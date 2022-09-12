ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Talk Radio 960am

Eunice Man Arrested In Connection With Mamou Chase, Firing At Police

Early Monday morning, Eunice police arrested a man wanted in connection with a police chase in Mamou, where he allegedly shot at police. Officers with the Eunice Police Department arrested Lewis Jones, 18, of Eunice. He was charged with Attempted First Degree Murder of a Police Officer, Aggravated Drive-by Shooting, and Aggravated Flight from an Officer.
EUNICE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Fentanyl Bust: Breaux Bridge Man Arrested by Lafayette Police Following Undercover Operation

More fatal fentanyl has been taken off the streets following an undercover narcotics operation conducted by Lafayette Police. According to a press release, 27-year-old Joseph Linton Robicheaux of Breaux Bridge has been a target of investigators for a few months. In May, drug agents say they actually negotiated a drug deal with Joseph, who allegedly proved the officers Methamphetamine for money.
Talk Radio 960am

Southern University Reportedly Considering Campus Curfew After Fight Video Goes Viral

Southern University is considering major changes when it comes to student life on campus in the wake of a fight video going viral. The video shows a brawl between two females that took place on the campus of Southern University according to a report from WAFB. A large group of "more than a dozen" individuals are seen surrounding two females who are seen standing toe-to-toe before one of them is seen throwing punches to initiate the fight as she walks down her opponent.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

A Plan to Bring Hippopotamuses to Abbeville? It’s True

Taking a look into events of the past can be very depressing, but a conversation we had with UL Lafayette history professor Bob Carriker brought to light a tale about Abbeville and a plan some people considered to bring hippopotamuses to the town. This is a fun look back at history. It's interesting to think about what was happening in Abbeville in 1910.
ABBEVILLE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Sad Sight As Several Chained Dogs Found Malnourished in Lacassine

It was a sad sight at a home in Lacassine as the Jeff David Parish Sheriff's deputies were called out to a home in the 19000 block of Woolridge Road. In a release on their Facebook page, it was reported that deputies were called out to the property to find that there were several dogs chained up in the yard. According to the report these dogs were observed by deputies and found to be malnourished.
LACASSINE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Lafayette Council Votes To Approve LUS Rate Hike In 2023

Starting next November, customers of Lafayette Utilities System will see a rate increase in their electricity, water, and sewage bills after the Lafayette City Council voted unanimously to approve the price hikes. The approval came after the council modified the original LUS request and pushed the rate increase from this...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Talk 960AM has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

