WMBF
SLED: Detention deputy remotely unlocked cell doors to allow assault
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division released the arrest warrant they used to charge a Charleston County detention deputy. Detention Deputy Shannon Burden was fired on Thursday by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Burden, 38, of Holly Hill, is facing a charge of misconduct in office.
‘Suspicious’ vehicle call leads to drug bust in Colleton County
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD)- A Colleton County man is facing multiple charges after deputies found narcotics and weapons in his vehicle on Wednesday. Colleton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to King Street Community Park in Walterboro around 8:45 p.m. in reference to a call about a “suspicious vehicle” parked there. According to a police report, deputies […]
WLTX.com
Alleged intruder dead after being shot by South Carolina homeowner
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina homeowner is cooperating with deputies after authorities say he shot and killed an intruder attempting to get into his house. According to the Colleton County Sheriff's Office, dispatchers received a call on Wednesday night on Madison Street where the armed homeowner recounted what had happened.
wpde.com
Man wanted on 40 warrants appears in bond court after standoff with CCSO SWAT team
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A bond hearing was held Wednesday for a man Charleston County deputies say barricaded himself at his home for hours while the SWAT team attempted to serve about 40 active warrants. Cane James, 24, was arrested Tuesday for having 40 active warrants. Ten of...
WCBD Count on 2
CCSO: Walterboro homeowner fatally shot armed intruder
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating after a homeowner said that he fatally shot an armed man trying to break in to his home. According to CCSO, deputies responded Wednesday night to a residence on Madison Street after receiving a call from the homeowner. He told officers that […]
WCBD Count on 2
NCPD: Suspect arrested after man knocked unconscious outside Chill N Grill
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston police arrested a suspect Friday morning accused of an assault that left a man unconscious. According to a police report, the assault happened on September 9 at Chill N Grill along Ashley Phosphate Road just before 10:40 p.m. A responding officer was met by a large crowd outside […]
WJCL
Bluffton High School to retire jersey of teen shot to death last May
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Above Video: 2 people indicted last month in connection to DJ Fields shooting. On Friday night, the Bluffton High School Football Team will retire No. 55 in honor of DJ Fields, a beloved student who was shot and killed back in March of 2021. School leaders...
live5news.com
‘You don’t believe it’s real’: Parents, students react to Philip Simmons lockdowns
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - After two juveniles were arrested near Philip Simmons High School Friday afternoon, high school students and parents feel like the school handled the situation well. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office responded to the high school late in the school day about a possible weapon on...
abcnews4.com
Barricaded man with 40 active warrants arrested by Charleston Co. SWAT team
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A man wanted by several South Carolina agencies was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon following an hours-long standoff in North Charleston, according to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office. Law enforcement officers responded to an apartment complex at 2245 Greenridge Rd. before 7 a.m. to...
yourislandnews.com
leads to arrest of Seabrook man
A Seabrook man was detained by officers from the Port Royal Police Department (PRPD) after he shot another man in the parking lot of a Parker’s convenience store. Jaquavious Bakari Washington, 23, was charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm and discharging a firearm in town limits. He is currently being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center.
Police: Man jailed for assaulting homeless woman outside Halls Chop House
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston man is facing charges after being accused of assaulting a homeless woman Tuesday night. According to the Charleston Police Department, officers responded to the woman on Ann Street who was hysterical and said she had been assaulted and her teeth were knocked out. The woman told police that she […]
wtoc.com
Savannah, Richmond Hill business owners plead guilty to defrauding the VA
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Five people pleaded guilty in a scheme that used scuba classes to defraud the Department of Veterans Affairs out of millions. The Southern District of Georgia says Kenneth Meers faces the steepest punishment. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Court documents say Meers...
Puppy recovering from severe injuries was found abandoned in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A chihuahua puppy is recovering at the Charleston Animal Society after a group of children found the dog suffering from multiple serious injuries in North Charleston. The animal society said the children found the puppy in a bin along a walking path in the Midland Park area on Tuesday and […]
counton2.com
CCSD Board member requests SLED investigate son’s death following threat
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Community activists gathered Monday, calling on Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson to request that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) further investigate alleged threats made to a Charleston County School Board member and her now-deceased son. That school board member is Erica Cokley, and...
Man barricaded in Greenridge Road apartment had 40 active warrants, deputies say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 24-year-old man was taken into custody following a brief stand-off with law enforcement at a North Charleston apartment complex on Tuesday afternoon. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) attempted to serve 40 active warrants on a man who then barricaded himself inside a unit at the Jamison […]
live5news.com
Deputies: Beaufort County shooting victim dies from injuries
ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a man injured in a Tuesday night shooting has died from his injuries. Deputies responded at approximately 8:45 p.m. to the area of Seaside Road and Ginsing Lane for a report of a shooting victim. That victim was taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital for treatment, deputies said.
counton2.com
Charleston man gets 14 years in prison for fatal DUI
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson announced that a man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to a fatal 2019 DUI. Thomas Cade Garris admitted to leaving the bar Mynt on January 26, 2019 after being kicked out for “rowdy behavior.” He recalled that he and his girlfriend argued for some time, then he went and got his truck to come back and pick up his girlfriend, who was apparently so drunk she could not stand up on her own.
WSAV News 3
Police find multiple guns inside student’s car at Effingham County high school
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Authorities say they discovered multiple guns in a 16-year-old’s car at an Effingham County high school’s parking lot. The guns were found during a routine search last Wednesday. The Effingham County Sheriff’s office said an AR-15 style rifle, a 12-gauge shotgun, a pistol and a box of ammunition were found […]
Suspicious fire destroys mobile home in Beaufort
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — A mobile home was burned down Thursday night in what authorities are calling a suspicious fire. Just after 8 p.m. on Thursday, emergency crews responded to a reported house fire in the 400 block of Broad River Blvd. Upon arrival, Burton firefighters found a single wide mobile home fully involved in […]
WJCL
Shooting on St. Helena Island shuts down roadway during investigation
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Seaside Road on St. Helena Island. It happened just before 9 p.m. Tuesday night. According to deputies, they responded to the Seaside Road and Ginsing Lane area where they found a gunshot victim. That person was transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital for treatment.
