ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 2

Related
2 On Your Side

Two national food franchises expanding to Amherst and Tonawanda

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two national franchises have identified new Western New York locations to continue their expansions into the market. Jersey Mike’s Subs and Tropical Smoothie Café are working with Benderson Development to open stores at 1692 Sheridan Drive at Delaware Avenue at the former site of Bon-Ton department store. The project will have five tenants, including Starbuck’s and Rachel’s Mediterranean.
TONAWANDA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
Buffalo, NY
Government
Buffalo, NY
Pets & Animals
City
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Lifestyle
WKBW-TV

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: September 16 - September 18

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are several family-friendly events taking place across the region. The Buffalo Sabres will hold a Fan Fest on Saturday and Sunday. The Fan Fest events will take place in Alumni Plaza and the Lexus Club at KeyBank Center. On Saturday the fest will run from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and on Sunday it will run from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. In addition to the Fan Fest, the Sabres, Boston Bruins, Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, Ottawa Senators and Pittsburgh Penguins will participate in a Prospects Challenge that begins Thursday and runs through Sunday. There will be a round-robin tournament with prospects from each team playing in games at LECOM Harborcenter. You can find more information on the Fan Fest here and more information on the Prospects Challenge here.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Free Electronics Recycling Event In Western New York

Since 2014 New Yorkers have been limited in what we can throw away in our weekly trash pickup. According to the NYS Electronic Equipment Recycling and Reuse Act, New York residents and electronic consumers are required to recycle most of their old electronics instead of disposing of them in the trash. Electronic waste items like computers, peripherals, old televisions, small-scale servers, and small electronic equipment are requested to be disposed of in an environmentally responsible manner.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insect#Western New York#Sooty Mold
Power 93.7 WBLK

WNY ’90s Kids Remember Going to This Maple Road Restaurant

I grew up at a fairly interesting time in Western New York. I'm in my early 30's, which means my childhood straddled the '90s and early 2000s. I also started watching the Buffalo Bills at the very start of their 17-year playoff drought. Literally, the first season I watched every single game was 2000, which was the season after the Music City Miracle.
BUFFALO, NY
News 8 WROC

Brush with death gives Southern Tier man blank canvas

Salamanca, N.Y. (WROC) — Among the many treasures in this building, you’ll find trains, tracks, and Jaré Cardinal. She’s the director of the Salamanca Rail Museum. “It showcases the rich history of railroading in Salamanca,” Cardinal said with a model train behind her. That history includes the story of Hawley Pierce, who lived in Salamanca […]
SALAMANCA, NY
buffalorising.com

Inaugural Mafia Boat Parade

On Saturday, September 17, a Mafia Boat Parade is scheduled to take place. The boat regatta, in support of the Buffalo Bills, is the first of its kind to take place in Buffalo. The idea to host the parade along the Buffalo River was formulated by Ashleigh Dopp who is a member of the Water Buffalo Club 716.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
stepoutbuffalo.com

17 Essential Restaurants to Try This Fall 2022

Every season we round up the most noteworthy new restaurants that have opened in the past few months. Our pants are tight, our wallets slim, but there’s food to be devoured and so we trek on. Here’s a list of recently opened restaurants/bars/breweries/bakeries/cafes/you name it to add to your must-try list this fall.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Must-See Viral Bills Mafia Video Making People Cry

"The Bills Mafia's indescribable. And that's facts", said Buffalo Bill Ed Oliver at the beginning of the video. This might be the most shared video in Buffalo, New York. It's incredible and it will make you cry. A fan made a hype video called 'The Story Behind the NFL's Wildest Fans' and it went viral all over the internet.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Shocking Revelation About Chicken Wings In Buffalo

We can hear the yelling at the pub now. One person insists that flats are the superior cut of chicken wings because they have more of the “good” meat. Another person yells back that they are absolutely wrong - drums are the way to go, and definitely contain more bang for your buck regarding chicken wings.
BUFFALO, NY
wbtai.com

Morning News Brief

2 Canadian men were arrested and charged with human smuggling in Lewiston. On Sept. 10, members of the FBI and Department of Homeland Security received information about a potential human smuggling operation. Surveillance caught a Canadian vessel leaving a marina in St. Catherines, Ontario with four people on board. The vessel entered the Niagara River and traveled towards Lewiston, where it entered American waters. The vessel backed up into a private boat dock, and two individuals got off the boat. These two individuals were apprehended by law enforcement and were determined as inadmissible aliens. The remaining two individuals on the boat were Zijad Saskin and Kevin Marlor, who were both arrested. The two defendants are believed to have been involved in a previous human smuggling operation on July 19, when two other aliens were illegally brought into the United States through the Niagara River.
LEWISTON, NY
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo NY
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://961thebreeze.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy