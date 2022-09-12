Read full article on original website
One Buffalo food favorite received the “pumpkin spice” treatment, and now we want more. In case you missed it….one restaurant in Springville added pumpkin spice chicken wings to their menu for a limited time only. You can find details on that restaurant and their wing special here.
While most of the rest of us here in Buffalo and Western New York are struggling with the high prices of EVERYTHING, these 5 people have no worries. New York City is among the top 3 places in the world where millionaires live. While most of the million-dollar wealth in New York State is concentrated in the downstate region, according to PSC CUNY,
Living in Western New York has lots of great perks about it. These, among other thing, is what causes us to really love living in the 716. However, sometimes that loves get's a little extreme. So extreme, that some outsiders might thing of it as something like a cult. Here...
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two national franchises have identified new Western New York locations to continue their expansions into the market. Jersey Mike’s Subs and Tropical Smoothie Café are working with Benderson Development to open stores at 1692 Sheridan Drive at Delaware Avenue at the former site of Bon-Ton department store. The project will have five tenants, including Starbuck’s and Rachel’s Mediterranean.
Demolition began just before 10 a.m. ET Friday morning of the historic Great Northern grain elevator in Buffalo’s “Old First Ward”. Read more here:
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are several family-friendly events taking place across the region. The Buffalo Sabres will hold a Fan Fest on Saturday and Sunday. The Fan Fest events will take place in Alumni Plaza and the Lexus Club at KeyBank Center. On Saturday the fest will run from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and on Sunday it will run from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. In addition to the Fan Fest, the Sabres, Boston Bruins, Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, Ottawa Senators and Pittsburgh Penguins will participate in a Prospects Challenge that begins Thursday and runs through Sunday. There will be a round-robin tournament with prospects from each team playing in games at LECOM Harborcenter. You can find more information on the Fan Fest here and more information on the Prospects Challenge here.
Back in December 2021 a strong windstorm blew into Buffalo and wreaked havoc all across Western New York. That windstorm caused all sorts of damage to public and private property throughout the region. One historic property in Buffalo that is the biggest victim of the storm is on the verge...
Since 2014 New Yorkers have been limited in what we can throw away in our weekly trash pickup. According to the NYS Electronic Equipment Recycling and Reuse Act, New York residents and electronic consumers are required to recycle most of their old electronics instead of disposing of them in the trash. Electronic waste items like computers, peripherals, old televisions, small-scale servers, and small electronic equipment are requested to be disposed of in an environmentally responsible manner.
I grew up at a fairly interesting time in Western New York. I'm in my early 30's, which means my childhood straddled the '90s and early 2000s. I also started watching the Buffalo Bills at the very start of their 17-year playoff drought. Literally, the first season I watched every single game was 2000, which was the season after the Music City Miracle.
Salamanca, N.Y. (WROC) — Among the many treasures in this building, you’ll find trains, tracks, and Jaré Cardinal. She’s the director of the Salamanca Rail Museum. “It showcases the rich history of railroading in Salamanca,” Cardinal said with a model train behind her. That history includes the story of Hawley Pierce, who lived in Salamanca […]
On Saturday, September 17, a Mafia Boat Parade is scheduled to take place. The boat regatta, in support of the Buffalo Bills, is the first of its kind to take place in Buffalo. The idea to host the parade along the Buffalo River was formulated by Ashleigh Dopp who is a member of the Water Buffalo Club 716.
There are so many things that started in Buffalo that we take pride in, but others never seem to fully appreciate them. We’re the home of the Buffalo Bills, yes…but we also invented the grain elevator, the first hydroelectric power plant, the windshield wiper, the air conditioner, and more.
Every season we round up the most noteworthy new restaurants that have opened in the past few months. Our pants are tight, our wallets slim, but there’s food to be devoured and so we trek on. Here’s a list of recently opened restaurants/bars/breweries/bakeries/cafes/you name it to add to your must-try list this fall.
If you have kids, then chances are you have visited a family fun entertainment center. Back when I was a kid, we had both Chuck E. Cheese and Discovery Zone. I have very vague memories of seeing a Major Magic’s but I can’t recall ever going to one with my parents.
"The Bills Mafia's indescribable. And that's facts", said Buffalo Bill Ed Oliver at the beginning of the video. This might be the most shared video in Buffalo, New York. It's incredible and it will make you cry. A fan made a hype video called 'The Story Behind the NFL's Wildest Fans' and it went viral all over the internet.
The summertime events are just about over but the great news is that fall has only just begun, and a perfect way to kick off the autumn season is to make a trip to the Hamburg Fairgrounds this weekend for the annual World's Largest Yard Sale. It happens this Friday...
The largely boarded-up Commodore Perry housing complex in Buffalo is about to move forward with a long anticipated project. A 10 block area of Buffalo, is part of a major redevelopment unveiled this week by the BMHA.
We can hear the yelling at the pub now. One person insists that flats are the superior cut of chicken wings because they have more of the “good” meat. Another person yells back that they are absolutely wrong - drums are the way to go, and definitely contain more bang for your buck regarding chicken wings.
2 Canadian men were arrested and charged with human smuggling in Lewiston. On Sept. 10, members of the FBI and Department of Homeland Security received information about a potential human smuggling operation. Surveillance caught a Canadian vessel leaving a marina in St. Catherines, Ontario with four people on board. The vessel entered the Niagara River and traveled towards Lewiston, where it entered American waters. The vessel backed up into a private boat dock, and two individuals got off the boat. These two individuals were apprehended by law enforcement and were determined as inadmissible aliens. The remaining two individuals on the boat were Zijad Saskin and Kevin Marlor, who were both arrested. The two defendants are believed to have been involved in a previous human smuggling operation on July 19, when two other aliens were illegally brought into the United States through the Niagara River.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — People who live and work in Buffalo's Allentown neighborhood say they need help. On Thursday they met to share concerns about changes they've noticed in the last year which they say threaten their property and livelihoods. On one hand, Allentown has a long earned reputation as...
