Today in B2B Payments: B2Bs Book Triple Play of Fund Raisings in Tight Market
Today in B2B payments, Axle Payments, GETIDA and Candis announce they’ve raised funds to scale their B2B solutions. Plus, BigCommerce brings cryptocurrency payment solutions to clients in select countries. Freight and logistics financial enablement platform Axle Payments is rebranding itself as Denim following the close of a $126 million...
GETIDA Announces Strategic Investment for Its Platform for Amazon Sellers
Auditing and reconciliation services firm GETIDA has announced an investment from SIB Fixed Cost Reduction, a portfolio company of O2, a press release said. Kevin Flounders, CEO of SIB, commented, “GETIDA is one of the most exciting solutions that we have encountered in the e-commerce space. The SIB family is glad to be investing in GETIDA’s future growth, and assisting in its global expansion plans. We also greatly look forward to working together with its incredible team.
Amazon Buys Shipping Software Veeqo, Adds Fulfillment Dashboard, Seller Analytics
Amazon has announced Thursday (Sept. 15) a number of new features at its annual Accelerate seller conference, including better ways for sellers to fulfill orders, build data and analyze their businesses. One of the features is the acquisition of multichannel shipping software Veeqo, which will simplify eCommerce. Veeqo helps sellers...
Cryptocurrency-Fiat Gateway CryptoPayments Launches B2B, B2C Solutions
Estonia-based cryptocurrency-fiat gateway CryptoPayments has launched new solutions that enable businesses and individuals to make and receive payments in nine cryptocurrencies. The platform features security that includes two-factor account authentication, currency options, up to 14 personal crypto wallets and multicurrency cards, and an application programming interface (API) for developers, according...
FedEx Cutbacks Could Boost Amazon Fulfillment, Seller Initiatives
Amazon’s logistics and other efforts are reportedly contributing to FedEx’s declining package volume and lower-than-expected revenue reported for the most recent quarter. With its investments in logistics, discounted shipping rates, free shipping software and other benefits for sellers, Amazon is taking package volume away from competitors like FedEx, Yahoo Finance reported Friday (Sept. 16), citing a J.P. Morgan note to clients.
Walmart Takes First Step to Launching Digital Bank With One
Retail banking, indeed. In the most literal sense. In a move that is not a surprise — but is a seismic shift in financial services, nonetheless — Walmart is branching into bank accounts. And, by extension, bringing the banking branch into the retail aisles. Bloomberg reported on Wednesday...
NCR Splitting Into 2 Distinct Companies
Bank, retail and restaurant enterprise technology provider NCR is splitting into two distinct publicly traded companies, with one focused exclusively on ATMs and the other targeting online commerce. The NCR Board of Directors unanimously approved the plan, which will be “structured in a tax-free manner” and is anticipated to take...
Modern Treasury Collabs With Goldman Sachs to Advance Embedded Payments
Money movement FinTech Modern Treasury and Goldman Sachs Transaction Banking (TxB) are collaborating to advance the move to embedded payments and help collective clients leverage the capabilities for their own products. Mutual clients will be provided with an integrated money movement solution through Modern Treasury’s Payment Operations software platform with...
Cryptyde Signs $93M Acquisition Deal for eCommerce Finance Firm
Blockchain technology firm Cryptyde signed an estimated $93 million acquisition deal for eCommerce finance company Forever 8 Fund that is expected to close before the end of this year. Under the deal, Cryptyde will acquire all of the membership interests of Forever 8 Fund for up to $56.4 million through...
Trust Software Debuts B2B Checkout Platform ‘Market’
Marketing payment FinTech Trust Software has rolled out a new B2B checkout platform for the marketing ecosystem called Market, according to a Thursday (Sept. 15) press release. Trust Software said Market will come with features including immediate payouts, the ability to offer flexible payment terms, streamlined billing and payment-integrated loyalty...
Amazon Is Beta Testing New Marketing Tools for ‘Buy With Prime’
Targeted marketing emails, pages that direct shoppers to off-site sellers and Alexa artificial intelligence tools are three new marketing solutions Amazon is piloting to help direct-to-consumer (DTC) eCommerce merchants reach Amazon shoppers and direct them to their own site. The marketing solutions, which are part of the new Buy with...
FedEx Closes Stores and Grounds Planes as eCommerce Volume Falls
FedEx is closing offices and parking aircrafts to deal with revenue for the first fiscal quarter, which was below expectations due to declining package volumes moving around the world. CEO Raj Subramaniam said in a press release that he is cutting costs, freezing hiring and closing 90 FedEx offices, along...
Nearing Retirement? The 3 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
If dividend growth is the goal, these stocks should be on your radar for retirement.
Payments Platform Facepay Debuts Guaranteed Text-to-Pay for Auto Repair Shops
Facepay has rolled out guaranteed text-to-pay to help out with credit card chargebacks for auto shops, a press release said. This will see service advisors sending text or email to customers to notify of balance due, tender payments and releasing vehicles as soon as possible. This will make sure that “every payment made is paid” with balance due payments sent by service advisors, with the simplicity made possible by the shift to a direct banking platform.
Ten Retailers Who’ve Flipped the Script on Digital Payments
As is the case with people, in business no two companies are exactly alike. And neither are their paths through the digital age. After all, crafting the means to an end — where bringing consumers and customers on board to browse, click and buy or subscribe — can vary wildly depending on the vertical, depending on the audience and whether the business is D2C or B2B, a platform or an online storefront.
Today in B2B Payments: Developers Provide Crypto, Receipt Management Tools
Today in B2B payments, CryptoPayments launches new solutions to help make and receive payments in cryptocurrency, while Botkeeper partners with Expensify to streamline monthly receipt management. Plus, Ratio secures $411 million to grow its buy now, pay later (BNPL) and financing platform. Estonia-based cryptocurrency-fiat gateway CryptoPayments has launched new solutions...
Amazon, Nexi, Worldline, CaixaBank, EPI Join Digital Euro Project
The European Central Bank (ECB) has selected five companies to be involved in a “prototyping exercise” that will be part of its two-year investigation phase into a digital euro, a central bank digital currency (CBDC) that could be used as an alternative to cash. The companies are Amazon,...
Today in Crypto: Epic Games Lists First NFT Game; Coinbase Debuts US Politician Crypto Scorecard
The marketplace for Epic Games has listed its first NFT Web3 title, Mythical Games’ “Blankos Block Party,” a Coindesk report said Thursday (Sept. 15). “Blankos Block Party” is a free multiplayer game that works with digital vinyl toys called Blankos, which are NFTs that can be bought, upgraded and sold in the game.
German Software Firm Candis Raises $16M to Expand AP Automation
German accounts payable (AP) automation software provider Candis has reportedly raised $16 million in funding and said it will use the new investment to continue to expand. The platform has recorded 20 billion processed invoices — a ninefold increase in two years, Tech Funding News (TFN) reported Wednesday (Sept. 14).
Top QSRs Invest in Mobile Capabilities Despite Industry-Wide Reprioritization
Across the restaurant industry, businesses have been shifting their focus away from digital ordering channels and toward the in-store experience throughout this year, but major brands are keeping their eyes on the digital prize and investing in the future of mobile ordering channels. Take, for instance, Starbucks, the largest restaurant...
