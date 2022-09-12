Two Gofundme campaigns have been started for a Pasadena woman who police say was killed by her husband late last month, and for her daughter, who is now orphaned. Friends and family of Sylvia Delatorre have raised almost $20,000 dollars in the two campaigns, one for funeral services for Delatorre and the other to help her 13-year-old daughter Sadie Garcia.

