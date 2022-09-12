ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Park Township, PA

Stair climb at the South Park Fairgrounds honors the lives lost on 9/11

By Patrick Damp
 5 days ago

Fire departments climb South Park Fairground steps 00:41

SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - On Sunday, several fire departments gathered at the South Park Fairgrounds to honor first responders who died on September 11, 2001.

Participants in the "Memorial Stair Climb" went over 110 stories, some in full firefighter gear.

It's the same climb that 343 firefighters who lost their lives that day through the World Trade Center.

"We're raising several thousands of dollars and 100-percent of the proceeds are going to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation which is given to the families of those who are lost in the line of duty," said Library Volunteer Fire Company Chief Jeff Guerriero.

Despite the rain, organizers said they were happy with the turnout.

