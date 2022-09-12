Read full article on original website
Related
Binance CEO: EU's Proposed Crypto Reg 'Strict'
Binance Founder and CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao reportedly said the European Union's proposed regulation of cryptocurrency is “fantastic,” though he does have some reservations about it. Speaking Wednesday (Sept. 14) at the Binance Blockchain Week event in Paris, the crypto exchange leader said the proposed EU...
Cross Border Payments Firm Payall Nets $10M for Expansion
Cross-border bank processor Payall has closed a $10 million seed round led by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), a press release said. Payall has a single shared platform which will fuel compliance automation, risk mitigation and more transparency, the release said. The platform’s services include specialized, inclusive payment orchestration for cross-border payments offered through banks or financial institutions.
Modern Treasury Collabs With Goldman Sachs to Advance Embedded Payments
Money movement FinTech Modern Treasury and Goldman Sachs Transaction Banking (TxB) are collaborating to advance the move to embedded payments and help collective clients leverage the capabilities for their own products. Mutual clients will be provided with an integrated money movement solution through Modern Treasury’s Payment Operations software platform with...
Cloud Banking Firm nCino, Codat Team on SMB Loan Underwriting
Codat, an API for small business data, will be partnering with cloud banking firm nCino to automate and accelerate the ways banks can underwrite small business loans, a press release said. nCino’s services help cut down the time it takes banks to transfer information from a borrower’s financial statements into...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Today in B2B Payments: B2Bs Book Triple Play of Fund Raisings in Tight Market
Today in B2B payments, Axle Payments, GETIDA and Candis announce they’ve raised funds to scale their B2B solutions. Plus, BigCommerce brings cryptocurrency payment solutions to clients in select countries. Freight and logistics financial enablement platform Axle Payments is rebranding itself as Denim following the close of a $126 million...
Walmart Takes First Step to Launching Digital Bank With One
Retail banking, indeed. In the most literal sense. In a move that is not a surprise — but is a seismic shift in financial services, nonetheless — Walmart is branching into bank accounts. And, by extension, bringing the banking branch into the retail aisles. Bloomberg reported on Wednesday...
APIs Bridge FinTech Infrastructure and Bank Regulatory Expertise
Regulatory frameworks such as the European Union’s Revised Payment Services Directive (PSD2) have played a critical role in the implementation of open banking, forcing retail banks in the region to make customer account information available to FinTechs and nonbank third parties through the use of application programming interfaces (APIs).
Report: SEC Accounting Guidance Creates Hurdle for Banks’ Crypto Plans
Despite demand from an increasing number of their clients for cryptocurrency products and services, many banks are reportedly holding back on offering them because accounting guidance from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) makes it unprofitable to do so. The March 31 accounting guidance from the SEC requires that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Treasury Crypto Reports Long on Detail, Short on Urgency
Anyone expecting the blueprints for legislation to regulate cryptocurrencies from the three reports the Treasury Department released Friday (Sept. 16) will be sorely disappointed. While extensive, the reports produced in line with President Biden’s March 10 executive order on cryptocurrencies and digital assets don’t provide many specific recommendations or policy...
OTT Pay Brings Cross-Border Transaction Processing to US
Canadian payment service provider OTT Pay is bringing its cross-border transaction processing solutions to the U.S. to more efficiently serve global eCommerce companies. OTT Pay’s subsidiary company OTT Pay USA is partnering with global payment leaders to offer eCommerce merchants worldwide payment collection and settlement solutions that can help them save on cross-border transaction costs, according to a press release on Friday (Sept. 16).
EMEA Daily: Paysend Launches New Instant Payment Service
Today in Europe, Africa and the Middle East, U.K.-based FinTech Paysend launched a new instant payment product, and Adyen has integrated Block’s Cash App as a payment method. The Amsterdam-headquartered FinTech Adyen has partnered with Block’s mobile payment method Cash App to become the first such platform to offer...
Flutterwave Launches eNaira Payments for Businesses in Nigeria
In what will be perceived as a victory for Nigeria’s central bank digital currency (CBDC), FinTech Flutterwave announced Wednesday (Sept. 14) that merchants using its platform can now accept eNaira payments from their customers. Flutterwave merchants can now enable the payment option on their dashboard for customer use. To...
NCR’s Corporate Cleave Leverages ATMs to Boost Self-Service, Digital Banking
For NCR Corp., the goal is to capitalize on the continued shift to digital banking. Underpinning its newly-announced split into two independent companies, we see some other shifts taking root: A shift from roots as a hardware-centric vendor towards software and a shift from manufacturing to an asset-lite model. As...
German Software Firm Candis Raises $16M to Expand AP Automation
German accounts payable (AP) automation software provider Candis has reportedly raised $16 million in funding and said it will use the new investment to continue to expand. The platform has recorded 20 billion processed invoices — a ninefold increase in two years, Tech Funding News (TFN) reported Wednesday (Sept. 14).
Banking Platform Oportun Gains $150M Secured Loan From Neuberger Berman
Mission-driven FinTech and digital banking platform Oportun Financial Corporation closed a $150 million senior secured term loan from funds managed or sub-advised by Neuberger Berman Specialty Finance. “The capital provided by this loan will support the continued investment and growth in our business that we expect, even under the tighter...
Instant Payments, Stablecoins Sit Atop Treasury Dept’s Innovation Agenda
After six months of work, the U.S. Treasury Department has released a trio of reports on cryptocurrency policy, and instant payments are high on the agenda. In the first of them, “The Future of Money and Payments,” the government looked at both the current state of payments and recent innovations, most notably real-time payments tools like the Federal Reserve’s forthcoming FedNow system and The Clearing House’s RTP network, as well as potential innovations that cryptocurrency stablecoins could bring.
Today in B2B Payments: Tech Tackles X-Border Payments, SaaS Billing
Today in B2B payments, LianLian Global adds a cross-border payments guarantee to China, while Maxio launches a one-stop solution for Software-as-a-Service companies’ billing and financial operations. Plus, B2B payments firm Bottomline buys Nexus Systems to extend into the real estate vertical. Cross-border payments service provider LianLian Global has announced...
Today in B2B Payments: Developers Provide Crypto, Receipt Management Tools
Today in B2B payments, CryptoPayments launches new solutions to help make and receive payments in cryptocurrency, while Botkeeper partners with Expensify to streamline monthly receipt management. Plus, Ratio secures $411 million to grow its buy now, pay later (BNPL) and financing platform. Estonia-based cryptocurrency-fiat gateway CryptoPayments has launched new solutions...
Ratio Secures $411M to Grow BNPL, Financing Platform for SaaS Firms
B2B FinTech company Ratio has emerged from stealth and announced it has secured $411 million to grow its buy now, pay later (BNPL) and financing platform for Subscription-as-a-Service (SaaS) businesses and other recurring revenue firms. Ratio allows these firms to provide embedded BNPL services that “granularly match” their customers’ cash...
Proactive Dispute Policies Put Merchants, Consumers on Same Page
Transaction disputes, by their very nature, are reactive problems for merchants. They don’t exist until a cardholder is dissatisfied or confused about a transaction, setting off a chain reaction of events. The cardholder first contacts the credit card issuer with a complaint, then a provisional credit is shared with them before an investigation, commonly referred to as dispute representment, begins to determine liability.
pymnts
Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
25K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0