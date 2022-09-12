Read full article on original website
Riotsville, U.S.A. Is A Nightmarish Documentary About Cops Playing Pretend
The establishment narrative of the civil rights movement in the United States is that after a nebulous period of nonviolent protest in the 1960s and 70s, Black people freed themselves from disenfranchisement, segregation, and discrimination. This arc of history has long been taught in public schools, passed down from (white) parents to their children, depicted in brand statements about Martin Luther King Jr. Day, etcetera. It’s also bullshit. All it takes to shatter that illusion is a glance back at how the media, the country’s white population, and the U.S. government reacted to an oppressed population’s demands in real time.
Andre Walker still believes in elegance
This story originally appeared in i-D’s The Ultra! Issue, no. 369, Fall 2022. Order your copy here. Andre Walker is, to those who know, a superstar of the fashion world: full of joy and exuberance and passion for the purity of elegance. He’s crafted a career unlike any other, one that stretches from staging his first show at fifteen in a Brooklyn nightclub, to his most recent collaboration with Off-White. Along the way he’s blazed a trail from London to New York to Paris, while resisting the easy categorisation of being a trailblazer. In fact, defying definition is one of the things Andre does best, instead constantly searching for beauty and glamour while designing collections under his own name and working extensively both with Marc Jacobs (at his own label and during his time at Louis Vuitton) and with Kim Jones. That both of those designers love and respect him to such an extreme degree should give you some indication of how talented and special he is.
Overheard in the Queue for the Queen's Lying-in-State
This week, London has transformed into an elaborate maze of queues, all for thousands of people to see the Queen lying in state ahead of her funeral on Monday. There are queues to get into The Queue, queues to get a cup of tea, queues to collect the wristband that you need to queue – all very orderly, all very British.
Rental Opportunity of the Week: This Flat Is Literally Just a Room
What is it? Sadly this property has been removed by the agent — [lowering sunglasses] who were Foxtons, by the way – so you can no longer rent it anymore. Sorry. But before they removed it: It was a studio flat where the shower was in a cupboard.
Grab Great Jones' Greatest Hits at Its Weekend Flash Sale
Stupid-hot deals on all of our favorite stuff. A ritzy wine and dine experience is such a luxury. But as much as we love an occasional splurge on a tasting menu with courses the size of a postage stamp, we do have to sometimes stay home and cook. We’re not salty, though, because, with the right cookware, we can replicate that fine dining experience at home (well, except the people-watching). We’re big fans of Great Jones’ cast iron cookware, and it’s our lucky day, because the almighty ones have dropped a flash sale on two of its best kitchen workhorses through September 19.
‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Finally Becomes the Anime It Always Wanted to Be
Cyberpunk and anime go together like film noir and venetian blinds. Anime is mostly a visual style that can be applied to any genre, but some of the great foundational anime like Akira, Ghost in the Shell, and Serial Experiments Lain share themes and aesthetics with the cyberpunk genre. That’s why Cyberpunk 2077, a pastiche of the genre, references anime so much. And now, with the release of an anime based on the game on Netflix, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the snake is eating its tail, but in a good way. The Japanese, psychedelic melancholy take on the game is great, even if it’s story is a little too similar.
Inside the ‘Experimental’ Town That King Charles III Created
POUNDBURY, England – If you follow the Queen Mother’s gaze, you’ll find that it lands on the Duchess of Cornwall pub, where a £17.45 Venison Bourguignon or £17.95 Roasted Barramundi awaits you. Too pricey? Perhaps you’d prefer the hummus flatbread, at a princely £9.50. Or, if none of those sound appetising, you’re in luck – there’s a posh supermarket just across the road.
20th Century Fox to Finally Pay for Ruining That Thai Beach in ‘The Beach’
In the 2000 film The Beach, a young Leonardo DiCaprio, hot off Titanic fame, plays a young backpacker who discovers a tropical paradise in the form of a secluded beach, home to a community of travelers. Despite its cult classic status, The Beach was a critical flop—DiCaprio was nominated for...
