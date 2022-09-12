ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Comments / 0

Related
KPEL 96.5

Most Wanted Fugitive in Acadiana Arrested After Leading Multiple Agencies on Car Chase

Authorities in Vermilion Parish announced the arrest of a man they described as the most wanted fugitive in Acadiana. Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer and Violent Crimes Task Force Director Eddie Langlinais announced that one of the most wanted fugitives was apprehended on Wednesday (Sep. 14) as a result of multiple agencies collaborating on what he described as an extensive fugitive search that has spanned over that past several months.
VERMILION PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Lafayette, LA
KPEL 96.5

Lockdowns and Threats in Lafayette Schools; The Latest

The latest lockdown to happen at a school in Lafayette Parish happened earlier Thursday morning at Ernest Gallet Elementary School in Youngsville according to Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux. He told KPEL that as they searched for a man who was spotted with a rifle in the city, out of an...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Lafayette Man Accused of Fondling and Exposing Himself at Cecilia Public Library

34-year-old Charleston Washington of Lafayette has been arrested for allegedly fondling and exposing himself while walking around the Cecilia Public Library. According to a press release from the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident happened around 4:00 p.m. on August 31 - a Tuesday. Shortly after the alleged incident, deputies say the man described as a black male was seen leaving in a white pickup truck in an unknown direction.
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Department#Lafayette Firefighters
KPEL 96.5

Eunice Man Arrested In Connection With Mamou Chase, Firing At Police

Early Monday morning, Eunice police arrested a man wanted in connection with a police chase in Mamou, where he allegedly shot at police. Officers with the Eunice Police Department arrested Lewis Jones, 18, of Eunice. He was charged with Attempted First Degree Murder of a Police Officer, Aggravated Drive-by Shooting, and Aggravated Flight from an Officer.
KPEL 96.5

A Plan to Bring Hippopotamuses to Abbeville? It’s True

Taking a look into events of the past can be very depressing, but a conversation we had with UL Lafayette history professor Bob Carriker brought to light a tale about Abbeville and a plan some people considered to bring hippopotamuses to the town. This is a fun look back at history. It's interesting to think about what was happening in Abbeville in 1910.
ABBEVILLE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Southern University Reportedly Considering Campus Curfew After Fight Video Goes Viral

Southern University is considering major changes when it comes to student life on campus in the wake of a fight video going viral. The video shows a brawl between two females that took place on the campus of Southern University according to a report from WAFB. A large group of "more than a dozen" individuals are seen surrounding two females who are seen standing toe-to-toe before one of them is seen throwing punches to initiate the fight as she walks down her opponent.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KPEL 96.5

Scott Police Need Help Identifying Woman In NuNu’s Liquor Theft

A woman was caught on video stuffing a large bag with liquor and then driving off. Now, Scott police are seeking help identifying her. According to Scott police, the woman was "observed walking into a business on 1400 of St. Mary Street and placing several bottles of liquor into a bag and leaving the store without paying for them."
SCOTT, LA
KPEL 96.5

Northside High Student Threatens to Shoot SRO and Another Student

An unidentified student at Northside High School is in jail after threatening to shoot the Northside High School Resource Officer (SRO) and another student. According to KLFY, there was an altercation between two students. When the SRO for the school took action, one student threatened to shoot both the SRO and the other student. The treats were confirmed by Lafayette Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green. The student making the threats was arrested and placed inside the juvenile detention center. No one was allowed to see or speak to the student prior to being arrested. The student's father is not pleased and is disputing the arrest and how it's been handled.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Shooting in Rayne Sends Two to Hospital With Moderate Injuries

The Rayne Police Department reported a double shooting in the city on Sunday afternoon that sent both individuals to the hospital. The shooting happened on the 600 block of Crandal Avenue. Police said the two victims were transported to an area hospital with moderate injuries. The investigation remains under investigation...
RAYNE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana Pumpkin Patches for the 2022 Fall Season

The Fall season isn't just about haunted houses and spooky decorations. One family fun activity that is a blast for the kids and great for family pictures is going to the pumpkin patch. If this is something that you are looking forward to doing with your family, there are a...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

New Iberia Halloween Parade Set to Roll for 2022

New Iberia held its very first Halloween parade in 2021, and it's coming back for 2022!. In 2021, The City of New Iberia held its inaugural Halloween parade. It was such a huge success, they're bringing it back for 2022. Organizers and volunteers have already been hard at work for...
NEW IBERIA, LA
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
19K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy