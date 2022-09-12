Read full article on original website
WOWO News
2022 WOWO Penny Pitch Applications Now Being Accepted
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Get those applications ready, as WOWO’s 75th Anniversary Penny Pitch campaign is set to begin receiving applications. The 75-year-old program that is WOWO Penny Pitch has helped countless non-profit organizations across the area and this years’ campaign will be no different for its lucky recipient. The application process for Penny Pitch 2022 officially opened Friday morning for non-profits in the Fort Wayne, Allen County, or Northeast Indiana region who may quality.
WOWO News
Indiana Lt. Governor Speaks At Fort Wayne Summit
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): According to The Journal Gazette, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch spoke to local business leaders Thursday at Greater Fort Wayne’s first-ever Economic Development Summit, sharing her thoughts on technology, education and more. Speaking inside a large conference room at Memorial Coliseum, Crouch told attendees that “when Indiana is thriving, Fort Wayne is thriving.” The state’s economic environment has resulted in people and businesses moving to Indiana, she said. But Crouch warned the state can’t “rest on our laurels” in today’s world. When asked after the speech whether she is worried about the possible impact of Indiana’s new abortion ban – which went into effect Thursday – on people and businesses moving to the state, Crouch said she is.
WOWO News
FWCS breaks ground on Levan Scott Academy addition
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne Community Schools and Weigand Construction broke ground on the addition to Levan Scott Academy that will double the school. Students helped in the groundbreaking at 950 E. Fairfax Avenue on Wednesday. The project will add 19 classrooms, a media center, cafeteria and support spaces. The addition will add a total of over 43,000 square feet.
WOWO News
Barricaded person situation ends safely in northwest Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police responded to a call shortly after 9 a.m. Friday regarding an adult male making threats to shoot himself and others. His cell phone was pinged and located in the 2100 block of West Point Drive, in West Wind Apartments, on the city’s northwest side. Attempts were made to get the subject to voluntarily come out of a residence.
WOWO News
Ruoff announces staff reduction amid rising interest rates
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business) – Fort Wayne-based Ruoff Mortgage Co. says it has reduced its workforce by 4.6%. The company says the move is the result of rising interest rates for mortgages caused by inflation, as well as a waning demand for mortgages. The company did not...
WOWO News
FWPD warns of jewelry scam
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Police Department is warning the public of a jewelry scam. Police say the ongoing scheme involves someone approaching another person at gas stations and parking lots near various shopping centers and giving them a tale of woe and then sell a piece of jewelry for very little money. The jewelry is heavy and looks to be genuine, but officers say that it is highly polished brass or heavily gold plated junk metal and is worthless.
WOWO News
GM to invest nearly $500M to support EV production in Marion
MARION, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business): General Motors Co. is planning to invest $491 million to expand and upgrade operations at its Marion Metal Center, the company announced Thursday. The investment will add 6,000 square feet, as well as new and upgraded equipment, to the 2.7 million-square-foot facility to support the...
