Seasonal closet swap: KonMari consultant Kristyn Ivey shares her best tips

As the seasons change, your choice of clothing will too — and now is the perfect time to make wardrobe swaps that will help make getting dressed every day that much easier.

Not sure where to start? You're not alone, and for that reason "Good Morning America" tapped KonMari consultant and home stylist of For the Love of Tidy Kristyn Ivey to find out exactly how to makeover your closet.

Ivey is on a mission to help as many people as possible declutter their closets and beyond so they can immediately shift their time, energy and resources toward the things that truly matter to them.

"Putting a wardrobe in KonMari style requires things to get a bit more chaotic before calming down," said Ivey. "The method is as charming as it is progressively uncomfortable. The decluttering process is a type of self-care designed to help you confront your clutter, and thus confront yourself."

Ivey added, "If you feel overwhelmed, take a break and re-read the vision of your ideal life and closet. Remember your 'why' behind this adventure and use it to redefine what 'enough' means for you during these times," said Ivey.

Just ahead, get ready to take notes as she shares some of her tips and best practices for giving your closet the makeover it deserves this season.

Martine Severin - KonMari consultant and home stylist Kristyn Ivey breaks down how to give your quarantine closet a makeover.

Recommended tools and products:

- Reinforced fabric containers to keep everything fresh

- Under-bed storage with wheels for out-of-season items

- Cedar wood blocks to keep closet fresh and repel pests

- Flexible shoe storage

- Hamper

- Front door shoe bench

- Face mask or cover

Revisit your vision

Ivey advises starting by truly reevaluating what's absolutely essential before jumping into organizing a wardrobe. "Take a moment to check in with the vision of your ideal lifestyle and living environment," she said.

Questions to ask yourself:

- What do I want more of in my life? Less of?

- What does my ideal day look like now?

- How do I want my closet to look, feel and support my day-to-day life?

While visualizing, you can ground your decisions in a journal such as The Tidy Home Joy Journal . This practice will help you commit to, plan, organize and maintain a clutter-free closet and life.

Revisit what sparks joy:

"If you're spending more time at home than ever before and feeling closer to your clutter than usual, it's important to check in with your criteria for joy," said Ivey.

She suggests thinking about your closet by subcategories that are most relevant to your day-to-day activities. "For example, if you're regularly taking Zoom calls and viewed primarily from the waist up, check your jewelry collection," Ivey said. "Pile together earrings, necklaces and rings to feel the true weight of those accessories in your wardrobe."

Questions to ask yourself:

- Which ones do I love and look forward to wearing?

- Are they comfortable?

- Do they support the activities I listed in my ideal day?

Also during this process, Ivey recommends expressing gratitude for anything you are letting go of with a "thank you" to mindfully end the season that item had in your life.

Prioritize organizing by activity/function:

"Lean on the new primary activities that your closet and home support," said Ivey. "Expect to use less of your wardrobe, elevating pieces that are comfortable and functional during this time."

To do this, try organizing your closet and drawers in a way that makes your primary items super accessible. "For example, dedicate drawers or sections of your closet to activewear, loungewear or pajamas, and tops that look great during video calls. Within each section or activity, organize clothing with love and respect by style or color, keeping like-items together."

It's also important to keep in mind the KonMari signature folding method trades stuffing and stacking for arranging shirts like file folders, upright, and on edge. This allows for there to be an inventory of every color, style, and texture that greets you every time you open the drawer.

Make sure your clothes are resting easy

Ivey suggests storing clothes that you won't be wearing for a while with care and intention.

She recommends using reinforced fabric from garment bags or boxes to efficiently store occasional clothing upright and on edge to reduce any tension or unnecessary wrinkles. You can also include a chemical-free cedar block or hanger to keep items fresh and pest-free.

"Don't forget to get creative," says Ivey. "Store and style your favorite accessories in a way that brings you joy even if you're not wearing them as frequently. It's an easy way to add color, character, and personality to your closet while using items you already own."

Prioritize safety

In her final tip, she says to create a station near your front door for jackets, shoes and protective gear such as masks and gloves. As a result, you will be able to keep a visual inventory of folded bags, cleaning supplies and other frequently used items readily accessible near your door.

Editor's Note: This updated story was originally published on June 19, 2020.