ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

Related
WIS-TV

Newberry County Sheriff marks third year of investigation into homicide, asks public for assistance

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster is marking the third anniversary of a shooting by asking anyone with information to come forward. Sharonda Sims was found dead around 3 a.m. on Sept. 17, 2019, on Drayton St. Foster said law enforcement found Sims after a 911 call reported finding the woman on the side of the road. First responders found her with gunshot wounds.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Investigators searching for armed robbery suspect in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they’re searching for an armed robbery suspect. Deputies were called to the Lowe’s on Two Notch Rd on Sept. 9 around noon on reports of a robbery. Surveillance footage showed the man pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it a cashier. He then grabbed money from the register before leaving.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington Co. woman accused of stabbing neighbor.

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO_– Deputies with the Lexington Co. Sheriff’s Department say Brenda Jeffcoat stabbed her neighbor twice in the back Monday night. According to investigators, the victim was at Jeffcoat’s home visiting her husband, when the victim returned to their home on Doe Trail Ct. Jeffcoat walked over and stabbed them and left.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sc
columbiapd.net

10-Year Anniversary of Cardiac Nurse Hit and Run Investigation

Today marks the 10-year anniversary of a hit and run incident that seriously injured a cardiac nurse who worked at Palmetto Health Richland Hospital (now Prisma Health). “The past 10 years have been extremely difficult, says Lindsay Bires. “From enduring 25 operations, in-patient care at numerous hospitals, and to loosing all of my friends because I sustained a traumatic brain injury.”
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Deputies searching for Lowe's armed robber

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County officials are asking for the public's help in finding a man wanted for armed robbery at a Lowe's on Two Notch Road earlier this month. Officials say the man, caught on camera, walked into the store around noon on September 9th. He...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Two-state high speed chase ends with arrest of shooting suspect

AIKEN/RICHMOND COUNTY (WJBF) – A high-speed police chase in two states ends with a suspect in custody. Aiken County deputies were called to King Street off Edgefield Highway around 9:40 a.m. Friday morning. They found an armed robbery victim shot in the leg. Aiken County PIO, Captain Eric Abdullah tells NewsChannel 6 the suspect, identified […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
columbiapd.net

Man Arrested after Unlawful Sale of Alcohol

Columbia Police Department (CPD) officers have arrested a 55-year-old man after being accused of selling alcohol from the back of a pickup truck at a park. The arrest follows proactive enforcement by Metro Region officers while addressing citizen complaints about the illegal sale of alcohol by Smith at Finlay Park at 900 Taylor Street.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Traffic stop leads to drug arrests in Saluda County

SALUDA COUNTY (WACH) — Two people have been charged after a traffic stop resulted in a drug arrest, according to the Saluda County Sheriff's Office. According to officials, Bradford Adam Long and Natasha Renee Smith have been arrested for trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Cayce Police Chief responds to string of shootings in one day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Cayce Police Department is still searching for a suspect following a shooting on Wilkinson Street. A mother reported to the police department that her son had been shot at. That was September 5, but it was just one of three shootings within a 24-hour span all within just a few miles of each other.
CAYCE, SC
WIS-TV

Cayce Police searching for suspect connected to shooting incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On September 5, a woman went into the Cayce Police Department to report that someone shot at her teenage son. Officials say the shooting occurred on Wilkinson Street in Cayce. The teen, who was not injured during the incident was able to provide officers with a...
CAYCE, SC
WRDW-TV

Officers converge on address in Aiken for search warrant

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A large contingent of law enforcement officers converged Wednesday afternoon at a house on Fairfield Street. Observers were pushed back from the house near Hampton Avenue, according to witnesses. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were serving a search warrant as a follow-up to a...
AIKEN, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy