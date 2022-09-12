ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

wajr.com

Meeting in the works to discuss Bon Vista fire

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Local officials with Monongalia County and the city of Morgantown are planning to meet to discuss how a future disaster, such as the fire at Bon Vista Apartments earlier this summer, can be avoided in the future. In response to the concerns of victims of the...
wajr.com

Weather hurts BOPARC pool revenues

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Weather is being blamed for an estimated $12,000 operating loss at the Krepps and Marilla Park pools in Morgantown. “Were victims to the weather when it happens and I’m sure that was part of it, we just didn’t have a very good second half of the season,” BOPARC Executive Director Melissa Wiles.
wajr.com

BOPARC OKs Flegal Reservoir agreement, community engagement next

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – In Morgantown, BOPARC has approved the agreement for recreational facilities at the Flegal Reservoir and Dam. BOPARC Executive Director Mellissa Wiles made it clear the agreement does not include design specifics or a timeline, but allows the city and BOPARC to begin the public engagement phase.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Monroeville Council’s rezoning approval paves way for funeral home

Monroeville council members on Sept. 13 approved the rezoning of a new business on Haymaker Road. Law Funeral Home intends to open a new location in Monroeville to answer the demands of their clients. In order to open this location, they needed to have the 4.5-four acre property rezoned from...
wajr.com

Governor signs abortion bill into law, Dr. Clay Marsh reaches out to the WVU campus community

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Governor Jim Justice has signed the abortion bill passed in the West Virginia Legislature earlier this week. The bill provides exceptions for non-viable fetuses, fetal anomalies and medical emergencies. There are also exceptions for rape and incest but these cases are restricted up to 8 weeks for adults and 14 weeks for minors. All rape and incest cases must be reported to law enforcement before the victim can seek an abortion.
Tribune-Review

Landowners to receive $5.5M to settle suit over oil, gas rights in Fayette County

About 60 Fayette County landowners who signed leases for oil and gas rights 14 years ago will receive a combined $5.5 million in a settlement reached with a drilling company. The settlement calls for Chief Exploration and Development, now known as Cyprus Exploration and Development, to pay the landowners for leases that were signed between August and October 2008. The landowners filed a class-action lawsuit in 2011 after bonus and rent payments were not made.
WTRF- 7News

17-month-old dies by drowning in West Virginia pond

SALEM, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia State Police Captain Robert Maddy has confirmed that a 17-month-old drowned in a pond over the weekend. According to the release from WVSP, two troopers responded to a home in Salem on Sunday, Sept. 11 where they confirmed that the child had died in a pond at the residence. […]
WPXI Pittsburgh

Construction starting to bring historic Pittsburgh buildings back to life

PITTSBURGH — Construction is starting and millions of dollars are being invested to bring historic buildings back to life. It’s all about preserving the history. “This building was built for a distillery back in 1856, and that’s really why we wanted to bring it back as a distillery, because it was the last pre-Prohibition distillery licensed in Pittsburgh and at one point, was the largest rye distillery in the world,” said Eric Kraemer, vice president of retail operations for Talleyrand Holdings LLC.
WDTV

Texas Roadhouse set to relocate to Westover from Star City

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Texas Roadhouse in Monongalia County will soon be relocating. Texas Roadhouse will open its new location in Westover on Friday, Sept. 23, officials from the company said. The location, at 50 Tipple St., adds seating to accommodate 340 guests, 175 parking spots and will employ an...
wajr.com

Salem area toddler drowns, investigation ongoing

SALEM, W.Va. – West Virginia State Police report a 17-month-old child drowned in a pond at a Salem area home. Troopers pulled the deceased child from the pond Sunday, September 11. The investigation remains active.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Monroeville cruiser damaged responding to crash

A Monroeville police car was towed from the scene of a one-car crash early Friday after being damaged by resulting debris. Monroeville Police Chief Doug Cole said no one was injured at about 12:45 a.m. when the car crashed into a utility pole in the 4600 block of William Penn Highway, across from the Phantom Fireworks store.
wajr.com

Former Hazelton C.O. convicted of lying to federal agents

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A former U.S. Penitentiary Hazelton correctional officer has been convicted of lying about alleged abuse to inmates, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld. William Lewis, 34, of Elkins, West Virginia, reported excessive force was being used against inmates in the special housing unit, then denied...
