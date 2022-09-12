ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Next Up For Duke Football: NC A&T

Duke Football is 2-0 after last weekend’s big win at Northwestern and the Blue Devils have a chance Saturday to move to 3-0 with a win over North Carolina A&T. There is a lot of excitement about Duke Football right now and for the first time in a while, Wally Wade is sold out. The horseshoe should be rocking Saturday.
Duke Recruiting: Get Excited For TJ Power

Last week Duke secured what might be the final piece of its stellar 2023 recruiting class in TJ Power, a consensus 4* recruit ranked as high as a 5* (and the No. 21 player in his class) by Rivals. Power joins combo guards Caleb Foster and Jared McCain and forwards Mackenzie Mgbako and Sean Stewart in a class that is in pole position to be the No. 1 in the country, and could by season’s end consist of an almost unprecedented five Top 25 recruits.
Duke Recruiting: Carter Bryant Offered

Carter Bryant, a 6-6, 170 lb. forward from California, tweeted Tuesday that he had been offered by Duke. Generally seen as a 5-Star prospect, the class of 2024 prospect is getting tons of attention. UCLA is after him, Gonzaga too. Louisville is interested. UNLV, Illinois and Xavier are after him too. And he has a soft spot for Arizona, where his aunt, Shaquille Torres, played volleyball. He says he kind of grew up on campus, so that’s potentially a big advantage for Tommy Lloyd.
