Sioux Falls, SD

Hot 104.7

Did You Know Joe Foss Had a Big Impact on the Game of Football?

South Dakotans are highly familiar with the name Joe Foss. Most people immediately associate Foss with the Sioux Falls Regional Airport, otherwise known as Joe Foss Field. Foss was a very accomplished aviator during his lifetime. A United States Marine Corp major, and a highly decorated Marine fighter-ace during World War II, he also received the Medal of Honor for his role in the air combat campaign during the Guadalcanal Campaign in the early 1940s and was later named an Air National Guard brigadier general.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls Concert Announces New Venue and Opening Acts

If you're planning on attending the Sam Hunt concert on Thursday, September 15th (tonight), there are some important changes made to the event. Great Shots will no longer be the venue for the evening due to looming inclement weather. The concert celebrating the Sanford International will now take place at the Sanford Pentagon. Oh...and Mitchell Tenpenny will no longer be the opening act.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Wilco Marks Its First Sioux Falls Show on Monday Night

Monday night concerts are fun ways to kick-off the new work week. However, one Monday night show that took place at the Washington Pavilion stood out from previous shows. This American rock-country group made its Sioux Falls debut. The American band Wilco is currently on the road for the group's...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Which Countries Import the Most South Dakota Products?

It's a very big number for a state with a very small population. Estimates put exports of South Dakota products at well over $1 billion dollars annually and it's not just in agriculture. Things like beverages, spirits, and vinegar; nuclear reactors, boilers, and machinery; and optic, photo, medical, and surgical...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Blake Shelton Returns to Sioux Falls with Friends

Just announced, that Blake Shelton is coming back to Sioux Falls. See Blake Shelton with his Back To The Honky Tonk Tour, Friday, February 17, 2023. Blake is coming back to The Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls along with friends Carly Pearce and Country newcomer Jackson Dean. There...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Drake White to The District in Sioux Falls

Just announced Drake White is set to play The District in Sioux Falls. See Drake White on September 23, 2022. Listen to Kickin' Country to win tickets to the show. Drake White grew up singing in his church’s youth choir in Alabama before becoming one of Country music’s most spirited innovators, earning four Top 40 hits and traveling the country on multiple nationwide tours. His 2013 debut single “Simple Life” introduced his brand of Country Soul, which he cemented with the 2016 debut album SPARK followed by the EPs ‘Pieces’ and ‘Stars.’ In August 2019, he collapsed on stage due to a hemorrhagic stroke, and doctors told him he might never perform again. After undergoing a series of operations to repair his Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) and months of physiotherapy, White has proved them wrong, returning to the road to spread his incredible positivity to his fans. He’s currently on tour with Whiskey Myers and will return to his headline THE OPTIMYSTIC TOUR in Spring 2022. He just released his new album, THE OPTIMYSTIC, an inspiring glimpse into the journey he has taken over the past few years. White has received accolades including Rolling Stone’s 10 Country Artists You Need to Know, The Grammy’s Artist of Tomorrow and the British CMA Awards’ International Song of the Year and has shared the bill with Country music superstars like Luke Bryan, Eric Church and Zac Brown Band.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

What Are All Those Semi Trucks Doing in Sioux Falls This Week?

The South Dakota Truck Convoy at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls is the reason you'll be seeing so many spiffed-up semis this week around the Sioux Falls area!. The 19th Annual Convoy rolls back into Sioux Falls on Friday (September 16) for a truly unique fundraising event for South Dakota Special Olympics.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Second Date with Brooke and Jeffery

One of our listeners needs our help tracking down a past date for various reasons. We’ll call them up and try to figure out what went wrong and maybe even secure a Second Date!. For fifteen years Result-Townsquare Media Sioux Falls has been helping raise money to help fight...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

The A’s, B’s, H’s And M’s Of Farming

I haven't lived on a farm for, oh, getting on close to a half century now. I was raised on a farm, or maybe I should call it a farmstead. It was 80 acres of rented land a mile south of Leota, Minnesota, over in Nobles County. My dad loved the place. While he did other things to help make a living, he loved working in the field, out there in the corn and beans.
LEOTA, MN
