An unidentified student at Northside High School is in jail after threatening to shoot the Northside High School Resource Officer (SRO) and another student. According to KLFY, there was an altercation between two students. When the SRO for the school took action, one student threatened to shoot both the SRO and the other student. The treats were confirmed by Lafayette Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green. The student making the threats was arrested and placed inside the juvenile detention center. No one was allowed to see or speak to the student prior to being arrested. The student's father is not pleased and is disputing the arrest and how it's been handled.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO