sauconsource.com
I-78 Crash Occurred After Traffic Slowed for Unknown Reason: PSP
A two-vehicle crash on I-78 westbound in Lower Saucon Township, Northampton County, occurred after traffic in the area of the accident began to “slow for an unknown reason,” Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast said in a report filed late last month. According to police, the accident happened shortly...
Graphic video shows boy, 13, injured in crash near Dieruff High School
A 13-year-old boy walking near Dieruff High School was hit by a car and injured Thursday. The crash comes after two deadly crashes along Irving Street. A Sept. 6 crash involved 25-year-old Angela Yowakim, a district employee who was killed as she walked to the school, and the second on Wednesday, where a woman and her unborn child died following a two-vehicle crash at American Parkway and North Irving Street.
Woman Smacks Pennsylvania State Trooper In Head With Coffee Mug: Police
A state trooper was hit in the head with a coffee on Saturday, Sept. 10, police say. A pair of troopers were called a report of "possible domestic and criminal mischief" in the 2600 block of Second Avenue in Koppel Borough just before 1:40 a.m., Pennsylvania state police said in a statement the following week.
skooknews.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Route 309 Closed South of Tamaqua Due to Fatal Crash in Lehigh County
Route 309 is closed in both directions south of Tamaqua late Friday due to a fatal crash. The crash reported occurred just before 9:00pm at the intersection with Mountain Road in Lynn Township, Lehigh County. A coroner was reported to have been called to the scene of the crash. The...
Pa. man killed in chemical explosion: reports
A Pennsylvania man died following a workplace accident Tuesday morning, according to reports from WNEP and Fox 56. Citing the Lehigh County Coroner’s report, Fox 56 said Jeremy J. Lanzo, 39, of Sayre, was working at a water treatment facility on Route 6 in Wysox when a chemical explosion occurred.
sanatogapost.com
One Injured Thursday in Sanatoga 2-Car Accident
LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – One person was injured and required medical attention (at top) as the result of a two-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday (Sept. 15, 2022) at 2:49 p.m. on the 2100 block of East High Street in Sanatoga. Lower Pottsgrove police said the crash took place at the intersection of East High Street and the entrance to the Maple Glen Village housing community.
Explosion at Quakertown home under investigation
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Officials are trying to figure out what caused an explosion at a home in Bucks County. Chopper 3 was over a home at Route 313 and Thatcher Road in Quakertown.CBS3 was told the home partially exploded around 1:30 p.m. Friday.It's unclear if there was anyone home at the time of the explosion or if anyone was injured.
sanatogapost.com
Closures Alternate for U.S. 422 Lane Striping
NORTH COVENTRY PA – Alternating and moving lane closures are scheduled next Monday through Friday (Sept. 19-23, 2022) in both directions on U.S. Route 422, between the Montgomery County line and the Route 724 interchange in North Coventry Township, for line striping, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation warned Friday (Sept. 16, 2022).
fox29.com
Officials: Explosives placed in mailboxes around Montgomery County neighborhood
LIMERICK Twp., Pa. - Investigators with the United States Postal Service say they are searching for whoever is responsible for placing explosives inside several mailboxes in a Montgomery County neighborhood. The United States Postal Inspection Service on Friday said the explosives were placed in several mailboxes on Graterford Road in...
Multiple people hospitalized after bomb squad training incident at SCI Phoenix
Two of five law enforcement officers remain hospitalized Friday after Montgomery County emergency officials say the sheriff’s office bomb unit was conducting a training exercise with state and federal agencies when an explosive detonated.
local21news.com
Berks DA: Police shoot man after driving vehicle at officers
A man wanted on an active felony warrant for aggravated assault was shot by police outside of a Wawa in Reading, Pa. on Wednesday after he drove his car at officers, the Berks County District Attorney’s office announced. The Berks County DA’s office was informed of the incident on...
7 People Hospitalized Following Crash In Lititz
Seven people were injured following a crash into a tree in Lititz, area police announced on Thursday, September 15. The crash happened in the 300 Block of South Broad Street/State Route 501 at 6:21 p.m. on Sept. 1, according to Lititz Borough police. A man driving the van picture exited...
WBRE
I-80 eastbound reopened after multi-vehicle crash
MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT is advising drivers that all lanes of Interstate 80 eastbound have reopened after a multi-vehicle crash earlier on Friday. According to PennDOT, lanes on Interstate 80 East were closed after a multi-vehicle crash, the road has since been reopened. For more information on the current road closures head to 511PA.
skooknews.com
Pine Grove Woman Accused of Forging Checks and Stealing Over $20,000
A Pine Grove woman is accused of stealing over $20,000 by forging another woman's checks. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, on August 27th, 2022, Troopers started an investigation after a 71 year old Pine Grove woman reported that her personal checks were stolen from her check book.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Inmate stole tractor, damaged fields of crops
LOWER HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. — A man who has a criminal history that spans decades has added even more charges to his record. Robert Linkchorst, an inmate at the Wernersville Community Corrections Center in Lower Heidelberg Township, burglarized a nearby home Wednesday afternoon, according to the police. They said...
Driver crashes into day care building in West Philadelphia
Chopper 6 over the scene showed the vehicle suffered severe front-end damage.
Fire damages Burger King at Northampton Crossings (UPDATE)
A fire late Thursday extensively damaged the Burger King in the Northampton Crossings shopping center in Lower Nazareth Township. No injuries were reported, authorities said. The two-alarm fire in the 3700 block off Easton-Nazareth Highway was reported at 10:19 p.m., according to a Northampton County emergency dispatch supervisor. It was out within an hour, Hecktown Volunteer Fire Company Chief Jeff Seip told lehighvalleylive.com on Friday morning.
WBRE
Runaway teen and infant son found safely in PA
READING, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A teenager that reportedly ran away with their 8-month-old son in Lycoming County in late July was located safely in Berks County. State police say Aaliyah Diaz, 16, and her son were reported missing on July 31. 45 days after her disappearance, troopers announced Diaz and her son were both found […]
skooknews.com
State Police Investigating Retail Theft in Pine Grove Township
The Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven are investigating a retail theft in Pine Grove Township. According to Troopers, on Friday, September 9th, 2022 around 2:30pm, PSP-Schuylkill Haven responded to BG's Value Market located at 24 Pleasant Valley Rd. Pine Grove Township for a report of a retail theft. The...
WBRE
Woman accused of using stolen checkbook to take over $20,000
PINE GROVE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police said a woman was arrested for allegedly stealing over $20,000 from a 71-year-old victim in Schuylkill County. Officials say someone stole checks from a 71-year-old woman’s checkbook on August 27. Investigators state a 52-year-old woman used the stolen checks to write out about $20,801.13 to herself. Troopers […]
