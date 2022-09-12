A game dominated by big plays went the way of the Hayden Wildcats (3-0), who held off Rossville (1-2) 55-34 on Friday night, completing a non-conference run through top small-school opponents. Hayden produced five scoring plays of at least 46 yards. The Bulldawgs responded with long, pounding drives but eventually fell off the pace. ...

TOPEKA, KS ・ 31 MINUTES AGO