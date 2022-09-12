ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

uky.edu

Rose Street renovation project to be named Alumni Commons

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 16, 2022) – A plan to name the Rose Street Redevelopment Park Project as Alumni Commons was approved Friday by the University of Kentucky Board of Trustees. The $9 million development project located between Columbia Avenue and Huguelet Drive is expected to be completed by July...
LEXINGTON, KY
uky.edu

7 steps to help you prep for the Fall 2022 campus career fairs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 16, 2022) — Looking for an internship or full-time job after you graduate? The HireBlue Career Fairs are for you. Over 200 employers are looking for University of Kentucky students for internships and full-time jobs. You won’t want to miss it!. Here are seven things...
LEXINGTON, KY
uky.edu

UK Graduate School seeks nominations for 2023 honorary doctoral degrees

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 16, 2022) — The University Joint Committee on Honorary Degrees (UJCHD) is currently seeking nomination packages for candidates of honorary doctoral degrees to be awarded at the university’s commencement ceremonies in May 2023. The deadline for submissions is Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Nominations may be...
LEXINGTON, KY
Popular podcast host Dani Shapiro coming to campus Sept. 29

The event — sponsored by the Department of Writing, Rhetoric, and Digital Studies (WRD) — will take place at 6 p.m. in White Hall Classroom Building, Room 102. All students, faculty and staff are invited to attend Shapiro’s talk, “Family Secrets and the Stories We Carry.”
LEXINGTON, KY
uky.edu

KCH, Easterseals partner to expand services for kids with special health care needs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 15, 2022) — UK HealthCare’s Kentucky Children’s Hospital (KCH) and Easterseals Bluegrass (formerly known as Easterseals Cardinal Hill) are partnering to expand services for children who require complex medical and developmental care. Easterseals Bluegrass, a Lexington-based nonprofit recently purchased the former Shriners Children's Hospital...
LEXINGTON, KY
uky.edu

UK College of Social Work Celebrates 1 Year of the KY-KINS Program As It Continues to Break Down Barriers for Kinship Families

One year after launching, the University of Kentucky College of Social Work’s Kentucky Kinship Information, Navigation, and Support (KY-KINS) program has made tremendous strides with initiatives designed to meet the needs of the kinship caregiving community, by helping families access critical resources and connect in peer groups. Why Kinship...
LEXINGTON, KY
uky.edu

Vehicle relocation required for home football game Saturday, Sept. 17

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 15, 2022) — The University of Kentucky Wildcats will face the Youngstown State University Penguins noon Saturday, Sept. 17, which marks the university’s second home game of the season. Some UK parking permit holders should make plans to relocate their vehicles starting on Friday to make way for football fans.
LEXINGTON, KY
uky.edu

UK to host public reading of US Constitution for Constitution Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 16, 2022) — Tomorrow is Constitution Day — the American federal observance that recognizes the adoption of the United States Constitution and those who have become U.S. citizens. It is observed on Sept. 17, the day in 1787 that delegates to the Constitutional Convention signed the document in Philadelphia.
LEXINGTON, KY
uky.edu

Dr. Pearson Named Assistant Dean for Inclusive Research Initiatives

The University of Kentucky College of Medicine has made incredible strides to enhance diversity and inclusivity in research and training. The college has established a new leadership position – the assistant dean for inclusive research initiatives – to build upon this progress and ensure continued advancement. The position...
LEXINGTON, KY

