CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: SEC’s Gensler wants CEX, DEXs to register; Bitcoin regaining dominance
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Sept. 14 includes Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao’s comments on the MiCA framework, SEC Chair Gary Gensler reiterating his stance on most crypto being securities, and the blocking of Bitcoin wallets linked to an Iranian cybercriminal group. CryptoSlate Top Stories. Binance CEO Changpeng...
Research: ETH hit peak dominance against BTC going into the Merge
Ethereum‘s dominance over Bitcoin has been increasing since July 2021, and the Merge occurred at peak dominance over the flagship crypto. The chart below compares Bitcoin and Ethereum’s market caps against one another to determine which is dominant, starting from 2016. The black areas indicate the BTC/ETH dominance.
Research: Bitcoin falls below all key moving averages for the fifth time ever
A moving average (MA) is a stock indicator commonly used in technical analysis. As its name suggests, the indicator smooths out price data by creating a constantly updated average price over a specific time period. In technical analysis, moving averages help identify trend directions by analyzing previous price actions. Moving...
Ethereum Classic hashrate surges to over 200 TH/s post-Merge
Ethereum Classic is getting a fair share of the miners who can no longer mine Ethereum after its consensus mechanism was changed to proof-of-stake following completion of the Merge. The surge of PoW miners into Ethereum Classic post-Merge has increased its hashrate by over 250% in the last 24 hours,...
Celsius seeks court approval to sell $23M worth of stablecoin assets
Celsius Network is looking to sell $23 million worth of its stablecoin assets for U.S. dollars, according to a Sept. 15 filing. Three entities belonging to Celsius hold eleven different forms of stablecoins, which totaled approximately $23 million. The holdings were actively used to facilitate its crypto lending services. Celsius...
Debate rages over whether Ethereum can be considered a security post-Merge
Less than 24 hours after Ethereum (ETH) completed its transition to proof-of-stake, the crypto community is enmeshed in arguments about whether the asset can now be considered a security or not. SEC chairman statement. The Wall Street Journal reported that US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chairman Gary Gensler said...
Research: Bitcoin may be regaining dominance over altcoins
Breaking from the decade-long tradition of Bitcoin dominance, Ethereum has been outperforming the market in the past few months. While some saw this as the market pricing in the upcoming Merge, others argued that it showed the natural and expected decoupling of the market. Ethereum’s outperformance was clearly visible through...
Old Mutual Wealth appointed to manage cash reserves of rand-backed stablecoin ZARP
ZARP appointed South African financial services group Old Mutual Wealth to manage the cash reserves of its stablecoin, which is pegged to the price of the South African rand(ZAR), in hopes of enhancing trust. ZARP is the only audited and bank-approved stablecoin in South Africa. Connecting RAND and ZARP. Rand...
Community braces for ‘fork wars’ after Poloniex’s sudden move to support EthereumFair over ETHW
The Poloniex exchange has named EthereumFair (ETF) as the ETH Proof-of-Work (PoW) forked chain as the principal one it will support, according to a Sept. 15 statement. Previously, Poloniex voiced support for ETHW but said it changed its mind as ETF is “supported by the community’s majority.”. Poloniex...
Valkyrie raises $73.6M for crypto-focused trusts
Alternative asset management firm Valkyrie raised $73.6 million in capital to fund two of its crypto-focused trusts, according to an amended filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The new capital adds to Valkyrie’s $1.2 billion assets under management (AUM) at the end of the second quarter.
Binance misallocates $20M Helium’s HNT tokens in mistake
Binance misallocated roughly $20 million of Helium’s HNT token to its users due to an accounting bug, Coindesk reported on Sept. 16. According to the report, Binance has since patched the bug after its discovery. The Helium ecosystem has two tokens, HNT and MOBILE, that it uses to reward...
Inery Acquires Investment From Metavest at $128m Valuation
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Singapore, Singapore, 14th September, 2022, Chainwire — Inery a decentralized data management system, has announced that it has secured an investment...
Web3 Platform LiveArt Brings World-leading Arts and Culture to BNB Chain
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. New York, United States, 15th September, 2022, Chainwire — LiveArt, the web3 platform transforming the art market, is bringing its industry-leading...
Binance’s CZ says Europe’s MiCA framework could be a global crypto regulation standard
Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao said that Europe’s Market in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulatory framework, though demanding, could become a global standard for . During a fireside chat on Sept. 14 at the Binance Blockchain Week in Paris, CZ said that the proposed regulatory guidelines in MiCA were “fantastic” and could become a global standard for other regulators to copy.
Santiment data shows 2 addresses controlling over 45% of Ethereum transactions post-merge
Two addresses have processed over 45% of Ethereum (ETH) transactions since the blockchain network completed its transition to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, according to Santiment data. The market intelligence platform’s post-merge inflation dashboard showed that 46.15% of the “nodes for storing data, processing transactions, and adding new blockchain blocks...
Ethereum switches to PoS after successfully completing the Merge
Ethereum (ETH) has migrated to a proof-of-stake network after the blockchain reached a terminal total difficulty of 58,750,000,000T at 06:43 UTC. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin tweeted that the Merge was a “big moment for the Ethereum ecosystem,” praising everyone who helped make it happen. Gnosis co-founder Martin Köppelmann...
Charles Hoskinson points out Ethereum’s Merge changes nothing
Input Output CEO Charles Hoskinson said the Merge changes nothing in terms of performance, operating cost, and liquidity. After months of build-up, the Ethereum Merge happened on September 15 at around 08:00 UTC. Vitalik Buterin commented that the event was a milestone moment for Ethereum and that he is proud of the efforts of all involved that made it happen.
