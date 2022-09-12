Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Newberry County Sheriff marks third year of investigation into homicide, asks public for assistance
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster is marking the third anniversary of a shooting by asking anyone with information to come forward. Sharonda Sims was found dead around 3 a.m. on Sept. 17, 2019, on Drayton St. Foster said law enforcement found Sims after a 911 call reported finding the woman on the side of the road. First responders found her with gunshot wounds.
WIS-TV
Investigators searching for armed robbery suspect in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they’re searching for an armed robbery suspect. Deputies were called to the Lowe’s on Two Notch Rd on Sept. 9 around noon on reports of a robbery. Surveillance footage showed the man pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it a cashier. He then grabbed money from the register before leaving.
Lexington County deputies arrest woman accused of stabbing neighbor after visit
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A Lexington County woman is in jail charged with attempted murder following a Monday night stabbing. According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, the incident happened around 11 p.m. on Doe Trail Court. Sheriff Jay Koon said that 60-year-old Brenda Sue Jeffcoat stabbed her neighbor...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Co. woman accused of stabbing neighbor.
Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO_– Deputies with the Lexington Co. Sheriff’s Department say Brenda Jeffcoat stabbed her neighbor twice in the back Monday night. According to investigators, the victim was at Jeffcoat’s home visiting her husband, when the victim returned to their home on Doe Trail Ct. Jeffcoat walked over and stabbed them and left.
wach.com
"Peace, that's all he was": Family of murdered 17-year-old seeks accountability
A judge made no final decision Thursday on whether to grant or deny bond to two of the three men accused of killing a 17-year-old teen earlier this year. But the victim's family seeks accountability. Back in July, 17-year-old Justice Rutherford was shot and killed while driving along Highway 1...
WIS-TV
Police looking for answers on 1-year anniversary of Allen professor’s death
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday marks the one-year anniversary of the murder of a 94-year-old, former Allen University professor and police are asking that anyone with information, come forward. Robbie Atkinson was found dead in her home on Calhoun Street in September of 2021. Evidence at the scene showed no...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Richland County Sheriff's Department breaks up homeless encampment on private property
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department Thursday ousted an undetermined number of unhoused adults and children from an encampment, saying the move was an attempt to both reduce crime in the area of the camp and to get members of the community to services. Sheriff Leon Lott said in a...
Who killed Robbie Atkinson? One year later, Columbia Police still seeking answers
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Coming up on the one year anniversary of the murder of a beloved educator, Columbia Police say they are still seeking answers as to what happened to 94-year-old Robbie Atkinson and why. Columbia Police responded to a call of an "unaccompanied death" and found Atkinson dead...
columbiapd.net
10-Year Anniversary of Cardiac Nurse Hit and Run Investigation
Today marks the 10-year anniversary of a hit and run incident that seriously injured a cardiac nurse who worked at Palmetto Health Richland Hospital (now Prisma Health). “The past 10 years have been extremely difficult, says Lindsay Bires. “From enduring 25 operations, in-patient care at numerous hospitals, and to loosing all of my friends because I sustained a traumatic brain injury.”
wach.com
Deputies searching for Lowe's armed robber
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County officials are asking for the public's help in finding a man wanted for armed robbery at a Lowe's on Two Notch Road earlier this month. Officials say the man, caught on camera, walked into the store around noon on September 9th. He...
WJBF
Two-state high speed chase ends with arrest of shooting suspect
AIKEN/RICHMOND COUNTY (WJBF) – A high-speed police chase in two states ends with a suspect in custody. Aiken County deputies were called to King Street off Edgefield Highway around 9:40 a.m. Friday morning. They found an armed robbery victim shot in the leg. Aiken County PIO, Captain Eric Abdullah tells NewsChannel 6 the suspect, identified […]
WIS-TV
DJJ investigative incident reports include allegations June “mob” violence was “set up” by staff
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Department of Juvenile Justice records include allegations by DJJ youth that a fight which left two juveniles hospitalized (one overnight) in June was “set up” by DJJ security. The documents also include the report of one DJJ employee who alleged hearing a juvenile corrections...
columbiapd.net
Man Arrested after Unlawful Sale of Alcohol
Columbia Police Department (CPD) officers have arrested a 55-year-old man after being accused of selling alcohol from the back of a pickup truck at a park. The arrest follows proactive enforcement by Metro Region officers while addressing citizen complaints about the illegal sale of alcohol by Smith at Finlay Park at 900 Taylor Street.
wach.com
Traffic stop leads to drug arrests in Saluda County
SALUDA COUNTY (WACH) — Two people have been charged after a traffic stop resulted in a drug arrest, according to the Saluda County Sheriff's Office. According to officials, Bradford Adam Long and Natasha Renee Smith have been arrested for trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
WIS-TV
Cayce Police Chief responds to string of shootings in one day
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Cayce Police Department is still searching for a suspect following a shooting on Wilkinson Street. A mother reported to the police department that her son had been shot at. That was September 5, but it was just one of three shootings within a 24-hour span all within just a few miles of each other.
WIS-TV
Cayce Police searching for suspect connected to shooting incident
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On September 5, a woman went into the Cayce Police Department to report that someone shot at her teenage son. Officials say the shooting occurred on Wilkinson Street in Cayce. The teen, who was not injured during the incident was able to provide officers with a...
wach.com
Chapin man sentenced; stole thousands of dollars from his mother in nursing home
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Chapin man will be in prison after pleading guilty to stealing thousands of dollars from his mother who was a nursing home resident, the SC Attorney General's Office said. 50-year-old David Crider, was sentenced on Tuesday to three years in prison and an additional...
WRDW-TV
Officers converge on address in Aiken for search warrant
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A large contingent of law enforcement officers converged Wednesday afternoon at a house on Fairfield Street. Observers were pushed back from the house near Hampton Avenue, according to witnesses. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were serving a search warrant as a follow-up to a...
Sheriff: Columbia teen shoots into home, ends up shooting his hand
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies have arrested a teen they say shot into a home -- but wound up shooting himself. Officers say the incident happened Monday, September 12 on Sutters Mill Road which is just off Clemson Road near Interstate 20. According to deputies, around 1 a.m....
Richland County jail director fired after two months on the job
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The director of the Richland County jail has been fired after only two months on the job, the second time he's been terminated from leading a county jail this year. A spokesperson for Richland County government confirmed Wednesday that Tyrell Cato had been terminated as of...
