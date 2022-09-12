Read full article on original website
Related
94.3 Jack FM
Fond Du Lac Police Investigate Shooting
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Fond du Lac police say they are investigating an overnight shooting. Officers were called to the area of 200 block of 6th Street just before 1:30 a.m. for a report of possible gunshots. At the scene, several handgun casings were found on 6th...
94.3 Jack FM
New Lambeau Field Food Offerings Unveiled
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Lambeau Field is gearing up for its first home game of the season by freshening up its menu for fans. The Green Bay Packers food and beverage partner Delaware North Sportservice unveiled 13 new food items available at concession stands throughout the stadium. They are:
Comments / 0