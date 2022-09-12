ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

milb.com

Alex De Goti Walks it Off for Space Cowboys over Salt Lake

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) *– In the first-ever meeting between the *Sugar Land Space Cowboys and Salt Lake Bees, the Space Cowboys prevailed with a walk-off win victory Monday night at Constellation Field. Alex De Goti drove in Scott Manea with a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning to send...
SUGAR LAND, TX

