Man Runs into Store Off MLK, Collapses After Being Shot Multiple Times at His Lafayette Residence Nearby
Lafayette Police are investigating a shooting that has sent at least one individual to the hospital in critical condition. According to Sgt. Robin Green with the Lafayette Police department, a shooting occurred in the 100 block of Fitzgerald Street this afternoon around 2:19 p.m. Police say a victim was shot...
Police Identify LSU Student Found Shot To Death in Car Overnight in Baton Rouge
A woman was found shot to death in her car early Friday morning on Government Street in Baton Rouge. According to Baton Rouge Police, the victim's car was stopped at a railroad crossing with multiple visible bullet holes as authorities arrived on the scene shortly after 2 a.m. Multiple reports...
Hit and Run Fatality: Lafayette Man Dead as Police Look for Killer
It was a fateful night for a Lafayette man who police officers say was walking on Ambassador Caffery and was fatally struck by an unknown vehicle that sped away. According to a press release from LPD, the incident happened around 3:00 a.m. in the 3100 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway. That's near Golden Corral, WalMart, Sam's Club, and Hooters.
Double Homicide Defendant Being Arraigned Today in St. Landry Parish
In a case that KPEL News has been following since the shooting happened on June 16th, the defendant in the case - 25-year-old Travis Tykhireus Godfrey of Eunice - is being arraigned on Thursday after he was indicted on August 30th for the first-degree murder of Paul Celestine and for the manslaughter of Aiden McCauley.
Lafayette Police Officer Brian Rozas Surprised by Large Crowd of Supporters During Emotional Release from Hospital
After a month-long stay, Lafayette Police Officer Brian Rozas was finally released from the hospital on Thursday. Rozas was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being dragged by a vehicle as the driver tried fleeing during an attempted traffic stop in the early morning hours of Sunday, August 14th.
Lockdowns and Threats in Lafayette Schools; The Latest
The latest lockdown to happen at a school in Lafayette Parish happened earlier Thursday morning at Ernest Gallet Elementary School in Youngsville according to Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux. He told KPEL that as they searched for a man who was spotted with a rifle in the city, out of an...
Eunice Man Arrested In Connection With Mamou Chase, Firing At Police
Early Monday morning, Eunice police arrested a man wanted in connection with a police chase in Mamou, where he allegedly shot at police. Officers with the Eunice Police Department arrested Lewis Jones, 18, of Eunice. He was charged with Attempted First Degree Murder of a Police Officer, Aggravated Drive-by Shooting, and Aggravated Flight from an Officer.
Fentanyl Bust: Breaux Bridge Man Arrested by Lafayette Police Following Undercover Operation
More fatal fentanyl has been taken off the streets following an undercover narcotics operation conducted by Lafayette Police. According to a press release, 27-year-old Joseph Linton Robicheaux of Breaux Bridge has been a target of investigators for a few months. In May, drug agents say they actually negotiated a drug deal with Joseph, who allegedly proved the officers Methamphetamine for money.
Flight Traveling from Houston to Mississippi Had to Make Emergency Landing at Lafayette Airport
A flight traveling from Houston to Gulfport made an emergency landing at the Lafayette Regional Airport (LFT). According to a report from KLFY, the routine CommutAir flight made the emergency landing on Sunday while operating for United Airlines. KLFY spoke with CommutAir who said the reason for the emergency landing...
Southern University Reportedly Considering Campus Curfew After Fight Video Goes Viral
Southern University is considering major changes when it comes to student life on campus in the wake of a fight video going viral. The video shows a brawl between two females that took place on the campus of Southern University according to a report from WAFB. A large group of "more than a dozen" individuals are seen surrounding two females who are seen standing toe-to-toe before one of them is seen throwing punches to initiate the fight as she walks down her opponent.
A Plan to Bring Hippopotamuses to Abbeville? It’s True
Taking a look into events of the past can be very depressing, but a conversation we had with UL Lafayette history professor Bob Carriker brought to light a tale about Abbeville and a plan some people considered to bring hippopotamuses to the town. This is a fun look back at history. It's interesting to think about what was happening in Abbeville in 1910.
Lafayette Police Working Another Shooting in the Hub City
There has been another shooting in Lafayette according to officials with the Lafayette Police Department. Lafayette PD Spokeswoman Sergeant Robin Green says the shooting happened at around 11:15 Friday night in the 200 block of Cooper Drive. She says the victim drove himself to a hospital. The victim is listed...
Crowley Police Department Investigating Stabbing at Local Grocery Store
The Crowley Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing at Super 1 Foods in Crowley on Sunday afternoon. ...reports are still evolving but initial reports say a female and male subject were both injured, the male with non-life threatening injuries and the female with serious injuries. Crowley Police...
Suspect Ordered Customers to the Ground, Fires Rounds in Armed Robbery of Youngsville Dollar General
A scary situation unfolded at a local Youngsville Dollar General store on Friday night. On September 9, just before 9:30 p.m. police say a black male suspect entered the Dollar General store located off the Youngsville Highway, firing one round from a black revolver and ordering every customer inside the store to "get on the ground."
Generator & Other Items Ripped Off from an Acadia Parish Home
Someone was up to no good in Acadia Parish in the middle of August, and now a homeowner just wants their stolen items back. Officials with Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers say a generator and other items were stolen from a home in the 3000 block of Estherwood Highway. The burglary...
Sad Sight As Several Chained Dogs Found Malnourished in Lacassine
It was a sad sight at a home in Lacassine as the Jeff David Parish Sheriff's deputies were called out to a home in the 19000 block of Woolridge Road. In a release on their Facebook page, it was reported that deputies were called out to the property to find that there were several dogs chained up in the yard. According to the report these dogs were observed by deputies and found to be malnourished.
Multiple Crews Respond to Fire at Acadiana High School
We are following a developing story from Acadiana High School. The Scott Fire Department reports on Monday night that they are on the scene of a fire at Acadiana High School. A photo shared on social media shows a number of fire trucks on campus, with smoke rising in the background.
UL Lafayette Receives High Marks in U.S. News and World Report Rankings
Often when we read stories about Louisiana our state falls to the bottom of whatever list is being discussed. That's not the case when it comes to UL Lafayette. According to the latest rankings from the U.S. News and World Reports rankings, UL Lafayette is in the top 200 institutions.
Lafayette City Council Votes To Hire Auditor, Guillory Responds
The Lafayette City Council is moving forward with a plan to hire an independent auditor after voting on the measure at a Tuesday afternoon council meeting. The auditor will investigate multiple bids and projects that have come under scrutiny at council meetings and in press reports. Guillory released a statement...
Lafayette Council Votes To Approve LUS Rate Hike In 2023
Starting next November, customers of Lafayette Utilities System will see a rate increase in their electricity, water, and sewage bills after the Lafayette City Council voted unanimously to approve the price hikes. The approval came after the council modified the original LUS request and pushed the rate increase from this...
