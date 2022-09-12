This story originally appeared in i-D’s The Ultra! Issue, no. 369, Fall 2022. Order your copy here. Andre Walker is, to those who know, a superstar of the fashion world: full of joy and exuberance and passion for the purity of elegance. He’s crafted a career unlike any other, one that stretches from staging his first show at fifteen in a Brooklyn nightclub, to his most recent collaboration with Off-White. Along the way he’s blazed a trail from London to New York to Paris, while resisting the easy categorisation of being a trailblazer. In fact, defying definition is one of the things Andre does best, instead constantly searching for beauty and glamour while designing collections under his own name and working extensively both with Marc Jacobs (at his own label and during his time at Louis Vuitton) and with Kim Jones. That both of those designers love and respect him to such an extreme degree should give you some indication of how talented and special he is.

