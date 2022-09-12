Read full article on original website
Did You Know Joe Foss Had a Big Impact on the Game of Football?
South Dakotans are highly familiar with the name Joe Foss. Most people immediately associate Foss with the Sioux Falls Regional Airport, otherwise known as Joe Foss Field. Foss was a very accomplished aviator during his lifetime. A United States Marine Corp major, and a highly decorated Marine fighter-ace during World War II, he also received the Medal of Honor for his role in the air combat campaign during the Guadalcanal Campaign in the early 1940s and was later named an Air National Guard brigadier general.
Your Guide to the 2022 Sanford International in Sioux Falls
The 2022 Sanford International Golf Tournament is here, with the three-day event teeing off tomorrow morning right here in Sioux Falls. So far this week, fans have been able to soak up the Pro-Am and much more, and will now turn their focus to the main event Friday through Sunday.
Sioux Falls Concert Announces New Venue and Opening Acts
If you're planning on attending the Sam Hunt concert on Thursday, September 15th (tonight), there are some important changes made to the event. Great Shots will no longer be the venue for the evening due to looming inclement weather. The concert celebrating the Sanford International will now take place at the Sanford Pentagon. Oh...and Mitchell Tenpenny will no longer be the opening act.
Is Sioux Falls One of The Worst Cities for Country Music Fans?
Every year, multiple country artists perform huge shows throughout South Dakota and the Sioux Empire. You would think with the numerous country shows, Sioux Falls would be one of the best cities for country music fans. But think again!. There's a new study about 2022's Best Cities for Country Music...
Wilco Marks Its First Sioux Falls Show on Monday Night
Monday night concerts are fun ways to kick-off the new work week. However, one Monday night show that took place at the Washington Pavilion stood out from previous shows. This American rock-country group made its Sioux Falls debut. The American band Wilco is currently on the road for the group's...
Which Countries Import the Most South Dakota Products?
It's a very big number for a state with a very small population. Estimates put exports of South Dakota products at well over $1 billion dollars annually and it's not just in agriculture. Things like beverages, spirits, and vinegar; nuclear reactors, boilers, and machinery; and optic, photo, medical, and surgical...
Blake Shelton Returns to Sioux Falls with Friends
Just announced, that Blake Shelton is coming back to Sioux Falls. See Blake Shelton with his Back To The Honky Tonk Tour, Friday, February 17, 2023. Blake is coming back to The Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls along with friends Carly Pearce and Country newcomer Jackson Dean. There...
Drake White to The District in Sioux Falls
Just announced Drake White is set to play The District in Sioux Falls. See Drake White on September 23, 2022. Listen to Kickin' Country to win tickets to the show. Drake White grew up singing in his church’s youth choir in Alabama before becoming one of Country music’s most spirited innovators, earning four Top 40 hits and traveling the country on multiple nationwide tours. His 2013 debut single “Simple Life” introduced his brand of Country Soul, which he cemented with the 2016 debut album SPARK followed by the EPs ‘Pieces’ and ‘Stars.’ In August 2019, he collapsed on stage due to a hemorrhagic stroke, and doctors told him he might never perform again. After undergoing a series of operations to repair his Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) and months of physiotherapy, White has proved them wrong, returning to the road to spread his incredible positivity to his fans. He’s currently on tour with Whiskey Myers and will return to his headline THE OPTIMYSTIC TOUR in Spring 2022. He just released his new album, THE OPTIMYSTIC, an inspiring glimpse into the journey he has taken over the past few years. White has received accolades including Rolling Stone’s 10 Country Artists You Need to Know, The Grammy’s Artist of Tomorrow and the British CMA Awards’ International Song of the Year and has shared the bill with Country music superstars like Luke Bryan, Eric Church and Zac Brown Band.
What Are All Those Semi Trucks Doing in Sioux Falls This Week?
The South Dakota Truck Convoy at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls is the reason you'll be seeing so many spiffed-up semis this week around the Sioux Falls area!. The 19th Annual Convoy rolls back into Sioux Falls on Friday (September 16) for a truly unique fundraising event for South Dakota Special Olympics.
Is This the Most Fun New Fall Family Destination in South Dakota?
Our Farm is a new - Pumpkin Patch, Corn Maze, Petting Zoo, Pedal Track, Multiple Slides ,Hay Bale Mountain, Zip Lines, Corn Pit, Gourd Launchers, Concession stands and Fall family and friend fun! - Our Farm Facebook. So the answer to the title question is "yes"!. The Mellegaard family decided...
Second Date with Brooke and Jeffery
One of our listeners needs our help tracking down a past date for various reasons. We’ll call them up and try to figure out what went wrong and maybe even secure a Second Date!. For fifteen years Result-Townsquare Media Sioux Falls has been helping raise money to help fight...
VIDEO: Sioux Falls Public Safety Campus Will Look Like A Small Town
It's a place that you wouldn't think twice about in your daily life, but you'll be glad it's there if you ever need it. The Sioux Falls Public Safety Campus currently under construction will consolidate training and first responder facilities for the city and county in one location. The $50...
Awkward Tuesday Phone Call – Brooke and Jeffrey on Hot 104.7 Sioux Falls
The Brooke and Jeffrey Morning Show Awkward Tuesday Phone Call. The guy in today’s Awkward Tuesday Phone Call is on his last chance to try and win back his one true love and only with our help will he be able to finally speak his truth. Meet Brooke and...
The A’s, B’s, H’s And M’s Of Farming
I haven't lived on a farm for, oh, getting on close to a half century now. I was raised on a farm, or maybe I should call it a farmstead. It was 80 acres of rented land a mile south of Leota, Minnesota, over in Nobles County. My dad loved the place. While he did other things to help make a living, he loved working in the field, out there in the corn and beans.
