wajr.com
Meeting in the works to discuss Bon Vista fire
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Local officials with Monongalia County and the city of Morgantown are planning to meet to discuss how a future disaster, such as the fire at Bon Vista Apartments earlier this summer, can be avoided in the future. In response to the concerns of victims of the...
wajr.com
Weather hurts BOPARC pool revenues
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Weather is being blamed for an estimated $12,000 operating loss at the Krepps and Marilla Park pools in Morgantown. “Were victims to the weather when it happens and I’m sure that was part of it, we just didn’t have a very good second half of the season,” BOPARC Executive Director Melissa Wiles.
wajr.com
BOPARC OKs Flegal Reservoir agreement, community engagement next
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – In Morgantown, BOPARC has approved the agreement for recreational facilities at the Flegal Reservoir and Dam. BOPARC Executive Director Mellissa Wiles made it clear the agreement does not include design specifics or a timeline, but allows the city and BOPARC to begin the public engagement phase.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Monroeville Council’s rezoning approval paves way for funeral home
Monroeville council members on Sept. 13 approved the rezoning of a new business on Haymaker Road. Law Funeral Home intends to open a new location in Monroeville to answer the demands of their clients. In order to open this location, they needed to have the 4.5-four acre property rezoned from...
WTRF- 7News
Former West Virginia House of Delegates candidate charged again in two counties after wine festival incident
(WTRF) — Former House of Delegates District 3 candidate Dalton Haas, 26, was arrested again and is now facing new felony charges in two counties. Haas is facing a new felony charge in Ohio County for false pretenses and a new felony charge in Marshall County for fraudulent schemes. Also, Haas faces new misdemeanor charges […]
Public comment on proposed noise ordinance reveals industry is the cause of most complaints
OHIO COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – The Ohio County Commission held a meeting Tuesday night seeking public comments on a proposed noise ordinance for unincorporated and outlying areas of the county. Officials brought up the idea of the ordinance back in August, after residents in the outskirts of Ohio County brought issues involving excessive noise to […]
Mon County BOE discusses policy behind removing pride flags
There's been recent controversy around a decision to remove pride flags from a school in Monongalia County.
wajr.com
Governor signs abortion bill into law, Dr. Clay Marsh reaches out to the WVU campus community
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Governor Jim Justice has signed the abortion bill passed in the West Virginia Legislature earlier this week. The bill provides exceptions for non-viable fetuses, fetal anomalies and medical emergencies. There are also exceptions for rape and incest but these cases are restricted up to 8 weeks for adults and 14 weeks for minors. All rape and incest cases must be reported to law enforcement before the victim can seek an abortion.
Landowners to receive $5.5M to settle suit over oil, gas rights in Fayette County
About 60 Fayette County landowners who signed leases for oil and gas rights 14 years ago will receive a combined $5.5 million in a settlement reached with a drilling company. The settlement calls for Chief Exploration and Development, now known as Cyprus Exploration and Development, to pay the landowners for leases that were signed between August and October 2008. The landowners filed a class-action lawsuit in 2011 after bonus and rent payments were not made.
Community members, businesses outraged by ‘oil and chips’ work on busy roads
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Business owners and community members along Babcock Boulevard and surrounding roadways are outraged by the results of sealing work recently completed by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. “This is like Armageddon. Something went wrong,” said Millvale resident Kristen Seiler. “I feel like I’m living in...
Allegheny County Health Department puts residents on notice after citing local restaurant
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The Allegheny County Health Department put a consumer alert sticker on the front door of Ragtime Pizza in Duquesne after inspectors found inches of grease, water and fecal matter on the basement floor. “By the time you have fecal matter on the floor, it’s been...
WTRF- 7News
17-month-old dies by drowning in West Virginia pond
SALEM, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia State Police Captain Robert Maddy has confirmed that a 17-month-old drowned in a pond over the weekend. According to the release from WVSP, two troopers responded to a home in Salem on Sunday, Sept. 11 where they confirmed that the child had died in a pond at the residence. […]
Former Fort Pitt Brewery in Jeannette recommended for demolition
The former Fort Pitt Brewery in Jeannette and seven other structures in the city were deemed public nuisances Tuesday and recommended for demolition. It was a formality for the crumbling multibuilding brewery complex in West Jeannette that has been acquired by the Westmoreland County Land Bank in preparation for redevelopment.
Metro News
West Virginia Department of Education name Teacher, School Service Personnel of the Year
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Education named the Teacher of the Year and School Service Personnel of the Year on Tuesday during a ceremony at the State Culture Center. Amber Nichols, a kindergarten teacher at Eastwood Elementary School in Morgantown, has taught for 21 years. Nichols...
Construction starting to bring historic Pittsburgh buildings back to life
PITTSBURGH — Construction is starting and millions of dollars are being invested to bring historic buildings back to life. It’s all about preserving the history. “This building was built for a distillery back in 1856, and that’s really why we wanted to bring it back as a distillery, because it was the last pre-Prohibition distillery licensed in Pittsburgh and at one point, was the largest rye distillery in the world,” said Eric Kraemer, vice president of retail operations for Talleyrand Holdings LLC.
WDTV
Texas Roadhouse set to relocate to Westover from Star City
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Texas Roadhouse in Monongalia County will soon be relocating. Texas Roadhouse will open its new location in Westover on Friday, Sept. 23, officials from the company said. The location, at 50 Tipple St., adds seating to accommodate 340 guests, 175 parking spots and will employ an...
wajr.com
Salem area toddler drowns, investigation ongoing
SALEM, W.Va. – West Virginia State Police report a 17-month-old child drowned in a pond at a Salem area home. Troopers pulled the deceased child from the pond Sunday, September 11. The investigation remains active.
2 houses destroyed in Washington County fire
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A Washington County couple is starting over after a fire destroyed their home of 30 years. Carole Leach and her husband lived along Wood Street in New Eagle. “Once you walk out and see your house on fire, what do you do? Stand there and...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Monroeville cruiser damaged responding to crash
A Monroeville police car was towed from the scene of a one-car crash early Friday after being damaged by resulting debris. Monroeville Police Chief Doug Cole said no one was injured at about 12:45 a.m. when the car crashed into a utility pole in the 4600 block of William Penn Highway, across from the Phantom Fireworks store.
wajr.com
Former Hazelton C.O. convicted of lying to federal agents
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A former U.S. Penitentiary Hazelton correctional officer has been convicted of lying about alleged abuse to inmates, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld. William Lewis, 34, of Elkins, West Virginia, reported excessive force was being used against inmates in the special housing unit, then denied...
