Berks County, PA

LehighValleyLive.com

Graphic video shows boy, 13, injured in crash near Dieruff High School

A 13-year-old boy walking near Dieruff High School was hit by a car and injured Thursday. The crash comes after two deadly crashes along Irving Street. A Sept. 6 crash involved 25-year-old Angela Yowakim, a district employee who was killed as she walked to the school, and the second on Wednesday, where a woman and her unborn child died following a two-vehicle crash at American Parkway and North Irving Street.
ALLENTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man killed in chemical explosion: reports

A Pennsylvania man died following a workplace accident Tuesday morning, according to reports from WNEP and Fox 56. Citing the Lehigh County Coroner’s report, Fox 56 said Jeremy J. Lanzo, 39, of Sayre, was working at a water treatment facility on Route 6 in Wysox when a chemical explosion occurred.
SAYRE, PA
sanatogapost.com

One Injured Thursday in Sanatoga 2-Car Accident

LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – One person was injured and required medical attention (at top) as the result of a two-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday (Sept. 15, 2022) at 2:49 p.m. on the 2100 block of East High Street in Sanatoga. Lower Pottsgrove police said the crash took place at the intersection of East High Street and the entrance to the Maple Glen Village housing community.
SANATOGA, PA
CBS Philly

Explosion at Quakertown home under investigation

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Officials are trying to figure out what caused an explosion at a home in Bucks County. Chopper 3 was over a home at Route 313 and Thatcher Road in Quakertown.CBS3 was told the home partially exploded around 1:30 p.m. Friday.It's unclear if there was anyone home at the time of the explosion or if anyone was injured.
QUAKERTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Closures Alternate for U.S. 422 Lane Striping

NORTH COVENTRY PA – Alternating and moving lane closures are scheduled next Monday through Friday (Sept. 19-23, 2022) in both directions on U.S. Route 422, between the Montgomery County line and the Route 724 interchange in North Coventry Township, for line striping, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation warned Friday (Sept. 16, 2022).
NORTH COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, PA
local21news.com

Berks DA: Police shoot man after driving vehicle at officers

A man wanted on an active felony warrant for aggravated assault was shot by police outside of a Wawa in Reading, Pa. on Wednesday after he drove his car at officers, the Berks County District Attorney’s office announced. The Berks County DA’s office was informed of the incident on...
READING, PA
Daily Voice

7 People Hospitalized Following Crash In Lititz

Seven people were injured following a crash into a tree in Lititz, area police announced on Thursday, September 15. The crash happened in the 300 Block of South Broad Street/State Route 501 at 6:21 p.m. on Sept. 1, according to Lititz Borough police. A man driving the van picture exited...
LITITZ, PA
WBRE

I-80 eastbound reopened after multi-vehicle crash

MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT is advising drivers that all lanes of Interstate 80 eastbound have reopened after a multi-vehicle crash earlier on Friday. According to PennDOT, lanes on Interstate 80 East were closed after a multi-vehicle crash, the road has since been reopened. For more information on the current road closures head to 511PA.
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Pine Grove Woman Accused of Forging Checks and Stealing Over $20,000

A Pine Grove woman is accused of stealing over $20,000 by forging another woman's checks. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, on August 27th, 2022, Troopers started an investigation after a 71 year old Pine Grove woman reported that her personal checks were stolen from her check book.
PINE GROVE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Inmate stole tractor, damaged fields of crops

LOWER HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. — A man who has a criminal history that spans decades has added even more charges to his record. Robert Linkchorst, an inmate at the Wernersville Community Corrections Center in Lower Heidelberg Township, burglarized a nearby home Wednesday afternoon, according to the police. They said...
LOWER HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Fire damages Burger King at Northampton Crossings (UPDATE)

A fire late Thursday extensively damaged the Burger King in the Northampton Crossings shopping center in Lower Nazareth Township. No injuries were reported, authorities said. The two-alarm fire in the 3700 block off Easton-Nazareth Highway was reported at 10:19 p.m., according to a Northampton County emergency dispatch supervisor. It was out within an hour, Hecktown Volunteer Fire Company Chief Jeff Seip told lehighvalleylive.com on Friday morning.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Runaway teen and infant son found safely in PA

READING, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A teenager that reportedly ran away with their 8-month-old son in Lycoming County in late July was located safely in Berks County. State police say Aaliyah Diaz, 16, and her son were reported missing on July 31. 45 days after her disappearance, troopers announced Diaz and her son were both found […]
BERKS COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

State Police Investigating Retail Theft in Pine Grove Township

The Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven are investigating a retail theft in Pine Grove Township. According to Troopers, on Friday, September 9th, 2022 around 2:30pm, PSP-Schuylkill Haven responded to BG's Value Market located at 24 Pleasant Valley Rd. Pine Grove Township for a report of a retail theft. The...
PINE GROVE, PA
WBRE

Woman accused of using stolen checkbook to take over $20,000

PINE GROVE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police said a woman was arrested for allegedly stealing over $20,000 from a 71-year-old victim in Schuylkill County. Officials say someone stole checks from a 71-year-old woman’s checkbook on August 27. Investigators state a 52-year-old woman used the stolen checks to write out about $20,801.13 to herself. Troopers […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA

