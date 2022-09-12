FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Fond du Lac police say they are investigating an overnight shooting. Officers were called to the area of 200 block of 6th Street just before 1:30 a.m. for a report of possible gunshots. At the scene, several handgun casings were found on 6th...

FOND DU LAC, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO