Nornickel to raise employees' stake in mining giant - Potanin
MOSCOW, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Russian mining giant Nornickel (GMKN.MM) plans to increase the equity holdings of employees and other individuals to collectively comprise 25% of the company, up from 10% now, its top shareholder Vladimir Potanin said on Saturday.
China Will Work With Russia to 'Instill Stability and Positive Energy in a Chaotic World', Xi Tells Putin
BEIJING (Reuters) - China will work with Russia to "instill stability and positive energy in a chaotic world", Chinese President Xi Jinping told Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting on the sidelines of a summit in Uzbekistan. This is the first time they are meeting in person since the...
Trump Ally's Trial to Test Century-Old U.S. Law on What Makes Someone a 'Foreign Agent'
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Tom Barrack, the investor and onetime fundraiser for former U.S. President Donald Trump, will go on trial next week in a case that will provide a rare test of a century-old law requiring agents for other countries to notify the government. Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn say...
Traffic, Water Shortages, Now Floods: the Slow Death of India's Tech Hub?
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Harish Pullanoor spent his weekends in the late 1980s tramping around the marshes and ponds of Yemalur, an area then on the eastern edge of the Indian metropolis of Bengaluru, where his cousins would join him catching small freshwater fish. In the 1990s, Bengaluru, once a genteel...
France's Health Body Warns of Resurgence of COVID Virus in the Country
PARIS (Reuters) - France's national health body warned on Friday of a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the country, and urged people to continue to get vaccinated to protect themselves against the virus. The Sante Publique France (SPF) body said that during the week of Sept 5-Sept 11, there had...
Ukraine Continues to Consolidate Its Control in Kharkiv Area, UK Says
(Reuters) - Britain's defence ministry said on Thursday that Ukrainian forces continue to consolidate their control of newly liberated areas of Kharkiv Oblast. Russian forces have largely withdrawn from the area west of the Oskil River, the British Defence Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin on Twitter.(https://bit.ly/3SnlLbR) High-value equipment...
Stock Market Tumble Draws Bargain Hunters
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Some traders took advantage of Tuesday's massive selloff in the U.S. stock market to go bottom fishing in stocks and options in hopes of picking up cheap upside bets on a quick market rebound. With S&P 500 dropping 4.3% on Tuesday, the Cboe Volatility Index -...
Putin Tells Europe: if You Want Gas Then Open Nord Stream 2
SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin on Friday denied Russia had anything to do with Europe's energy crisis, saying that if the European Union wanted more gas it should lift sanctions preventing the opening of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Speaking to reporters after the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in...
Italy to Contribute to Ukraine EU Aid Program With 700 Million Euros - Govt Draft
ROME (Reuters) - Italy will contribute to the EU's macro-financial assistance (MFA) program for Ukraine with 700 million euros ($697.48 million), a government draft showed on Friday. The decision is expected to be ratified by a cabinet meeting later in the day. ($1 = 1.0034 euros) (Reporting by Alvise Armellini,...
Around 500 Guests Expected at Queen Elizabeth's Funeral - UK Foreign Office Source
LONDON (Reuters) -Queen Elizabeth's funeral on Monday will be attended by around 500 guests representing nearly 200 countries and territories, a British foreign office source said on Friday. Nearly 100 presidents and heads of government and over 20 royals will attend, the source said. The guests include the Crown Prince...
U.K.・
India's Modi, Turkey's Erdogan Hold Unexpected Meeting at Regional Summit
(Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of a regional summit on Friday, in their first encounter in over two years since relations soured after Erdogan's comments on the disputed Muslim-majority region of Kashmir. In early 2020 India's government had summoned the...
U.S. Consumer Inflation Expectations Fall in September; Sentiment Rises
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. consumers' near-term inflation expectations fell to a one-year low in September and the outlook over the next five years also improved, easing fears that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates by a full percentage point next week. The University of Michigan's survey on Friday followed in...
India Tells U.S. It Is Concerned About Package for Pakistan F-16 Jets
NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India is concerned about a U.S. decision to provide a sustenance package for Pakistan's fleet of F-16 fighter aircraft, the Indian defence minister told his U.S. counterpart on Wednesday. The U.S.-built aircraft are a critical part of the military arsenal of Pakistan, whose arch-rival India worries that...
