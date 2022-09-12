Read full article on original website
Related
Man Runs into Store Off MLK, Collapses After Being Shot Multiple Times at His Lafayette Residence Nearby
Lafayette Police are investigating a shooting that has sent at least one individual to the hospital in critical condition. According to Sgt. Robin Green with the Lafayette Police department, a shooting occurred in the 100 block of Fitzgerald Street this afternoon around 2:19 p.m. Police say a victim was shot...
Popular Grocery Store in Acadiana Destroyed After Wednesday Night Fire
A popular grocery store in Acadiana was destroyed Wednesday in a massive fire. Weston's Grocery Store in Lewisburg was destroyed in the blaze Wednesday night and KLFY reports that not much information is out at the time in regards to the blaze. A number of people on social media have...
Maurice Woman Turns Herself into Lafayette Police after Fatal Hit-and-Run on Ambassador Caffery
A press release from the Lafayette Police Department says that a Maurice woman has turned herself in following a fatal hit-and-run incident that occurred on September 10, 2022. The incident resulted in a 58-year-old Lafayette man being left dead on Ambassador Caffrey. The KPEL News team recently reported on a...
Most Wanted Fugitive in Acadiana Arrested After Leading Multiple Agencies on Car Chase
Authorities in Vermilion Parish announced the arrest of a man they described as the most wanted fugitive in Acadiana. Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer and Violent Crimes Task Force Director Eddie Langlinais announced that one of the most wanted fugitives was apprehended on Wednesday (Sep. 14) as a result of multiple agencies collaborating on what he described as an extensive fugitive search that has spanned over that past several months.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Double Homicide Defendant Being Arraigned Today in St. Landry Parish
In a case that KPEL News has been following since the shooting happened on June 16th, the defendant in the case - 25-year-old Travis Tykhireus Godfrey of Eunice - is being arraigned on Thursday after he was indicted on August 30th for the first-degree murder of Paul Celestine and for the manslaughter of Aiden McCauley.
Lockdowns and Threats in Lafayette Schools; The Latest
The latest lockdown to happen at a school in Lafayette Parish happened earlier Thursday morning at Ernest Gallet Elementary School in Youngsville according to Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux. He told KPEL that as they searched for a man who was spotted with a rifle in the city, out of an...
Youngsville Traffic Closure Starts Today + Other Important Traffic Closures Across Lafayette Parish
The city of Youngsville continues to work to improve its roadways and drainage. First comes the good news from U.S. Senator John Kennedy as FEMA is providing $5,230,350 to the city of Youngsville to construct retention ponds to mitigate flood damage. I’m grateful to see Youngsville receive this much-needed aid...
Lafayette Man Accused of Fondling and Exposing Himself at Cecilia Public Library
34-year-old Charleston Washington of Lafayette has been arrested for allegedly fondling and exposing himself while walking around the Cecilia Public Library. According to a press release from the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident happened around 4:00 p.m. on August 31 - a Tuesday. Shortly after the alleged incident, deputies say the man described as a black male was seen leaving in a white pickup truck in an unknown direction.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eunice Man Arrested In Connection With Mamou Chase, Firing At Police
Early Monday morning, Eunice police arrested a man wanted in connection with a police chase in Mamou, where he allegedly shot at police. Officers with the Eunice Police Department arrested Lewis Jones, 18, of Eunice. He was charged with Attempted First Degree Murder of a Police Officer, Aggravated Drive-by Shooting, and Aggravated Flight from an Officer.
Flight Traveling from Houston to Mississippi Had to Make Emergency Landing at Lafayette Airport
A flight traveling from Houston to Gulfport made an emergency landing at the Lafayette Regional Airport (LFT). According to a report from KLFY, the routine CommutAir flight made the emergency landing on Sunday while operating for United Airlines. KLFY spoke with CommutAir who said the reason for the emergency landing...
A Plan to Bring Hippopotamuses to Abbeville? It’s True
Taking a look into events of the past can be very depressing, but a conversation we had with UL Lafayette history professor Bob Carriker brought to light a tale about Abbeville and a plan some people considered to bring hippopotamuses to the town. This is a fun look back at history. It's interesting to think about what was happening in Abbeville in 1910.
Southern University Reportedly Considering Campus Curfew After Fight Video Goes Viral
Southern University is considering major changes when it comes to student life on campus in the wake of a fight video going viral. The video shows a brawl between two females that took place on the campus of Southern University according to a report from WAFB. A large group of "more than a dozen" individuals are seen surrounding two females who are seen standing toe-to-toe before one of them is seen throwing punches to initiate the fight as she walks down her opponent.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Scott Police Need Help Identifying Woman In NuNu’s Liquor Theft
A woman was caught on video stuffing a large bag with liquor and then driving off. Now, Scott police are seeking help identifying her. According to Scott police, the woman was "observed walking into a business on 1400 of St. Mary Street and placing several bottles of liquor into a bag and leaving the store without paying for them."
Lafayette Old Navy Moving, Cites Youngsville and Broussard Growth
Lafayette's Old Navy store will be packing up and moving to a new location. According to a post from Developing Lafayette, the store will be headed 2 miles down Ambassador Caffery. Reasons cited for the move include the recent growth in Youngsville and Broussard, and the increased traffic on the...
Northside High Student Threatens to Shoot SRO and Another Student
An unidentified student at Northside High School is in jail after threatening to shoot the Northside High School Resource Officer (SRO) and another student. According to KLFY, there was an altercation between two students. When the SRO for the school took action, one student threatened to shoot both the SRO and the other student. The treats were confirmed by Lafayette Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green. The student making the threats was arrested and placed inside the juvenile detention center. No one was allowed to see or speak to the student prior to being arrested. The student's father is not pleased and is disputing the arrest and how it's been handled.
Shooting in Rayne Sends Two to Hospital With Moderate Injuries
The Rayne Police Department reported a double shooting in the city on Sunday afternoon that sent both individuals to the hospital. The shooting happened on the 600 block of Crandal Avenue. Police said the two victims were transported to an area hospital with moderate injuries. The investigation remains under investigation...
Louisiana Pumpkin Patches for the 2022 Fall Season
The Fall season isn't just about haunted houses and spooky decorations. One family fun activity that is a blast for the kids and great for family pictures is going to the pumpkin patch. If this is something that you are looking forward to doing with your family, there are a...
New Iberia Halloween Parade Set to Roll for 2022
New Iberia held its very first Halloween parade in 2021, and it's coming back for 2022!. In 2021, The City of New Iberia held its inaugural Halloween parade. It was such a huge success, they're bringing it back for 2022. Organizers and volunteers have already been hard at work for...
Crowley Police Department Investigating Stabbing at Local Grocery Store
The Crowley Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing at Super 1 Foods in Crowley on Sunday afternoon. ...reports are still evolving but initial reports say a female and male subject were both injured, the male with non-life threatening injuries and the female with serious injuries. Crowley Police...
Unidentified Flying Object Meet-Up, Forum Planned in Lafayette for September 22
A UFO (Unidentified Flying Object) Meet-up will be taking place in Lafayette on September 22, 2022. If you are a UFO enthusiast, you will find yourself in like company at this gathering of those who believe. The event is being put on by the former director of the Mutual Unidentified...
KPEL 96.5
Lafayette, LA
19K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0