skill set is to any organization or business. “Social work is a professional degree, and we are trained to work in so many different fields and disciplines. We can work in big business. We can work in nonprofits. We can work in schools, healthcare, politics, criminal justice and crisis response to name just a few. We have the knowledge and education to be leaders in every multi-disciplinary setting,” Rosen said.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO