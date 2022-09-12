ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

disneytips.com

Why Is Disney Closing Such a Popular Roller Coaster Attraction?

Roller coasters are undoubtedly one of the most popular types of rides Guests can experience at Disney Resorts. Some of the most epic attractions include Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in Walt Disney World Resort and the Incredicoaster in Disney California Adventure. Movie-themed rides seem to be a hit...
disneytips.com

Wait Times Plummet as Guests Disappear From Walt Disney World

If you’re looking for an ideal time to visit Walt Disney World Resort but don’t have any desire to wait in ridiculously long lines… you may want to start packing your bags! New charts show the average wait times have plummeted at Walt Disney World. Summer has...
disneytips.com

Disney Park’s Pirates of the Caribbean Ride Closed Until 2023

As you prepare to set sail for adventure and thrills with Captain Jack Sparrow, unfortunately, one Disney Park has closed the iconic Pirates of the Caribbean attraction until next year. While we’re used to regularly riding along on Walt Disney World Resort’s version of Pirates of the Caribbean at Magic...
disneydining.com

Disney’s Newest Attraction Has Empty Queue as Park Attendance Drops

When it comes to taking a Walt Disney World vacation, there are certain times of year that are busier than others. Those times of the year — typically the holiday season and summer — are known as peak season. During that time, crowds are at their highest, lines are at their longest, and no Park would be considered “not busy”. However, certain rides always have a long wait no matter what time of year because they are just that popular — think Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Galaxy’s Edge at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort.
Walt Disney
disneytips.com

First Look at New Iconic Ride Vehicles Coming to Disney Parks

A key feature of any attraction created for the Disney Parks by Walt Disney Imagineering is the ride vehicle. There are so many that are truly loved by Disney Guests around the world. Not only does a ride vehicle play an important part of Guests safety, but it also truly adds to the full Disney experience.
disneytips.com

Disney Shocks Guests by Putting ‘Walt’ Back in Walt Disney World

Grab the tissues! Disney has heard the plea of its fans and has put “Walt” back in Walt Disney World Resort. That’s right, an all-new intro to the Magic Kingdom Park nighttime spectacular “Disney Enchantment” now features the man that began it all, Walter Elias Disney.
disneytips.com

Space Mountain Closes Today Along With Several Refurbishments at This Disney Park

Space Mountain is one of Disney’s most iconic attractions with variations on the roller coaster featured in theme parks around the world. Between seasonal overlays, complete reimaginings, and routine refurbishments, this is one attraction that can experience some serious downtime to keep everything up and running for Guests. At...
disneydining.com

New for Disney World’s 50th: Book a night inside the infamous Tower of Terror attraction at Hollywood Studios?

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is perhaps one of the most popular attractions at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Guests love the thrill of each drop of the elevator car inside the attraction, and some love the suspense and uncertainty of waiting for that next drop. Some fans love it for the nostalgic nod to The Twilight Zone, and some love the creepy feelings evoked by the meticulous attention to detail in the decor and props used in the lobby, which doubles as the queue for the ride.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
TheStreet

Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know

Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
disneytips.com

Disney Villains Land is Coming to Walt Disney World

It’s the final day of the D23 Expo, and the most awaited presentation has just finished, A Boundless Future: Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. There were so many exciting things to be announced, with Josh D’Amaro leading the stage, including several new meet-and-greets, new nighttime spectaculars, and exciting lands and attractions that Disney Guests will soon get to experience.
WDW News Today

More Details on Fantasyland Brawl from Police Report, $600 Vera Wang Minnie Ears Arrive at Walt Disney World, ‘Pinocchio’ Live-Action Trailer Released, & More: Daily Recap (8/24/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 24, 2022.
TheStreet

Disney+ Members Get Valuable Theme Park Perks This Year

If you happen to be a Disney+ (DIS) subscriber, you likely already know that September 8 is going to be an important day to tune in this year. But if you aren't one yet (and the emphasis here is on "yet"), Disney is pushing hard to make this day something worth signing up for. Called Disney+ Day, the event boasts five exclusive premieres, including "Thor: Love & Thunder," the new "Pinocchio," "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law," "Epic Adventures With Bertie Gregory," and "Cars on the Road."
disneydining.com

Walt Disney World to Begin Selling “Elevated” Cocktails In Just Two Weeks!

Many Disney fans know that, when Walt Disney was creating the magical Disneyland Resort, he was firm in his belief that he did not want any alcohol sold in the theme park. Even though Walt died before his Magic Kingdom would open at Walt Disney World, his brother Roy kept Walt’s belief alive and decided that the Magic Kingdom would also be a dry Park. Walt Disney World did not begin selling alcohol until EPCOT opened in 1981. For 40 years, the Magic Kingdom remained dry, but that changed in 2012.
WDW News Today

EPCOT Forever to Return in 2023, Disney KiteTails Ending This Month, More Halloween Treats Coming to Walt Disney World, and More: Daily Recap (9/14/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, September 14, 2022.
travelawaits.com

Disney Announces Details About New Cruise Ship Coming In 2024

Disney Cruise Line announced details of its fleet’s sixth ship. The newest ship will be named Disney Treasure and will be an all-new vacation experience for Australia and New Zealand. “At the heart of every adventure, there’s a treasure, and we can’t wait for you to create memories aboard...
Scary Mommy

All The Most Exciting News About Disney World And Disneyland From The D23 Expo

Disney adults — it’s your time! Disney’s annual expo — D23 — just announced some major updates for Disneyland and Walt Disney World that will make you want to book your next visit ASAP, with or without the kids. On the up and up after the COVID-19 pandemic slump, Disney is making sure that, with the influx of people ready to attend their parks, a guest’s experience is bigger and better than ever.
ANAHEIM, CA

