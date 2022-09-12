ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Disney CEO Bob Chapek Comments on Plans on Hulu Once Major Deal Closes

Nowadays, mergers are common and there is one that is currently under negotiation between Disney and Comcast which could lead Hulu being part of Disney Plus in the future. CEO Bob Chapek comments on the plans of the company for the streaming platforms but indicates that there is no rush.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy