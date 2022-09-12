ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

SLED: Detention deputy remotely unlocked cell doors to allow assault

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division released the arrest warrant they used to charge a Charleston County detention deputy. Detention Deputy Shannon Burden was fired on Thursday by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Burden, 38, of Holly Hill, is facing a charge of misconduct in office.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
‘Suspicious’ vehicle call leads to drug bust in Colleton County

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD)- A Colleton County man is facing multiple charges after deputies found narcotics and weapons in his vehicle on Wednesday. Colleton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to King Street Community Park in Walterboro around 8:45 p.m. in reference to a call about a “suspicious vehicle” parked there. According to a police report, deputies […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Alleged intruder dead after being shot by South Carolina homeowner

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina homeowner is cooperating with deputies after authorities say he shot and killed an intruder attempting to get into his house. According to the Colleton County Sheriff's Office, dispatchers received a call on Wednesday night on Madison Street where the armed homeowner recounted what had happened.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Colleton County, SC
Colleton County, SC
CCSO: Walterboro homeowner fatally shot armed intruder

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating after a homeowner said that he fatally shot an armed man trying to break in to his home. According to CCSO, deputies responded Wednesday night to a residence on Madison Street after receiving a call from the homeowner. He told officers that […]
WALTERBORO, SC
leads to arrest of Seabrook man

A Seabrook man was detained by officers from the Port Royal Police Department (PRPD) after he shot another man in the parking lot of a Parker’s convenience store. Jaquavious Bakari Washington, 23, was charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm and discharging a firearm in town limits. He is currently being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center.
PORT ROYAL, SC
wtoc.com

Savannah, Richmond Hill business owners plead guilty to defrauding the VA

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Five people pleaded guilty in a scheme that used scuba classes to defraud the Department of Veterans Affairs out of millions. The Southern District of Georgia says Kenneth Meers faces the steepest punishment. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Court documents say Meers...
SAVANNAH, GA
Law
Politics
CCSD Board member requests SLED investigate son’s death following threat

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Community activists gathered Monday, calling on Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson to request that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) further investigate alleged threats made to a Charleston County School Board member and her now-deceased son. That school board member is Erica Cokley, and...
Deputies: Beaufort County shooting victim dies from injuries

ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a man injured in a Tuesday night shooting has died from his injuries. Deputies responded at approximately 8:45 p.m. to the area of Seaside Road and Ginsing Lane for a report of a shooting victim. That victim was taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital for treatment, deputies said.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
Charleston man gets 14 years in prison for fatal DUI

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson announced that a man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to a fatal 2019 DUI. Thomas Cade Garris admitted to leaving the bar Mynt on January 26, 2019 after being kicked out for “rowdy behavior.” He recalled that he and his girlfriend argued for some time, then he went and got his truck to come back and pick up his girlfriend, who was apparently so drunk she could not stand up on her own.
CHARLESTON, SC
Suspicious fire destroys mobile home in Beaufort

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — A mobile home was burned down Thursday night in what authorities are calling a suspicious fire. Just after 8 p.m. on Thursday, emergency crews responded to a reported house fire in the 400 block of Broad River Blvd. Upon arrival, Burton firefighters found a single wide mobile home fully involved in […]
BEAUFORT, SC
Shooting on St. Helena Island shuts down roadway during investigation

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Seaside Road on St. Helena Island. It happened just before 9 p.m. Tuesday night. According to deputies, they responded to the Seaside Road and Ginsing Lane area where they found a gunshot victim. That person was transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital for treatment.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC

