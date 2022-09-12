ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
tipranks.com

Can Netflix’s (NASDAQ:NFLX) Ad Strategy Restore Its Lost Sheen?

Netflix’s latest preliminary projections have rekindled optimism amid investors about the company. Shares of NFLX stock jumped 2.8% on September 14 after a WSJ report highlighted that the company is projecting a 40 million unique viewer base by late 2023. Streaming giant Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has pivoted to an advertisement-supported...
tipranks.com

This is Why Nio Stock (NYSE:NIO) Might be in Trouble

While electric vehicles were all the rage, the sector recently came under fire, mainly due to economic reasons. However, for Chinese EV upstart Nio, consumer cultural factors could also impose a significant headwind on NIO stock. As the various consequences of climate change and the economic burden of rising gasoline...
tipranks.com

KO, WMT, or MDLZ: Which Defensive Stock is Best for a Recession?

Many Wall Street analysts still praise consumer staple stocks as the Federal Reserve looks to push the economy into recession to stomp out inflation. Coca-Cola, Walmart, and Mondelez are three “Strong Buy” stocks that could rally higher as macro headwinds mount. In this piece, we used TipRanks’ Comparison...
tipranks.com

Two retail stocks tipped by five-star analyst Borja Olcese

Analyst Borja Olcese is bullish on these two retail stocks from the UK market. Retailers are facing tough pressure from inflation and consumers tightening their belts – but we’ve picked two retail stocks, Tesco (GB:TSCO) and B&M European Value (GB:BME) that have been recommended by retail expert J.P. Morgan analyst Borja Olcese.
tipranks.com

Tencent Music (NYSE:TME) Shares Could Debut in Hong Kong Soon

After announcing earlier this year of a secondary listing, Tencent Music (NYSE:TME) could list in Hong Kong next week, reports Bloomberg. TME is already listed in New York and has roped in advisors for the second listing which could be by way of an introduction. This means TME will not issue any new shares or raise any funds.
tipranks.com

AMC vs. CNK: Which Movie Theater Stock Will Delight Audiences More?

With the double whammy of competition from streaming services and the COVID-19 pandemic, movie theater stocks have suffered significantly over the past few years. While the sector is incredibly risky, if investors had to pick between AMC Entertainment or Cinemark, one may have the edge over the other. In this...
tipranks.com

Son’s SoftBank (OTC:SFTBY) Mulling a Third Vision Fund

Masayoshi Son’s SoftBank (OTC:SFTBY) is mulling starting a third vision fund reports the Wall Street Journal. The development comes fresh on the heels of the company’s recent record quarterly loss and Mr. Son invoking a Japanese general who went on to become the Shogun after suffering a loss.
tipranks.com

Meme Darling AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Crashes on No News

(First published: 8:28 EST) Shares of digital platform provider AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) changed direction in late trading Thursday afternoon. After surging to begin the day, the stock got hammered as Wall Street turned red. The meme darling continues to attract the market’s attention without any news. HKD had shot...
tipranks.com

Benchmark ad tech analysts to hold an analyst/industry conference call

Ad Tech & E-Commerce Analyst Zgutowicz, along with Charles Manning, Founder and CEO of Kochava, the top mobile app ad measurement firm with clients including AMZN, ROKU, publishers, and almost every CTV platform, will discuss evolving iOS Ad Tech pain points and where Apple goes next with ads on an Analyst/Industry conference call to be held on September 21 at 10:30 am.
tipranks.com

AMC vs. BBBY: Which Stock is a Better Buy?

If you’re going to trade meme stocks like AMC Entertainment and Bed Bath & Beyond, be sure to know what you own and dig into the companies’ fundamentals. With superior financials and a charismatic leader, only one of these two companies gets the meme stock seal of approval now.
tipranks.com

What You Missed On Wall Street This Morning

Get caught up quickly on the top news and calls moving stocks with these five Top Five lists. An EU court upheld an antitrust ruling against Google (GOOGL) but reduced the fine on the company to EUR4.125B [more]. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced a $5B share repurchase program [. ]
tipranks.com

ROKU (NASDAQ:ROKU) Rises on New Disclosure; Cathie Wood Buys More Shares

Shares of streaming platform Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) are on the up move today after a key bit of language change in the company’s latest filing. Roku amended its severance benefit plan and investors are smelling a probable takeover already. Roku continues to gain attention from different quarters of the market with Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment snapping up about 250,500 shares of the company on Monday.
tipranks.com

Why You Should Consider Selling ENPH Stock to Buy GNRC

Enphase Energy stock has benefited from the energy crisis, but the positive momentum will inevitably slow down once the issue is resolved. Meanwhile, Generac Holdings remains strongly poised for a rally. Recently, Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) has experienced a major advantage over Generac Holdings (NYSE: GNRC) because Europeans, particularly in...
tipranks.com

Why Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) Collapsed 50% on Thursday

Shares of Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) collapsed more than 50% halfway through today’s trading session. The fall in price might be attributable to a unfavorable update that was released regarding a patient in the company’s TCR-T cell therapy trial. Nevertheless, investors who got into the stock at the beginning...
tipranks.com

Better Days Ahead for SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock?

The ending of the pause on student loan payment moratorium removes a major growth hurdle for SoFi. This will drive higher student loan originations, in turn, boosting the company’s financials. Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) have nosedived 61% so far this year in response to the Biden administration’s...
tipranks.com

Does Tencent’s New Gaming License Signal an Easing Regulatory Environment in China?

Tencent receives a new gaming license. The move is an indication of an easing regulatory environment in China, especially for internet and gaming platforms. After waiting for more than one year, China’s most prominent game developer Tencent (TCEHY) has finally received a new gaming license. Nanjing Wangdian Technology, a Tencent subsidiary, has received the license for Health Protection War, a game based on health education. The approval, which reflects the easing of China’s regulatory environment, comes as a sigh of relief for game publishers.
tipranks.com

Here’s Why Adobe Stock (NASDAQ:ADBE) Plunged Today

Adobe plunged in Thursday’s trading session as a mixed earnings report, disappointing guidance, and one big purchase contributed to the losses. Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) turned in its earnings report earlier today, and the news was hardly good. Analysts expected Adobe to post earnings per share of $3.35. Adobe actually turned in earnings of $3.40, which was a narrow win for the company. Revenue, however, was a different story. Adobe posted revenue of $4.43 billion, but a FactSet consensus looked for Adobe to post $4.44 billion instead. The guidance also missed as Adobe projected revenue of $4.52 billion versus expectations of $4.6 billion.
tipranks.com

Is Penny Stock Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) a Good Buy?

Penny stock Outbrain commands a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. Moreover, the stock has substantial upward growth potential in the long run. Investors willing to gain exposure to penny stocks can use TipRanks’ penny stock screener tool to select the ones that are expected to do well in the long run. Using the tool, we found a potential long-term winner, Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB), which operates an open-source web recommendation platform.
